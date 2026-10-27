From Learning to Contributing: How a Two-Day Internship Supported Tamil Wikipedia

Students in Arni explored collaborative knowledge creation through the Google25 Tamil Wikipedia Internship, contributing to articles, references, and the wider Wikimedia ecosystem.

Learning Wikipedia by contributing to it

How can students move from reading Wikipedia to helping build it? The Google25 Tamil Wikipedia Internship in Arni, Tamil Nadu, India, offered a practical opportunity to explore this question through a two-day intensive learning initiative.

The internship introduced participants to collaborative knowledge creation within the Wikimedia ecosystem, with a particular focus on Tamil Wikipedia. It combined digital research, encyclopedic writing, referencing, and hands-on editing to help participants understand how a free encyclopedia is created and improved by volunteers.

The program was part of the broader Google25 initiative, which supports the growth of Tamil Wikipedia and encourages more people to participate in creating freely accessible knowledge in their language.

Turning learning into contributions

Rather than treating Wikipedia only as a source of information, the internship encouraged participants to engage with it as contributors. Participants explored how to identify suitable topics, find reliable sources, organize information, and improve articles in an encyclopedic style.

The learning process also emphasized the importance of verifiability, neutral writing, and adherence to Wikipedia’s content policies. These practices are essential to building an encyclopedia that readers can consult and whose information they can check against published sources.

The internship created a setting for participants to connect digital skills with a shared knowledge resource. It also highlighted that contributing to Wikipedia involves more than adding text: editors need to consider the quality of information, the sources supporting it, and the needs of readers.

Measuring the contributions

The internships reported contribution statistics show activity across article creation, editing, referencing, and Wikimedia Commons.

The program recorded the following contributions:

1,270 articles created , expanding the range of content available on Tamil Wikipedia.

, expanding the range of content available on Tamil Wikipedia. 1,330 articles edited , representing work on existing encyclopedia entries.

, representing work on existing encyclopedia entries. 6,120 total edits , reflecting recorded editing activity.

, reflecting recorded editing activity. 54 editors involved in the tracked contributions.

involved in the tracked contributions. 11.1 million bytes added to Wikimedia content.

to Wikimedia content. 8,990 references added , supporting the documentation and verification of information.

, supporting the documentation and verification of information. 8,600 article views , indicating readership activity for the tracked content or period.

, indicating readership activity for the tracked content or period. 10 Wikimedia Commons uploads, adding media to the wider Wikimedia ecosystem.

Together, these figures illustrate the different ways contributors can support free knowledge. New articles expand coverage, edits improve existing content, and references help readers verify information. Wikimedia Commons uploads can also provide media for use in articles and other educational resources, subject to their licensing conditions.

The statistics offer one way to understand the program’s contribution. Continued article improvement, reliable sourcing, and sustained participation will also be important in assessing its longer-term impact.

Building a community of contributors

An important goal of Wikimedia education programs is to help new contributors understand how they can participate beyond a single event. Practical editing experience can provide a starting point for further learning, while engagement with the Wikimedia community can help participants develop their skills over time.

The Arni internship demonstrates how a focused educational initiative can connect research and writing skills with participation in an open knowledge project. It also offers an approach that other Wikimedia communities may consider when introducing students to language-specific Wikipedia projects.

For such programs to have a lasting impact, follow-up mentoring, opportunities for continued editing, and review of article quality can help participants move from introductory learning towards sustained contribution.

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