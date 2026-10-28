Around the Globe: Meet the joy-nitiatives across the Wikimedia movement

Things you expect when joining Wikipedia and the Wikimedia movement? Laptops, sources and citations, debates, policies and infoboxes.

Things you don’t expect? Karaoke, weddings, catchy songs, celebrations, friends, and candy (So. Much. Candy).

Yes, Wikipedia exists to share free, neutral and reliable knowledge. But this mission is fueled by people: curious, generous, and passionate. And with that kind of people, joy sparks pretty much naturally.

A careful observer of the Wikimedia movement soon notices that joy is an underlying thread, running through almost everything that we do, on our projects and at our events, in every corner of the wikiworld.

In this blogpost we tried to gather some of it but be warned:

this list is incomplete; you can help by adding missing items

[[Category:Joy through music]]

An international community of passionate and skillful amateurs creating something together to share with everyone: that describes the Wikimedia movement, and it describes the Wikichoir and Wikiorchestra just as well. They are musical groups that come together at the most joyful Wikimedia events – they have performed at Wikimania closing ceremonies and at the Wikipedia 25 online party. Their performances blend the local and unique (they even sang in Silesian, while in Katowice!), with the global, and you can see that they perform with ultimate joy. They are the people behind hits like “The Birthday Cake Song” or “Oh, Wikipédia!”, earworms that stay with us long after the performance.

But Wikimedia musical passion goes beyond the Wikichoir: karaoke is one of the most beloved moments of many Wikimedia events. Local songs and international hits come alive as Wikimedians from all over the world take the stage and sing.

So what makes us, Wikimedians, so excited about music?

“It gives us another way to connect beyond our work on Wikimedia projects. We can share songs from our cultures, discover new ones, have fun together, and sometimes even turn local songs into something with a Wikimedia context, like we did for Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary” – explains Ferive, a member of the Wikiorchestra and an iconic performer of many Wikimedia karaokes “For me, it’s a beautiful way to combine our love for music with our love for Wikimedia and the community we’ve built around it”.

[[Category:Something joyful, something sweet]]

If music is how we’re joyful together, sweets are how we share a piece of home with our wiki-friends. One of the most beloved traditions of Wikimedia regional and global events is the sweets table: everyone brings sweets, candy or salty snacks from their country or region for all other participants to taste. The sweets table is a place where many friendships began, over an exchange of ptasie mleczko for biltong, and Turkish delight for gur para.

Local sweets and snacks truly are a currency of joy. After years of successful Dutch community lobbying, stroopwafels are widely considered The Main Wikimedia Delicacy and their distribution is such an important element of Wikimania, that during online Wikimania 2022, stroopwafels were sent out all around the world!

Wikimedia Ukraine has its own sweet way of showing Wikilove: they send tin cans of real-life condensed milk to active contributors.

According to Antion Protsiuk from Wikimedia Ukraine “This is an example of a virtual onwiki sweet that made its way to real life. Ukrainian Wikipedians have been rewarding each other with virtual tins of condensed milk since at least 2007, so it was only natural that one of Wikimedia Ukraine’s projects in its earliest years was to make this a physical reality. We’re keeping the tradition – and have thoroughly resisted any ideas to introduce diet condensed milk or otherwise make the project less sweet :)”.

[[Category:Wikilove is all around]]

Whether it is a can of condensed milk or a virtual badge, we Wikimedians are all about showing appreciation. The most traditional way is leaving a star-shaped badge on someone’s talk page. These are barnstars, and they can mark an achievement, a trait, a milestone. They come in many shapes, colors, and sizes, as diverse as the reasons we appreciate each other.

And on some user pages you can find a very special, shooting-star barnstar: this one marks Wikicelebrated Wikimedians. Wikicelebrate is a way we show appreciation to the Wikimedians from all around the world, who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make our projects better. The article writers, tech contributors, organizers – the pillars of our movement. We celebrated Juan from Argentina, who uploads sports photography; Mervat, a community organizer and editor from Arabic Wikipedia; Karolina, a Wikisource admin from Poland; and many, many more!

And while celebration and appreciation are a year-round joy-nt venture, there is one special moment in the year when it is the most visible: The Wikimedian of The Year ceremony. Each year Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales names the Wikimedians whose work has been especially valuable. He announces them at the Wikimania stage, and celebrates them with their peers. The award has been present in the movement for 15 years already, showcasing so many exceptional Wikimedians – the newcomers, the connectors, the laureates, the ones who create media and the ones who contribute to our technical work. The users, who make our movement better, are cheered by their peers and friends.

Because Wikilove is all around!

[[Spouse (P26)]]

And speaking of love: what is a large family without a wedding once in a while?

If you were at Wikimania 2023, you may remember Nassima and Yamen’s ceremony, officiated by fellow Wikimedian Andrew Lih. At the very moment they were pronounced married, their Wikidata items were changed to point to each other as spouses.

It was neither the first wiki-wedding nor the last: Wikimedians have been celebrating their love among their wiki-family at Wikimania since 2015, and the tradition is still alive.

[[Category:Dressed in CC BY-SA]]

There is nothing more glamorous than a Wikipedia t-shirt and a laptop covered with wiki-stickers. Well, at least at a Wikimedia event. Wiki-swag is how we carry the movement with us and show our love to the world. But it’s way more than branding. Every item tells a story: a water bottle from your first Wikimania, a sticker a wiki-friend gave you at an edit-a-thon, a t-shirt related to your wiki-community. At some point a laptop cover starts looking like the most joyful scrapbook of the movement.

Some Wikimedians make their own swag. Wikimania-themed nails, puzzle-shaped hair pins, handmade bags and more. And because creativity deserves an audience, Wikimania has hosted wiki-fashion shows. There Wikimedians show off their best wiki-swag, including stunning handmade dresses, embroidered bags, jewelry. All Wikimedia-themed!

Martin, known as DerHexer, 2024 Wikimedia Laureate, has quite a collection of Wikimedia items: a bottle opener, an iconic Wikimedia Stewards User Group t-shirt, an umbrella. But the most unusual item he owns is the Wikipedia-themed metro ticket, issued in Mexico City to commemorate the 16th birthday of Spanish language Wikipedia.

So why do Wikimedians love wiki-swag so much? Asked about it, Martin says: “Do we love them because they are swag? I’d say that we love to carry swag with us because we love the projects we shape together.”

[[Category:Baby Globe Boom]]

Wikipedia’s 25th birthday was a moment of deep love and joy. We have seen parties, events and celebrations happening across the world. From the online party, bringing together Wikimedians from all around the globe, to regional and local events, connecting people in person – Wikimedians were celebrating all year round.

It also introduced a very joyful persona: Baby Globe. Originally designed for Wikipedia’s 25th birthday celebration based on an initial drawing by User:BaduFerreira, this globe-shaped mascot showed up as an easter egg on Wikipedia pages, and in physical form: as a plushie, and now as a full-size character at movement events, happily posing for photos.

Baby Globe took the Wikimedia movement by storm. A storm of cuteness, that is. Wikimedians soon started including the mascot in events and ideas. Some created a crocheted Baby Globe, some made a Baby Globe shaped piñata. The mascot even found its way to geocaching – an Italian Wikimedian created four Baby Globe travel bugs, trackable tags that geocachers pick up and carry onward. Together the bugs have already traveled more than 1,000 kilometers!

And meanwhile in Argentina, Baby Globe showed up at a Wikipedia25 mural, created by students of primary and secondary school in Cordoba.

Baby Globe also became friends with another movement persona – Moppy the Mop. Moppy, a mop in a red bow tie and the unofficial mascot of users with extended rights, debuted at the Users with Extended Rights Day at Wikimania 2025. The mop symbol is traditionally connected to Wikipedia admins – people who take the role not for the power or glory but to be the project caretakers, humble janitors, doing protection and maintenance work. Moppy embodies all that and more, and in 2026 took a bit more of a ceremonial role: being an element of admin knighting during the Users with Extended Rights Day second edition.

There is so much to be said about the joy in the movement. And this list is far from being complete. So,

See also

Yes, joy is all around the movement, and that’s no accident. We don’t only contribute because it matters. We also contribute because it connects us to others, because it is fun. We do this with joy and because of it.

As mentioned: This list is incomplete. You can help by adding your own joyful moments in the comments. Or by creating them in your wiki-life!

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