“Don’t Blink”: Protecting the Wikimedia model, its people, and its values in September 2026

Bernadette Meehan (CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation) alongside Melissa Fleming (UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications) at the Fireside Chat Wikimedia co-hosted with the UN Department of Global Communications. Image by Lucia Liss for the Wikimedia Foundation, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Welcome to “Don’t Blink”! Every month we share public policy developments from around the world that shape people’s ability to participate in the free knowledge movement. In case you blinked last month, here are the most important advocacy topics that have kept the Wikimedia Foundation busy.



The Global Advocacy team works to advocate laws and government policies that protect the volunteer community-led Wikimedia model, Wikimedia’s people, and the Wikimedia movement’s core values.



To learn more about us and the work we do with the rest of the Foundation: follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Bluesky; sign up for our quarterly newsletter or Wikimedia public policy mailing list; and visit our Meta-Wiki webpage.

Representing human knowledge at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week 2026

[Read our Foundation statement about participating at UNGA]

Every year in September, the United Nations General Assembly is convened in New York City to debate and make decisions about questions of global importance. During the 81st session of UNGA in September 2026, the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the world were at the forefront of conversations. While many of these discussions focused on recent, eye-catching headlines about AI safety, the Wikimedia Foundation brought to the table its own experience about content reuse and the challenges that AI is posing for open knowledge infrastructure.

Bernadette Meehan (CEO of the Foundation) joined several talks throughout the week to emphasize three key messages about protecting free knowledge online:

Human knowledge is essential: Knowledge created and curated by humans serves as the cumulative memory of all humanity, and the standards around verifiability, neutrality, and transparency that organize the Wikimedia projects serve to underpin the success and accuracy of AI models.

Wikipedia is free, but infrastructure is not: While the content on Wikipedia is free and open for anyone to use and build upon with the proper attribution, the cost of rising web scraping and automated bot traffic on the infrastructure hosting the projects must be addressed. It is crucial in order to secure the long-term sustainability of the online information ecosystem.

AI safety is important, but the AI governance and regulation conversation need to be broader: Lawmakers reasonably want to address the potential safety risks of AI systems, but this alone is not enough to protect the world from the rest of AI’s negative effects. They also need to address how to protect human knowledge sources from AI, and include stakeholders from civil society, multilateral institutions, academia, and news media in discussion rather than only a handful of high-profile corporations.

The Foundation will continue showing up at these important conversations to make sure that the effects of AI on open knowledge are properly understood and taken into account by those shaping the future of AI governance.

Read our Foundation statement about participating at UNGA.

Explaining how online age verification affects the Wikimedia projects at the Future of Speech Online Conference

[Watch our panel participation on age verification and its impact on anonymity]

The 2026 Future of Speech Online Conference, hosted by the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), examined the state of anonymity online and how current technological, political, and regulatory changes may threaten protections for anonymity in the future. A series of panels with experts from civil society, academia, and technology companies explored the importance of anonymous participation to freedom of expression and privacy, how AI tools and the reaction to them risk eroding anonymity online, and ways to maximize protections for anonymity while preventing harm online.

Ricky Gaines (Human Rights Policy and Advocacy Lead) joined a panel about online age verification to share the Foundation’s concerns about the trend of age gating requirements being included in laws related to child safety. Ricky discussed how collecting additional information to meet these requirements could negatively affect participation on the Wikimedia projects. The Wikimedia model has historically preserved anonymous and pseudonymous—as in under a user name—participation on the projects, since this plays a vital role in allowing people around the world to contribute to and read about topics on Wikipedia that may be sensitive and/or inspire political or interpersonal harassment and retaliation. In addition to the implications that age verification has for free expression, Ricky emphasized that these changes would also present an unreasonable compliance burden for the Foundation—since it currently collects minimal personally identifiable information (PII) about volunteer contributors and readers, and would be required by the laws to collect information about both child and adult users.

All of the panels from the conference can be viewed on CDT’s event webpage.

Watch our panel participation on age verification and its impact on anonymity.

Contributing with Wikimedia Australia (WMAU) to Australian privacy reform consultation

[Read our joint response to the consultation and Wikimedia Australia’s blog post about it]

Wikimedia Australia and the Foundation provided a joint response to a consultation regarding the Australian government’s proposed Privacy Amendment (Personal Data Protection) Bill 2026, a comprehensive update to Australia’s privacy laws relating to digital technology. We support a privacy framework that gives people meaningful control over their personal data, promotes data minimization, and addresses harmful data practices like the excessive collection and/or monetization of personal data. However, we also have concerns that certain parts of the draft law are so broad that they could have unintended consequences for the open knowledge ecosystem and other public interest projects online.

In particular, our consultation response provided several recommendations about the proposed “right to erasure” in the law, which allows individuals to request that all data about them be deleted. Our submission highlighted how the maintenance of transparent records—such as revision histories, talk pages, and other artifacts of collaborative editing— are necessary for the continued operation of free and open knowledge projects like Wikipedia. While the law recognizes some important exceptions from this duty for platforms, we advocated additional exceptions that would protect the integrity of publicly available knowledge resources and the sources on which they rely from bad faith attempts to suppress accurate information. We believe that it is possible to pass privacy reform that appropriately balances personal protections with preserving the public interest infrastructure that gives Australians access to trustworthy, free and open knowledge.

Read our joint response to the consultation and Wikimedia Australia’s blog post about it.

Group photograph of attendees at WikiConference India (WCI) 2026

Championing free knowledge at WikiConference India (WCI) 2026 and beyond

[Read more about WCI 2026]

India is a central focus of the Wikimedia Foundation’s global public policy and advocacy efforts given its scale, regulatory dynamism, and the vibrancy of its Wikimedia volunteer communities. As one of the largest user bases for Wikimedia projects, developments in India’s policy landscape have far-reaching implications not only for local contributors, but also for global norms on intermediary liability protections, platform governance, and access to knowledge.

Recognizing the importance of bringing community perspectives to policy conversations in the country, Rachel Arinii Judhistari (Lead Public Policy Specialist for Asia) joined WikiConference India (WCI) in September 2026 to present a session about “Navigating India’s Policy Landscape.” Rachel outlined public policy priorities for free knowledge in India, shared key messages that Wikimedians can bring to lawmakers, and discussed the Global Advocacy team’s current and upcoming engagements in the country. Session attendees learned how to build relationships and partnerships in order to become champions of Wikimedia’s volunteer-led, public interest model.

Rachel, along with other staff from the Foundation, have also been conducting outreach to lawmakers and ministers, sharing how the Wikimedia projects can contribute to government goals related to education and the preservation of local languages and culture. They recently met with several representatives of the government in Keralam (previously Kerala), including Member of Parliament Hibi Eden, Member of Legislative Assembly Chandy Oommen, former Director of General Education Snehil Kumar Singh, and Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan. These meetings helped introduce the government to Wikimedia projects and the broader open knowledge ecosystem, providing opportunities to collaborate on projects related to educational resources in the Malayalam language and also school initiatives around digital literacy. Meetings and collaborations like these help to shed light on how the Wikimedia projects differ from platforms like social media, and why they should be protected when making policy decisions about regulating the internet.

Read more about WikiConference India 2026.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Bluesky; sign up for our quarterly newsletter to receive updates; join our Wikipedia public policy mailing list; and visit our Meta-Wiki webpage. We hope to see you there!



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