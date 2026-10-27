My First Wikicamp: Seeing Erbil Through the Eyes of Knowledge

Three user groups. Two languages. One city.

When Wikicamp Kurdistan 2026 came together in Erbil this August, it was the first time Wikimedia Kuwait, Wikimedia Iraq, and Kurdish Wikimedians had organized anything at this scale together, I was part of the coordination team, and it was my first time coordinating an event of this kind.



I had spent the past two years organizing workshops, meetups, and contests for Wikimedia Iraq. A camp built by three user groups, happening for the first time in Erbil, was a different scale for me. We set out to offer participants the opportunity to learn about Wikimedia projects, contribute to free knowledge, and develop their editing skills, and to document the Kurdistan Region on Wikimedia Commons.

Arriving in Erbil

I had not been to Erbil in a long time, and I never imagined that when I finally went back, it would be to attend a first of its kind camp in Kurdistan.

I arrived feeling responsible. Some of the organizers from the other user groups I had known only as names and messages, and this was the first time we were in the same room. It was also my first time at the Erbil Youth Hub Center, our main local partner for the camp, a space dedicated to empowering young people, fostering innovation, and supporting networking.

Erbil Youth Hub Center

Inside the workshop room

My role was a Logistics Coordinator, and I was part of the documentation team as well, so when the second day came, documenting it fell to me.



Day two was the practical half of the programme. Participants learned how to edit Wikipedia and how to contribute images to Wikimedia Commons, and worked through collaborative editing activities together. Between sessions, I helped newcomers create their first accounts.

Documenting a day like that is about more than keeping a record. Looking back at those photos now, I see people discovering something they did not know was open to them. And images travel further than we expect. A community somewhere else sees what a camp in Erbil looked like, and starts to imagine their own. That is part of how this movement grows: not only through the articles we write, but through showing one another what is possible.

You can read more about the camp itself here.

Seeing familiar places differently

On the third day, we left the workshop room behind and went out to photograph the Kurdistan Region. The morning began in Shaqlawa, among its streets and mountain views, and the rest of the day was spent around water: Jandyan Waterfall, where we stopped for coffee beside the spring, then Geli Ali Beg, and finally Bekhal, with its rushing water, its local markets, and the mountains standing behind it. We got back to the hotel late, still passing photos around.



All places now have their own categories on Wikimedia Commons, and you can see them here.



I had been to some of these places before. This time was different, because I was seeing them through the eyes of knowledge, thinking about what was missing from Commons and what someone far from here would need to see to understand this place. There is something specific about photographing somewhere when you know the images will outlast the day. These were not holiday photos. They were going to Wikimedia Commons, where anyone, anywhere, could use them to learn what this part of Iraq looks like.

Looking ahead

Being a part of this camp meant learning how three communities make decisions, and finding a way to move together. I want to build on that. I plan to keep gaining experience through more collaborations, with communities in the region and beyond it.

And I am already looking forward to the 2027 edition.

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