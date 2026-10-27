My Wikimedia Internship Journey: Learning, Growing and Gaining New Skills

Nabunje Leticia

My journey with the Wikimedia movement has continued to be a learning experience. In 2026, I got the opportunity to serve as a Project Support and Coordination Intern at the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda (WCUGU). This opportunity has helped me learn new skills, gain practical experience, and understand more about how Wikimedia programs and activities are organised.

Learning new tools and technical skills

During my internship, I have learned how to use different tools that support Wikimedia work. These include XTools and the Simple Tool, which have helped me explore tools used in Wikimedia activities.

I have also learned graphic design, which has introduced me to creating visual materials for communication and community activities. Another important skill I have gained is creating pages on Meta-Wiki. This has helped me understand how Wikimedia activities, programmes, and experiences can be documented and shared with the wider community.

I have also improved my skills in Microsoft Excel. I am learning how to organise information and work with data more effectively. In addition, I have learned how to upload and organise receipts in their designated locations, helping me understand the importance of proper documentation and record-keeping.

Participating in programe coordination

Project support has helped me understand the importance of assisting with project activities, following up on assigned tasks, supporting implementation, and working with team members to ensure that planned activities are completed successfully.

One of the important experiences during my internship was getting involved in organising the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026. This gave me practical experience in supporting a community event, welcoming participants, coordinating registration and reception, and helping activities run smoothly.

Through this experience, I gained a better understanding of the planning, teamwork, communication, and coordination required to organise community activities.

Growing beyond editing

This internship has taught me that contributing to the Wikimedia movement goes beyond writing and improving Wikipedia articles. It also involves organising programmes, supporting community members, documenting activities, managing information, and helping create an environment where people can contribute to free knowledge.

I am continuing to develop my management and organisational skills as I learn from the people I work with and the responsibilities I take on.

Looking a head

My internship journey continues to be an opportunity to learn, improve, and put new skills into practice. I am grateful for the opportunity to grow, gain practical experience, and contribute to the work of the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda. I look forward to applying the skills I have gained and continuing to learn as I support the Wikimedia movement in Uganda.

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