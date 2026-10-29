From the Classroom to the Wikimedia Projects: Building Open Knowledge at Gauhati University

How postgraduate students are connecting academic learning with Wikipedia, Wikisource, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikidata to contribute to the knowledge commons

What happens when students move beyond studying knowledge in the classroom and begin contributing to knowledge that anyone can access, reuse, and improve? At Gauhati University in Assam, India, the Wikipedia Education Initiative is exploring this question by connecting postgraduate education with practical participation in Wikimedia projects.

The initiative is being undertaken by the Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies (MIL&LS), Gauhati University. It introduces selected students to Wikimedia projects through hands-on academic activities, with a focus on research, digital documentation, and the preservation and dissemination of knowledge related to Assamese language, literature, culture, history, and society.

As the mentor of this initiative, I see it as an opportunity to connect disciplinary learning with the wider Wikimedia movement. Students of language and literature work extensively with texts, historical sources, cultural narratives, and research materials. Wikimedia projects offer a way to bring appropriately researched and documented knowledge into the public domain.

Bringing Wikimedia into postgraduate education

An important feature of the initiative is its integration with the postgraduate curriculum. Wikimedia-related practical activities are being incorporated into three postgraduate examination papers offered by the department.

Rather than treating Wikimedia as a subject to be studied only in theory, the initiative encourages students to learn by contributing. Depending on their coursework and interests, they may identify topics that need better documentation, locate reliable sources, improve existing articles, add references, or work with digitised texts and freely licensed media.

This approach also creates opportunities to discuss how academic research can be adapted for public knowledge platforms without compromising accuracy, neutrality, or scholarly integrity.

Why Assamese knowledge matters

For me, one of the most meaningful aspects of this work is its potential to strengthen the digital presence of Assamese language and knowledge.

Assam has a rich literary and cultural heritage, including published works, historical records, oral traditions, and diverse forms of local knowledge. Much of this material deserves greater visibility in digital spaces. Making reliable information available online in Assamese can help readers, students, researchers, and communities discover resources that might otherwise remain difficult to access.

Wikimedia projects offer complementary ways to address this challenge. Wikipedia can make encyclopaedic information more accessible; Wikisource can help preserve public-domain texts; Commons can document visual heritage; and Wikidata can organise information in ways that support discovery across languages.

The initiative does not assume that every contribution will immediately fill a major knowledge gap. Instead, it encourages students to recognise specific gaps, work with reliable sources, and make carefully documented contributions that can be reviewed and improved by others.

Mentorship, quality, and community participation

Students receive guidance on selecting topics, identifying credible sources, editing Wikimedia platforms, using references, and understanding copyright and free licensing. Their work is monitored as part of the programme, with attention to content quality, accuracy, neutrality, and compliance with relevant Wikimedia policies and community practices.

The participating students are listed on the initiative’s Meta-Wiki page, with links to their global Wikimedia contributions where available. This documentation provides a starting point for following their participation and understanding how academic activities can connect with the wider Wikimedia community.

An important lesson for students is that Wikimedia is collaborative. Published contributions remain open to review, correction, and improvement. Learning to participate responsibly in this environment is therefore as important as learning the technical steps of editing.

An invitation to learn and contribute

The Gauhati University Wikipedia Education Initiative is an ongoing effort to bring open knowledge practices into postgraduate education. Its longer-term value will depend on sustained student participation, the quality of contributions, continued academic engagement, and connections with Wikimedia communities beyond the university.

I hope this experience will encourage students to see themselves not only as readers and researchers but also as contributors to a shared knowledge resource. It may also offer useful ideas for educators and Wikimedians interested in developing similar collaborations with universities, particularly in underrepresented languages.

Knowledge created through academic study can have a wider public life when it is responsibly documented and shared. By connecting classroom learning with Wikimedia projects, we are taking a practical step towards making that possibility a reality.

Explore the initiative: Gauhati University Wikipedia Education Initiative on Meta-Wiki

Dr. Bhaskar Bhuyan is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies at Gauhati University, Assam, India, and the mentor of the Gauhati University Wikipedia Education Initiative. His Wikimedia username is BhuyanBhaskar.

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