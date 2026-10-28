My First Paris, My First Wikimania, My First WikiWomen+ Summit

Dolon Prova, CC BY-SA 4.0

I had no clue what to expect.

Let me start there. This was my first time in Paris. My first Wikimania. My first WikiWomen+ Summit. Everything was new, and honestly, I was nervous.

On Day Zero, I woke up early and decided to walk to the venue. Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie. The morning was warm and bright, the kind of sunshine that makes you feel like something good is about to happen. I walked slowly, taking it all in, but my mind was racing. I kept thinking about the senior Wikimedians I was about to meet. People whose names I had seen on project pages and mailing lists. And here I was, a rookie. A newbie. Just starting out.

The breeze helped. The morning light helped. I remember telling myself to breathe and just be present.



It took me a while to figure out the floors and rooms. I got lost once, maybe twice. But when I finally found the WikiWomen+ Summit room and walked in, everything shifted.

The room was full of women. Beautiful, warm, feminine energy soaked the entire space. There was laughter, there were hugs, there was chatter. I saw Rosie handing out foulards to everyone. All colors laid out on a table, a thoughtful souvenir to remember this day by. Such a small gesture, but it felt like being welcomed into a family.

I looked around and saw women from different age groups, ethnicities, and religions. Women with babies running around. Pregnant women. Women who had traveled from far corners of the world just for this. And everyone was so compassionate, so patient, so eager to hear each other’s stories. No one was rushing. No one was guarding their space. Everyone was making room.

We all sat down, and the sessions began.

There were so many that stayed with me, and I want to talk about a few of them.

Sukkoria’s session on generative AI made me see the challenges clearly. Bias in translation. Articles unavailable in so many languages. And no way to know whose copyrighted work AI is pulling, because the process is invisible to us. It was uncomfortable to hear, but necessary.

Then Bee Piovesan’s hackathon session shifted something in me. She told us plainly: you are users, and you can come and code the tools that you need. Women do not have to wait for someone else to build for us. We can translate tools, document them so other communities can actually use them. That reframing was powerful. It reminded me that contribution is not only writing articles.

Leila Zia’s session on the gender gap on Wikipedia raised another important question. At a time when readership is declining, helping more women become frequent Wikipedia readers can have a significant impact on representation. She asked what we can do. Maybe more lively interfaces. Maybe simplifying the scientific language in articles so people with less formal education can actually read and understand them. Simple ideas, but they spoke to me.

There was also the introduction of Wiki Gender Stats by Les Sans Pages, presented by Danÿa and Natasha. Seeing a tool that tracks gender gaps made the problem visible in a way that numbers always do.

And then there were the conversations outside the sessions. I heard people talk about mental health, about how editing can actually be therapeutic. One activity at a time. Focusing on something small. Seeing your edits take shape and knowing you made that. Some people shared that this work brings them peace. I felt that.

But the most important thing was not any single session. It was the women themselves. I made friends. Real ones. I heard their struggles, the things they had to fight through just to be in that room. Their resilience and perseverance was beautiful in a way that is hard to describe. These are women who kept going despite everything, and they did it with such grace.

And then there was Christophe’s session. He talked about the next 25 years of the Wikimedia movement. AI is here to stay, he said. Companies are already fighting over niche content. OpenAI is investing in local journalism because eventually everyone will have the same generic data. The real value will be in context. Knowledge that speaks to specific people in specific places. Which means Wikimedians will become more important than ever. We are the spearheads of knowledge.

But then he gave an example that hit hard.

Women in Red. All those red links marking missing articles about women. Over time, those links will disappear. Not because we filled them, but because AI will fill the gaps. People using AI will never know what never existed. We will lose the memory of what is missing.

I sat there thinking about Indian Muslim women. We are hardly visible in this movement. Our stories, our knowledge, our histories are barely documented. And if AI fills the gaps without us, our absence will become permanent. No one will even know we were missing.

The session ended with a group photograph. All of us together, smiling. Then lunch on 23 July, where I finally got to hear more stories. Personal stories. Struggles. Wins. Women sharing what brought them here and what keeps them going.

I left Paris with so much. Not just the foulard, but a sense of belonging I did not expect. A reminder that I am not alone in this work. A clearer understanding of why it matters. And friends who understand what it means to keep showing up.

This is my first WikiWomen+ Summit. It will not be my last.

Pierre-Selim Huard, CC BY-SA 3.0

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