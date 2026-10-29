Africa Restitution Knowledge: Quality, Research and Discovery

Have you ever created an article, but there were not enough sources to improve it, left it for a while, then months later found exactly the kind of resources you had been looking for? Yes, that was me with Ngonnso.

The Africa Restitution Knowledge Project focused on improving public knowledge about African restitution efforts through high-quality contributions to Wikipedia and Wikidata. It began when Olubusola Afolabi, the Community Engagement Lead at Free Knowledge Africa (FKA), reached out and mentioned that the project was in partnership with Open Restitution Africa (ORA). I knew that name sounded familiar. I went back to look at my contributions history and voila! I found out that while creating articles about individuals working on reparations, I had also created articles connected to ORA, restitution, the Ngonnso statue, and some of the African cultural objects that need to be returned. It was an easy YES.

From 2025 to 2026

In 2025, the African Union theme was Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations. I created articles about people working towards reparations and other topics connected to restitution efforts. Some of them include: Babatunde Abidemi Babalola, Minne Atairu, Sylvie Vernyuy Njobati, Ngadji, Ngonnso, George Abungu .

Being invited to participate in the Africa Restitution Knowledge project felt like something was coming together. During the project briefing, Isaac Oloruntimilehin, the Project Lead pointed us towards some research and resource materials relating to the topics we would be working on. When I started going through the list of articles to work on, I found two articles I had created the previous year. When I initially created them, I found a few useful, reliable sources, but I could not find much else. I kept checking for more resources because I knew the articles could be better. Almost a year later, the opportunity to be part of this project gave me the chance to explore more resources and improve Ngonnso. It felt like finding a treasure.

Ngonnso is a sacred royal statue connected to the Nso people of Cameroon. Its history is tied to the colonial period and the long-running efforts to have the statue returned to its place of origin. Having created the article before this project, I knew the basics and background of the statue. But this time, I had the chance to go in depth. I went through the available materials, followed the information about the restitution efforts, connected the different pieces, and worked on ensuring that the article was properly sourced. I also added information about the repatriation efforts concerning Ngonnso to that of the Nso people.

Statue of Ngonnso

I enjoyed every bit of this work. It is also satisfying seeing information I had been looking for for months and finally being able to use it to make an article stronger. This experience also showed the challenges of documenting our own histories. We want to write about our people, our kingdoms, our cultures, and the things that are important to us, but finding reliable sources can be difficult. Sometimes, information exists but is not easily accessible. Other times, finding enough material to properly document a subject is not easy. It also made me appreciate the need for more research and better documentation of our countries, people, and histories.

Sometimes, the problem is not that there is nothing to write. The problem is finding useful resources that allow us to write properly.

Discovery of a Skill I Never Knew I Had

I discovered that I could work through a large collection of resources, identify the information relevant to the topic I was working on, and connect the details. I had never really thought of that as a skill until now. Found myself going through different resources, tracing information about the restitution efforts, deciding what was relevant to the article, and making sure the information was properly supported with citations. That process showed that finding information alone is not all there is to research. You also need to know what to pick, where it belongs, how the different pieces connect, and how to make sure someone else can trace the information back to its source.

For this, I would say: Put your best into whatever you are doing. You never know what you are building in the process. You might think you are making an edit or completing a task, assuming that is it but somewhere along the way, you might be developing a skill you never knew you had.

Quality

When I saw the contributors selected for this project, I was like, “FKA selected the best.” I have come across the usernames of many of these contributors, and seen the kind of work they do. So I starred them as “co-quality contributors”.

To my co-quality contributors and everyone that has read to this point: prioritise QUALITY. Someone could find that work months later and build on it.

You may not do a hundred things in one project. You may not create the most articles or make the highest number of edits, but the work you do properly can be there for a very long time.

A Note of Appreciation

What is writing this without appreciating FKA for a project like this? Over the years, FKA have created opportunities for contributors to explore different Wikimedia projects, some of which I probably would not have explored on my own. So, I was not really surprised to see them behind a project like this, and I am glad to have been part of it.

To everyone on the team who made the Africa Restitution Knowledge Project happen, thank you for creating this opportunity. To co-quality contributors, it was really nice working on this project together. This project has added to my reasons of appreciation for research, sourcing and encouraged my mantra of prioritising quality.

Oh, you made it to this point? Thank you for reading. If you ever need a helping hand from someone who cares about quality, documentation, and accountability on your project, I am definitely available.

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