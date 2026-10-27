The Interactive Media Seminar for Electoral Integrity: Strengthening Wikimedia Editors Capacity to Counter Disinformation in Nigeria

The event which was organized by the Fundación para la Internacionalización de las Administraciones Públicas (FIAP), in collaboration with FactCheckAfrica, and Wikimedia Nigeria under the European Union Support to ECOWAS in Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG) Project, took place in Lagos State from 15–17 September 2026 at the IBIS Hotel, Ikeja with a total of 35 participants comprising Wikimedia editors, newsroom editors and fact-checkers.

The seminar combined training on information integrity, fact-checking, source verification, digital investigation, and open-source information verification with a practical Wikipedia edit-a-thon that enabled participants to apply these skills to election-related, and public-interest articles during the training.

It is important to note that in Nigeria, the weaponization of misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation has caused series of voilence and as such poses serious threat to our collective future. During critical periods like national elections, fabricated stories, and manipulated media are deliberately shared to exploit ethnic and religious fault lines, turning neighbors, colleagues, and friends against one another. The seminar focused on strengthening the people and platforms that play important roles in producing, verifying, preserving, and distributing public information. This includes Wikimedia editors who contribute to open knowledge, newsroom editors responsible for editorial decision-making, and fact-checkers who investigate and verify claims circulating in the public sphere.

As Wikimedians and journalists, we were made to understand that making a publication goes beyond the immediate gratification, and the spontaneous feeling of “make i just publish, or it’s been a while I published something today”. Because at the end, any published misinformation, disinformation or malinformation will likely cause damage, distort public peace, breed widespread panic, and create chaos that would heavily undermine Nigeria democracy and progress.

Training Output

The edit-a-thon generated immediate outputs across Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons, with 7 new articles created, 64 articles edited, and a total of 430 edits recorded. Generally, participants added approximately 20.2k words and 444 references to Wikipedia articles, alongside 9 uploads to Wikimedia Commons, of which 3 images were used in articles during the training.

Link to the outreach dashboard https://outreachdashboard.wmflabs.org/courses/FactCheck_Africa/Wikimedia_for_Electoral_Integrity

During the edit-a-thon, as a participant I published an article Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, and added 11 references to other articles.

The event ended with Wikimedians and Fact-checkers having a good synergy in the information ecosystem and reiterating the dictum of checking the authenticity and accuracy of an information before posting.

#CheckBeforeYouPost

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