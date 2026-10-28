Building a Technical Community in Latin America: Get to Know the LATAM Technical Community Calls

The Wikimedia movement has a vibrant community of people who develop tools, reuse data, maintain infrastructure, and contribute to the technological development of our projects. However, in Latin America, it has not always been easy to find spaces where we can connect, share experiences, and discuss the technical and sociotechnical challenges facing our region.

Following conversations among Wikimedians from different countries, the LATAM Technical Community Calls began in April 2026. This collaborative initiative aims to connect people interested in Wikimedia technologies, share knowledge, and strengthen regional collaboration.

A space to connect and share

Before these calls began, many of our opportunities to meet happened during international events, such as the Wikimedia Hackathon. Paradoxically, people from neighboring Latin American countries often found themselves meeting thousands of kilometers away from our region. While these gatherings have been essential for building community connections, we recognized the need for a more permanent and accessible space to stay in touch and work together on shared interests.

During the Wikimedia Hackathon 2025 in Istanbul, several participants from Latin America decided to create a Telegram group to stay connected and continue conversations beyond the in-person event. From that space came the idea of organizing regular calls, with the first one initiated by Wikimedia Chile.

Latin American community session at Wikimedia Hackathon in Istambul 2025 – ErikaGuetti CC0

Since then, coordination has rotated among people from across the region, including both volunteers and Wikimedia affiliate staff. Wikimedistas de Uruguay and Wikimedia Colombia, for example, have also taken on hosting responsibilities.

The agenda is also built collaboratively: anyone can suggest a topic, present a tool, or help organize an upcoming session. The calls take place every two months, with a flexible format. We have hosted presentations from Wikimedia Foundation Product and Technology teams, updates on developments relevant to the movement, tool demonstrations, and discussions about policies and technical challenges.

During our June call, we discussed the Lusophone Technical Wishlist and Wikidata’s notability policies. In August, we explored more technical topics, such as Lift Wing, Gerrit, and community-developed tools. In October, we welcomed a presentation from the Wikimedia Foundation’s Developer Experience team about problematic bots across Wikimedia projects.

You don’t need to know how to code to participate

One of the main goals of this initiative is to make technical conversations more accessible to people across the Wikimedia movement. Although many sessions feature technical tools or developments, programming knowledge is not required to participate.

We want these calls to be more than presentations. They should also be spaces for dialogue, where people can ask questions, share their experiences using tools, and raise needs or challenges they encounter in their projects. This way, people who do not develop technology can still contribute to the discussions and help shape future collaborations.

We also want to reduce language barriers to facilitate participation from Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking communities, because everyone should be able to express themselves in their own language. To support this, we have received valuable assistance from the Wikimedia Foundation’s Movement Communications team, which provides logistical support and interpretation between Spanish and Portuguese.

Strengthening the regional technical community

Beyond sharing updates, these calls aim to help build a more connected and collaborative Latin American technical community. Our next challenges include identifying the region’s technical needs, promoting mentorship opportunities, making it easier for newcomers to get involved, and creating spaces to develop projects together.

We want this to be a space built by and for the community, where local experiences can contribute to global conversations about Wikimedia technology.

Join the next calls and be part of the conversation!

The LATAM Technical Community Calls are open to anyone interested in Wikimedia technologies, regardless of their technical experience.

If you have a tool you would like to present, a topic you want to discuss, or are simply curious about what is being developed across the movement, we invite you to join us!

You can find upcoming meeting dates, explore topics discussed in previous sessions, and learn how to get involved on our Meta-Wiki page. You can also join our mailing list to share ideas and projects, with communication primarily in Spanish and Portuguese.

LATAM Technical Community Calls – Meta-Wiki

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