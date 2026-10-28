Beyond Editing: What Train the Trainer 2026 Taught Me About Building Wikimedia Communities

TTT2026 Group Photo, (Ramkottapalli, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

When I think about organising a Wikimedia activity, I usually consider how to bring people together, explain a project, and help them make their first contribution. But what happens after the session ends? Do participants know how to continue? Do they feel comfortable asking questions? And how do we make sure that our work genuinely serves the communities we aim to reach?

These were some of the questions I kept returning to during Train the Trainer (TTT) 2026, organised by the Open Knowledge Initiatives (OKI) team at IIIT Hyderabad from 10 to 12 July 2026.

Working with student communities and contributing to efforts that support smaller-language Wikimedia projects has made me interested in how people discover Wikimedia, what motivates them to participate, and what helps them stay involved. TTT gave me an opportunity to think about these questions more systematically and learn from the experiences of people working across different parts of the Wikimedia movement.

A programme that connected the different parts of community work

One thing I particularly appreciated about TTT 2026 was how thoughtfully the organising team had put the programme together. It covered a wide range of topics that trainers and community organisers encounter in practice, from contributor motivation and trust to visual documentation, licensing, communication, and facilitation.

The programme did not treat training as simply teaching people how to edit Wikipedia or upload files to Wikimedia Commons. It also created space to consider the environment in which people contribute, the challenges they encounter, and the responsibilities that come with making knowledge freely accessible.

The combination of discussions, practical exercises, group activities, and scenario-based learning made the experience especially valuable. Each topic offered a different way to look at community work, and together they encouraged me to think beyond the immediate objectives of a workshop.

For me, this was one of the strengths of the programme: it connected the practical skills of a trainer with the judgement, empathy, and communication needed to work with real communities.

A successful session is only the beginning

The first day’s discussions on contributor motivation, participation, trust, and belonging stood out to me because they addressed questions that come before editing itself.

It is possible to introduce someone to Wikipedia, help them make their first contribution, and still not give them enough reason or support to return. People may arrive with genuine interest but encounter unfamiliar policies, uncertainty about making mistakes, difficulty finding the right people to ask, or simply lack a clear next step.

The Contributor Motivation & Road Blocks Exercise, alongside the discussions on trust and participation, encouraged me to look at these challenges as part of community building rather than treating them as individual problems.

For me, this changes how I want to evaluate outreach. Attendance and immediate contributions are useful indicators, but they cannot tell the whole story. Did a newcomer feel comfortable asking questions? Did they understand how to continue? Did they know where to seek help after the session?

These are the questions I want to consider when planning future activities. Bringing people into a room matters; helping them find their place in the community matters just as much.

I also took away the importance of creating an environment where participants can learn without feeling that every mistake will be judged. A welcoming introduction is a good start, but people also need approachable mentors, clear guidance, and opportunities to ask questions once the formal session is over.

Not everything needs to be documented

One of the more important reflections I took away from the discussions on documentation, licensing, and ethics was that identifying a gap in Wikimedia does not automatically mean we should fill it without considering the context. When working with local communities, we may encounter people who object to being photographed or disagree with how their cultural practices or heritage might be represented. In such situations, listening to their concerns matters more than simply completing the planned activity.

Consent should not be treated as a formality, and one person’s agreement should not automatically be taken as the view of an entire community. We also need to be careful about how we describe what we document: titles, captions, and explanations can influence how a subject is understood, particularly when different people have different perspectives on its history or meaning. Neutrality does not mean ignoring these differences, nor does it mean presenting one viewpoint as though everyone agrees with it. Sometimes the responsible approach is to reconsider how we document something; in other situations, it may be better not to document it at all. I see this not as a reason to do less community work, but as a reminder that documentation comes with responsibilities, and that respect for people and their context must remain part of the process.

Making visual contributions more useful

The sessions on visual knowledge gaps, photography, Wikimedia Commons, and licensing also gave me a reason to reflect on what makes a contribution useful beyond the act of uploading it.

A photograph can be visually appealing and still be difficult to understand or discover if it lacks a meaningful title, an accurate description, or appropriate categories. Similarly, an image documenting a cultural practice becomes more useful when the information accompanying it helps others understand what is being shown and why it matters.

The practical activities helped connect the technical process of contributing media with the wider purpose of documentation. They also reinforced the need to understand licensing and reuse rather than treating these as details to worry about only after an upload.

I see an opportunity to apply this learning when supporting new contributors. Instead of focusing only on helping someone complete an upload, we can explain the decisions that make the contribution more valuable: describing the subject accurately, providing reliable context, choosing suitable categories, and understanding how freely licensed media can be reused.

This is particularly relevant for smaller-language communities, where improving the availability of knowledge also involves making contributions understandable and discoverable to a wider audience.

Communication is part of the learning process

Another useful area of learning was communication, including visual storytelling and communicating in diverse contexts.

A university student encountering Wikimedia for the first time may need a different introduction from someone who is already contributing to a smaller-language Wikipedia or someone interested in documenting local knowledge. The examples we choose, the language we use, and the activities we design should reflect the people we are trying to reach.

This reminded me that effective training begins with understanding the audience rather than assuming that one presentation will work for everyone.

Communication also continues after the workshop. Participants may need help navigating policies, finding relevant documentation, or understanding what to do when they encounter a difficult situation. Community channels and peer support can give them a way to seek that help instead of having to figure everything out independently.

I want to be more deliberate about this in future activities: making the session accessible to its intended audience, allowing enough time for questions, and providing a clear path for participants to continue learning afterwards.

Taking the learning back to the community

For me, attending TTT was valuable, but sharing what I learned with others is an equally important part of the experience. Learning from a programme becomes more useful when the ideas are discussed, tested, and adapted to different community settings.

I have planned an online Mini TTT session for community leaders on 25 October 2026 to share relevant learning from the programme and create space for further discussion. The aim is to take some of these ideas beyond the original group of participants and consider how they can inform community activities in practice.

I hope to use that opportunity to discuss not only how to introduce people to Wikimedia projects, but also how to support contributors, respond to challenges, and make thoughtful decisions when working with different communities.

I also want to approach future sessions with clearer learning outcomes. Rather than asking only how many people attended or how many contributions were made, I want to consider what participants learned, what they felt confident doing afterwards, and what further support they needed.

These are areas I intend to keep learning about through experience and feedback. There is no single approach that will work for every community, and what works in one setting may need to be adapted in another.

Participants during Day 3 of Train the Trainer 2026 (Dev Jadiya, cc-by-sa-4.0)

What I am taking forward

TTT 2026 gave me a chance to look at Wikimedia community work from a different perspective, especially the importance of trust, thoughtful documentation, and supporting people beyond their first contribution.

I hope to put these learnings into practice in my upcoming activities and share them with other community leaders. I know there is still a lot to learn, but I feel better prepared to approach different situations with more care and understanding.

Thank you to the facilitators and fellow participants for the discussions, experiences, and questions that made these three days worthwhile. 🙂

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