Celebrating Two Wikimedia Awards: My Journey to Wikimedian and Project Lead of the Year 2026

I created my Wikipedia account in 2013. I was curious, but I did not know how to edit. Having a username was a beginning; understanding how to contribute, and finding people to learn alongside, would take considerably longer.

That changed in 2023, after I returned to Uganda from my master’s studies in London. Sandra Aceng reintroduced me to Wikipedia and the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda (WCUGU). What had been an unfamiliar editing platform became a community I could participate in.

Looking back, that invitation made an extraordinary difference! Now, we are celebrating Wikimedian and Project Lead of the Year 2026! (I was so elated, I posed for a different award in the photo below – haha!)

Finding a reason to contribute

My time in London had sharpened my appreciation for documentation: how much we can learn about places, histories and communities when someone has taken the time to record them. Back in Uganda, WCUGU offered a practical way to contribute to that work.

Through Wiki for Human Rights, I began creating and improving articles about Uganda’s environment. One contribution that remains especially meaningful is the article about Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve. I drove about 50 kilometres from Nansana to Entebbe to photograph the forest, accompanied by my daughter and a visiting friend. Those photographs became part of the article. Documenting a place I could visit and recognise made contributing feel tangible.

I was learning to research, reference and edit, but also to notice what was missing. Places that mattered to us locally could become easier for others to discover.

Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve

From learning to helping others learn

In 2024, my participation expanded through Wiki Soccerthon and an internship with the user group’s education project working alongside Tamale Drake. I helped build partnerships with the Uganda National English Language Teachers’ Association and Ashinaga Uganda, connecting Wikimedia with organisations whose students, educators and volunteers could contribute.

By 2025, I was also mentoring new editors through WikiGap and supporting university outreach. Helping editors understand references or improve articles brought its own satisfaction. I remembered how much I had needed that support myself.

Taking responsibility for Runyankore

In July 2025, I was selected to lead the Runyankore Wikipedia incubation project. Working with fellow volunteers and university communities, particularly at Kabale University, gave me an opportunity to bring my interests in education, language and open knowledge together.

The responsibility also brought uncertainty. There were moments when navigating incubation felt like moving through the dark: learning technical processes, supporting contributors and working out what a sustainable language community needed.

We learned together. Recruitment and training had to be followed by encouragement, article review and opportunities for contributors to take responsibility. Building a Wikipedia required more than producing pages; it required people willing to keep returning to improve them. Importantly, in May 2026, Runyankore was approved to get its own Wikipedia, which will be live soon!

Nairobi widened my perspective

In August 2025, I attended my first Wikimania in Nairobi. I had served on the Programme Review Team for the Education track and also delivered a lightning talk. Contributing to the programme while experiencing the conference for the first time was a meaningful step in my journey.

Conversations about language incubation helped me understand that other communities faced questions similar to ours. I returned with ideas, encouragement and a stronger sense of belonging.

I also remember watching the Wikimedian of the Year awards. In my reflection about the Wikimania (here), I wrote about how moving and intrinsically rewarding it was to see volunteers’ contributions recognised. I did not know then how personally that experience would resonate a year later.

Christopher Liberty at Wikimania, Nairobi 2025

Growing together and celebrating together

Support through the Wikimedia Language Diversity Hub’s 2025–26 mentorship programme helped us strengthen the Runyankore community. Our work included mentoring dedicated editors, developing guidance on article quality and sharing practical demonstrations through regular online sessions.

By 17 April 2026, the project’s home page recorded 946 Runyankore articles. That milestone represented many people’s time, language knowledge and willingness to learn. I also represented the user group at Makerere University’s International Mother Language Day commemoration in February, bringing our language work into a wider conversation about Uganda’s linguistic heritage.

At the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda’s 2026 Annual General Meeting in September, fellow community members voted me Wikimedian of the Year and Project Lead of the Year. More here!

Posing with the two awards, along with other awardees at the AGM 2026

I am proud to celebrate both awards. Being recognised by the community in which I learned to contribute makes them especially meaningful.

This is an opportunity to thank the people behind this journey: Sandra Aceng for bringing me back into the movement; Runyankore COT, the user group’s staff and volunteers, for their support; our university partners and Language Diversity Hub staff, especially my mentor, Tochi Precious; and the Runyankore editors, who continue to give their time and knowledge to this work.

My name is attached to the awards, but the progress has been collaborative. In 2013, I needed someone to show me where to begin. As I celebrate these two awards in 2026, I want to keep making that beginning easier for someone else.

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