Twenty years of building Arabic knowledge: Mohamed Ouda’s Wikipedia journey

During a photography trip in 2026, documenting Egypt’s cultural and architectural heritage

Twenty Years of Building Arabic Knowledge: My Wikipedia Journey

From expanding articles on the Arabic Wikipedia to helping build a community of volunteers in Egypt, my journey reflects two decades of commitment to free knowledge.

In August 2026, I celebrated twenty years as a Wikipedia contributor. What began as a simple search for information on the Arabic Wikipedia in 2006 has grown into a long-term commitment to improving Arabic-language content, supporting fellow volunteers, and strengthening the Wikimedia community in Egypt.

When I first encountered Wikipedia, the Arabic edition was still relatively small. Many articles were little more than beginnings, accompanied by invitations asking readers to help expand them. Rather than simply moving on to another website, I decided to take part in building the encyclopedia myself.

“I decided to contribute to Wikipedia,” I wrote on my user page when I began editing, “because the Arabic Wikipedia was very small compared to other major languages on Wikipedia.”

Twenty years later, that decision remains one of the most important parts of my online life.

From filling gaps to building an encyclopedia

My early contributions focused on subjects close to my everyday life, including my university and the neighborhood where I lived. I soon moved beyond familiar topics to create and develop articles covering science, the human body, psychology, and popular culture.

Over the years, I have worked on articles that met the Arabic Wikipedia community’s standards for good articles and featured articles. One example is the Arabic Wikipedia article about Disney’s 1992 film Aladdin.

My public user page lists approximately 1,000 articles created, more than 20,000 edits, and contributions to four good articles and four featured articles. It also identifies me among the Arabic Wikipedia’s top 120 article creators.

These figures represent only one part of my contribution. Wikipedia depends not only on creating new articles, but also on improving existing pages, reviewing new articles, maintaining quality, and helping other contributors navigate the project.

I have served as an administrator and bureaucrat on the Arabic Wikipedia. Although I am no longer an administrator, I remain an active contributor, a new-page reviewer, and a member of a specialist team that undertakes particular Wikipedia tasks.

The Arabic Wikipedia has grown dramatically since I began editing. Yet the challenge that first motivated me remains relevant: making knowledge more accessible in Arabic.

In 2016, when the Wikimedia Foundation’s Diff blog published an article about my first decade on Wikipedia, titled “Editing Wikipedia for a decade: Mohamed Ouda”, I explained that the shortage of Arabic digital content was what kept me editing. During the decade since that interview, my commitment has expanded beyond writing articles myself. I have increasingly focused on helping other people participate in creating and sharing free knowledge.

Helping others become part of the movement

My involvement with Wikimedia has never been limited to editing from behind a screen. In 2012, I served as a campus ambassador during the first edition of the Wikipedia Education Program in Egypt at Cairo University, helping students and fellow volunteers learn how to contribute to Wikipedia.

I was excited by the idea of connecting university education with free knowledge. Students could use their academic expertise to improve articles related to their fields of study, making their work useful to readers far beyond the classroom.

I wanted to do whatever I could to support that initiative. The experience reinforced my belief that Wikipedia could serve as more than an encyclopedia: it could also be an educational tool that encourages people to participate in producing knowledge rather than simply consuming it.

My work with the education program also helped me recognize the importance of building a community around the project. Individual contributors can achieve a great deal, but their impact can grow when they share their experience, organize activities, and help others become confident editors.

That realization influenced one of the most important steps in my Wikimedia journey.

Building a Wikimedia community in Egypt

Before we established the Egypt Wikimedians User Group, I had been working toward creating an affiliated community that could connect Wikimedia volunteers and facilitate activities in Egypt.

In 2014, I helped co-found the group to support Wikimedia projects, promote free content, develop educational resources, and document Egypt’s knowledge and culture.

The idea was simple: people interested in free knowledge needed a way to find one another, exchange ideas, organize activities, and turn individual enthusiasm into collective action.

As a co-founder, I have contributed to defining the community’s needs, planning activities and projects, helping secure funding, and supporting initiatives that bring new people into the movement.

Our activities have included writing and photography competitions, editing workshops, educational initiatives, and events that encourage people to contribute to Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, and other Wikimedia projects.

I have learned that building a volunteer community requires a different kind of work from writing an encyclopedia article. It involves listening to people, understanding what motivates them, coordinating different perspectives, and creating an environment where volunteers feel that their contributions matter.

Much of this work happens behind the scenes. A successful event or editing campaign may produce dozens of improved articles, but it also depends on the people who organize it, train participants, coordinate logistics, and encourage newcomers to continue contributing after the event ends.

In 2026, I continued this work through my involvement with the Egypt Wikimedians User Group and its Board of Trustees.

Connecting local contributions with wider challenges

One of the most rewarding aspects of Wikimedia is the opportunity to connect local communities with global knowledge initiatives.

In February 2026, I was among the organizers of the thirteenth Wikimedia Egypt conference, held at the Egyptian Public Library in Dokki, Giza. The gathering brought community members together to discuss activities, recognize contributions, and celebrate Wikipedia’s twenty-fifth anniversary.

I also participated in Egypt’s 2026 Africa Wiki Challenge, an editing initiative focused on translating and improving Arabic-language articles about African rivers and lakes, water scarcity, climate change, sanitation, and hygiene.

According to the group’s published report, thirteen participants created or edited fifty-two articles during the initiative.

For me, projects like this demonstrate the value of collaboration. An article improved in Arabic can make useful information accessible to readers who might otherwise have to rely on material in another language. Writing about African geography and shared environmental challenges also helps Arabic-speaking readers take part in a broader conversation about the continent.

The work is local in the sense that it depends on volunteers working together in Egypt, but its results can reach readers anywhere in the world.

What twenty years have taught me

When I started editing Wikipedia, the challenge was easy to see. There were missing articles everywhere, and many existing pages needed substantial expansion. I could make a direct contribution simply by identifying a gap and trying to fill it.

Over time, I came to appreciate another challenge: ensuring that there are people, skills, and supportive communities to sustain the work.

Creating an article is rewarding, but so is helping a student make a first edit, bringing volunteers together at a conference, organizing a photography competition, or participating in an editing campaign that leaves dozens of articles in better shape.

I have also seen how difficult communication can affect a volunteer community. At Wikimania 2008 in Alexandria, I had the opportunity to meet other Wikipedians in person for the first time. That experience was a turning point for me. Meeting people beyond their usernames, learning from their experiences, and spending time together showed me how valuable personal connections can be in an online community.

I have also seen contributors leave after negative experiences, including arguments and online harassment. These experiences strengthened my belief that the quality of communication between volunteers matters just as much as the quality of the content they produce.

Wikipedia is built on the idea that anyone can contribute. But making that promise meaningful requires more than an open editing interface. We need people willing to share their knowledge, volunteers prepared to support newcomers, and communities that allow people to work together despite their differences.

After twenty years, I believe that helping build such a community is as important as writing articles myself.

Looking ahead: the next decade of free knowledge

I began my Wikipedia journey by responding to a small request to expand an article. Since then, I have created and improved hundreds of articles, helped develop higher-quality content, supported educational initiatives, and worked with others to build a community of Wikimedia volunteers in Egypt.

The world around Wikipedia has changed considerably since 2006. The internet has grown, digital knowledge has become more important in everyday life, and new technologies are changing how people find and create information. Yet the need for reliable, accessible knowledge in Arabic remains.

I hope that, over the next decade, the Arabic Wikipedia will continue to grow not only in the number of its articles, but also in their depth, reliability, diversity, and usefulness. I also hope to see more people in Egypt and across the Arab world recognize that they do not have to be passive consumers of online information. They can become its creators.

For me, twenty years on Wikipedia is not simply a personal anniversary. It is an opportunity to reflect on what a community of volunteers can achieve when people work together toward a shared goal.

My journey began with a short article that needed expanding. Today, I see that original invitation on a much larger scale: there is still knowledge to add, content to improve, and a community to support.

The work continues, and I am looking forward to being part of what comes next.

Mohamed Ouda

Wikimedia volunteer and co-founder of the Egypt Wikimedians User Group

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