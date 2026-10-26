Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom: Three Workshops to Promote Digital Literacy and Critical Thinking Among Al Madina School Students in Casablanca

As part of the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom project, three educational workshops were organized on October 6, 7, and 8, 2026, for students at Al Madina School in Casablanca, in partnership between Wikimedia Morocco User Group and Al Madina School.

The workshops were coordinated and facilitated by Loubna Ait Oumasste, Education Project Coordinator, and Hayat Ahlamine.

This initiative aimed to strengthen students’ digital literacy and develop their critical thinking skills when engaging with online information. It also introduced Wikipedia as one of the world’s leading free knowledge projects and an open educational resource that can be effectively integrated into teaching and learning.

From a Digital Encyclopedia to a Learning Tool

The workshops provided an opportunity for students to explore Wikipedia, understand its fundamental principles, and discover the importance of free knowledge and the role of volunteers in making information accessible to everyone.

The activities focused on several educational objectives, including:

Introducing Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects.

Understanding how encyclopedic content is collaboratively created and improved.

Distinguishing between reliable information and information that requires further verification.

Recognizing the importance of sources and references in evaluating information quality.

Encouraging students to use Wikipedia responsibly and critically in their learning and school research.

Three Workshops to Foster Critical Thinking

Over three days, students had the opportunity to explore different aspects of Wikipedia and discuss how it can support their educational journey.

Particular emphasis was placed on moving beyond the traditional use of Wikipedia as a quick source of answers and encouraging students to approach it as a learning environment that promotes questioning, comparing information, examining sources, and developing knowledge through critical thinking.

This approach aligns with the objectives of the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom project, which seeks to promote media and information literacy and encourage the integration of open educational resources into educational institutions.

Strengthening Collaboration Between Wikimedia Morocco and Educational Institutions

This initiative represents another step towards expanding the reach of the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom project within educational institutions by bringing Wikimedia projects closer to students and highlighting the educational potential of free knowledge.

The partnership between Wikimedia Morocco User Group and Al Madina School also demonstrates the importance of collaboration between the Wikimedia community and educational stakeholders in developing innovative learning activities.

Such initiatives contribute to preparing a generation capable of engaging with digital content critically, responsibly, and independently.

Towards a Generation Engaged in Free Knowledge

The significance of these workshops extends beyond introducing students to Wikipedia. They also aim to foster a culture of research, fact-checking, and critical thinking among young learners, encouraging them to move from simply consuming information towards understanding how knowledge is created, verified, and shared.

This experience highlights how integrating free knowledge projects into school activities can provide valuable opportunities to develop digital and information literacy skills while building sustainable connections between schools and the Wikimedia community

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