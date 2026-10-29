Bringing Wikimedia to a Remote Island

Matsu (Traditional Chinese:馬祖) is a group of islands administered by Taiwan but located very close to mainland China. The islands are commonly referred to as the “four townships and five islands,” reflecting the local administrative divisions and major islands. Separated from Taiwan by the Taiwan Strait, Matsu can only be reached by air or sea, making it quite a challenge to bring Wikimedia movement there. Fortunately, a senior Taiwanese Wikimedia organizer, who previously served on the board of Wikimedia Taiwan, now lives and works in Matsu. Through his efforts, a local community development project has incorporated Wikimedia into its activities.

The combination of the Wikimedia movement and community development is not new in Taiwan. In Xuejia District (Traditional Chinese:學甲區), a coastal area of Tainan, the “Wiki Town” project has been running for several years, documenting local knowledge through Wikipedia articles and incorporating QR-code tiles into local guides. Matsu, however, presents a somewhat different context. Its local culture differs from that of Taiwan, including its language, Eastern Min, rather than Taiwanese Hokkien. Wikimedia activities there could therefore serve not only to document local knowledge, but also as a way of strengthening a sense of local identity.

As Secretary General of Wikimedia Taiwan, I was invited to serve as an advisor to the community development project, and on September 22 I traveled to Matsu to give a talk. The talk focused on how participation in Wikimedia can start with things close to home and gradually connect people and their knowledge with the wider world. For a remote place like Matsu, where opportunities to travel and connect with the outside world can be limited, this may offer a particularly meaningful motivation to get involved in the movement.

I structured the talk around the different ways people can begin contributing to Wikimedia. I started by explaining how many Wikimedians first begin editing with topics they already follow, such as their favorite celebrities or political figures. I then introduced an initiative I proposed 12 years ago, “Writing Wikipedia to Build a Knowledge Base for the Community,” which encouraged editors to move beyond these familiar topics and contribute more substantial knowledge. Finally, I shared how participating in Wikimedia conferences around the world has shown me that bringing our own unique experiences into these exchanges can actually be one of the best ways to connect with the world. I also introduced Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons, emphasizing that contributing photos and structured data can be more approachable for newcomers than writing encyclopedia articles, and can provide an easier entry point into the movement.

After returning to Taiwan, I also told the local organizers about a volunteer recruitment and online training program planned for November on Taiwan’s main island. This will give them an opportunity to organize complementary activities in Matsu. I hope the local community will gradually bring more diverse content and perspectives to Wikimedia projects.

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