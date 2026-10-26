What Happens After the Merge

A year in the Wikimedia technical community, and why a merged patch is where a contribution starts, not where it ends.

My first patch to Wikimedia software needed a lot of work. I did not really understand code review or why the automated checks had failed, and I submitted it half expecting nobody to reply. Someone did. They explained what was wrong and what I could try next, instead of simply closing it.

That reply is one of the reasons I am still here. It is also why I believe a merged patch is where a contribution starts, not where it ends.

Starting as a reader

For most of my life, I knew Wikipedia mainly as a reader. I did not realise that software, tools, and a large open-source community sat behind it, or that I could contribute to any of them. An introduction to the Wikimedia ecosystem and the Road to Wiki programme changed that.

I began learning about MediaWiki, the software behind Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects; Gerrit, where code changes are reviewed; and Phabricator, where tasks are tracked. I set up my development environment, submitted patches, worked through review comments, and tried again.

Over time, I contributed to MediaWiki core and extensions, including PageForms and PageTriage. The process was not glamorous. It meant reading unfamiliar code, investigating problems, making changes, and learning how to respond to feedback. But it helped me become more confident working within projects maintained by contributors around the world.

Learning to help others contribute

During Road to Wiki Cohort 2, organised by WikiClub Tech India, part of Open Knowledge Initiatives at IIIT Hyderabad, with support from the Wikimedia Foundation, I became a Developer Circle mentor.

I conducted five online mentoring sessions in Phase 2 and four more in Phase 3, helping learners contribute to Wikimedia projects and tools. Alongside these sessions, I provided individual support as they navigated unfamiliar codebases, understood code review feedback, and worked through technical challenges.

Across the programme, learners worked on real Wikimedia projects, contributing to 50+ merged patches. For me, this represented more than accepted code. It reflected people learning open source workflows, gaining confidence, and taking their first steps towards becoming independent contributors. You can explore my Wikimedia journey and mentoring work on my Meta-Wiki profile.

I was also glad to see learners I had supported explore opportunities beyond their initial contributions. One learner from my earlier open-source mentoring experience was selected for Google Summer of Code 2026. Other learners had opportunities to participate in the Indic Wikimedia Hackathon and WikiConference India 2026 in Kochi, including scholarship-supported participation.

For me, mentoring was never just about getting a patch merged. It was about helping someone understand the process well enough to continue contributing independently. Their achievements belong to them, and I am glad I could support them along the way.

Making room for people who do not start with code

Not everyone discovers Wikimedia through a patch. With friends, I started Chai with Wiki, an initiative to make Wikimedia and open knowledge more approachable for students.

Through these gatherings, we created opportunities for students to explore Wikimedia, ask questions, exchange ideas, and discover different ways to participate. I wanted people to see that contributing to the Wikimedia movement is not limited to writing code or making technical changes. There are many ways to get involved, and sometimes a conversation is all it takes to spark someone’s curiosity.

A conversation over tea is not a patch, but it can be the first step towards one. Sometimes people need a welcoming introduction before they know where to begin.

Chai with Wiki gatherings brought students together to explore Wikimedia, exchange ideas, and discover ways to contribute to open knowledge.

A hackathon that kept going

In June 2026, I participated in the Indic Wikimedia Hackathon Hyderabad 2026, organised by the Indic MediaWiki Developers User Group in collaboration with Open Knowledge Initiatives at IIIT Hyderabad and the Open Source Developers Group.

I worked on Clip2Commons, a tool that supports uploading content to Wikimedia Commons. My work included improvements to Author Override, accessibility, and the upload workflow.

The hackathon gave me an opportunity to learn alongside other contributors and work on practical problems. What mattered most was that the work did not end with the event. I continued contributing to the tool afterwards.

Indic Wikimedia Hackathon Hyderabad 2026

Indic Wikimedia Hackathon Hyderabad 2026 Participants

A moment from the gathering.

Hacking & Presentations

Project presentations and discussion.

Presenting My work

A moment from the showcase

What happens next

At the Road to Wiki Cohort 2 gathering in Gurugram, I received the People’s Choice Award for my mentoring, following votes from the participants. It was a meaningful recognition of the time I had spent helping others learn and contribute.

The People’s Champion

People’s Choice Award

I was also selected for the Design (Program-Tech Support) volunteers team for WikiConference India 2026, an opportunity to contribute to the conference and support the Wikimedia community. I also participated in Wiki Loves Monuments 2026 in India.

Group photo of participants at the Road to Wiki Cohort 2.0 Graduation Event, Gurugram 2026

Team

Participants at the Road to Wiki Cohort 2.0 Graduation Event, Gurugram

Presenting And Guiding For Future

Sharing Ideas Creating Impacts



Looking back, my journey has connected technical learning, open-source contributions, mentoring, and community building. Each experience has shown me a different way to support free knowledge: improving software, helping someone work through a difficult review, or creating a space where a newcomer feels comfortable asking their first question.

If you are new to Wikimedia, start small, ask questions, and give yourself time to learn. If you have been contributing for a while, consider how you can help the next person through their first challenge.

A patch may be finished when it is merged. A contribution can continue through the confidence someone gains, the knowledge they share, and the next person who discovers that they can contribute too.

I am still learning, and I hope to keep contributing while helping make that first step easier for others.

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