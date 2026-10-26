My Virtual Wikimania 2026 Experience

The Wikimania 2026 Virtual experience has been highly commendable, inclusive, and extremely educational. From Africa to Asia, Europe to the greater Americas, with enormous participation that involved sessions, Panel discussions, Lightning talks, and side events, which included the Hackathon. This year, Wikimania explored better strategies to collectively ensure equitable knowledge sharing and community inclusion to build a community with growth in content generation, language improvements, and enhanced user experiences in the Wikimedia movement.

AI Sessions and its Impact on Wikimedia Projects

AI tools as an assistive technology sparked broader discussions, which raised unique concerns about their fundamental contribution and perhaps their challenges on the Wikimedia projects. The session underscored the fact that AI is not a bad technology, emphasizing that its use within the movement should be used only within specific contexts of improving grammar and related areas. Wikimedians were strongly encouraged to avoid using these assistive tools on AI to generate articles, for example, on English Wikipedia. Furthermore, Wikipedia is a place where many people across the world go to learn, not just to edit. Participants also gave recommendations to the Wikimedia leaders to consider developing and deploying AI tools that help Wikimedia projects improve, especially in sourcing references. These tools should be tested on a small scale and monitored before upscaling and adoption for integration into Wiki platforms. The panel on “The State of Wikimedia and AI: Freedom, Equity, Reliability at a Crossroads” was led by Chris Albone, Director of Machine Learning and Data, Wikimedia Foundation, alongside other panelists who included Jimmy Wales, Lane Becker, Ilario Valdelli, Netha Hussain, and Audrey Tang, and the main discussion focused on community participation, governance, sustainability, and required infrastructures and resources for the necessary progression, for instance, strengthening tools within Wikimedia platforms to flag AI-generated content and to moderate the use of AI within the Wikimedia ecosystem, especially in an AI-shaped landscape.

Wiki Women Conference, Wikimania 2026 Virtual

My Full Experience and Virtual Wikimania Participation

The sessions selected for this year were highly engaging, informative, and educational in a way that builds the community’s capacity to engage, learn from best practices, and further broaden their knowledge in ensuring user-group transformation in project management. I successfully attended sessions on topics of Climate Change, the Wiki Women conference, AI sessions, Wikisource, and the hackathon. These sessions shaped my understanding of how Wiki projects facilitate gender inclusion, disability inclusion, and climate change across jurisdictions, spanning legal policy and interventions by global and international organizations that support these initiatives with Wikimedia involvement. For instance, Climate change is currently a global conversation that can’t be ignored, I had the opportunity to join the Climate Change panel: Climate Conversations: Interdisciplinary Approaches to Knowledge Sharing. This panel was led by Tatjana Baleta from South Africa, and other panelists included Dr Femke Nijsse from the Netherlands, Evelin Heide from Uruguay, and Mohammed Amine Ben Loulou from Algeria session focused on the climate information crisis within today’s broader digital information landscape, including the challenges posed by AI-generated content and coordinated misinformation. The panel further reflected on lessons learned from their work, which, among others, include urgent government interventions through policy recommendations that initiate practical solutions to support the already existing progress to improve climate coverage in practice, especially through the use of Wikimedia platforms to tell climate justice stories and share content that shapes a resilient climate ecosystem information sharing in the open knowledge movement.

Lessons Learnt

Through Wikimania 2026, I learnt that on a daily basis, 10 million URL links are added to Wikimedia platforms; 1 million books are added to Wikimedia yearly; through partnerships, 350,000 dissertations from Lighton University are added to Wikimedia; and 150,000 have been digitized. High level of growth in the creation of climate change articles. Wikimedia to build more tools to help editors improve and create quality articles. Enhancing a shift in the relationship between public renters and publishers to reduce dependencies and put the human in AI for effective control and avoiding overreliance on AI models. Enhancing Collaborations between institutions of learning on better aspects of integrating Wikimedia projects into their curricula for better dissemination. Ensuring high-end companies like OpenAI feature Wikipedia articles to make content creators share their content with wider reach. Use of the Padlet platform to improve Wikimedia projects.

Wikimania 2026 Virtual Light Moments

Wikimania Paris was a memorable event. I connected with many Wikimedians from other continents through the Event Yay platform; this is such a wonderful tool. During the sessions, I managed to make submissions seamlessly and follow live conversations to ensure I built my capacity in Wikimedia Project management. Lightning talks were a very impressive session of the meeting. Also, I enjoyed using the Padlet platform to suggest ideas to improve Wikipedia and the Wikimedia movement. Many user groups shared the work they are doing to increase community participation through campaigns, editathons, hackathons, and this motivated my editing experience, and I will continue to support the growth of the open knowledge movement in Uganda and beyond.

Emma Oruk

Project Lead: Wiki-Gap, Wiki for Minorities in Uganda.

Wikimedia Community User-Group Uganda

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