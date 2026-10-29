My all-inclusive experience at the inaugural Language Diversity Conference 2026 held in Accra, Ghana

The inaugural edition of the Language Diversity Conference in Accra, Ghana, was more than an opportunity to discuss language preservation and open knowledge. For me, it was also an opportunity to serve, meet people from different language communities, explore Ghana’s rich history, and experience the country’s cultural diversity through food, photography, and sightseeing.

Held under the theme “Strengthening Language Communities in the Open Knowledge Movement,” the three-day conference from 2nd – 4th October, 2026, brought together participants from different backgrounds, united by a common interest in making knowledge more inclusive and accessible. While the presentations and discussions were central to the event, some of my most memorable experiences happened outside the conference sessions.

Serving at the registration desk

Playing Help Desk role during the Conference

One of my roles during the conference was volunteering at the registration desk. Although registration may seem like a small part of organizing an event, it is often the first point of contact for participants and plays an important role in shaping their experience.

I had the opportunity to welcome participants, assist with the registration process, and help create a welcoming atmosphere as people arrived. Meeting participants as they checked in was also a great way to begin conversations and get to know people even before the formal sessions started.

Volunteering reminded me that successful conferences depend not only on speakers and organizers but also on the people who work behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly. I was happy to contribute my time and energy to an event that brought together so many people passionate about language diversity and open knowledge.

Networking beyond language barriers

Language Diversity Conference Participants

One of the greatest benefits of attending the conference was the opportunity to network with people from different countries, cultures, and language communities. Every conversation offered a chance to learn something new about how others are documenting their languages, developing digital resources, and creating opportunities for their communities to participate in the open-knowledge movement.

As someone interested in the intersection of Wikimedia, African languages, and health information accessibility through WikiMed Africa, these interactions were particularly valuable. They reminded me that many of the challenges we face are interconnected, even when our languages and geographical locations differ.

Networking was not limited to exchanging contacts. It was about sharing experiences, discovering common interests, learning from different approaches, and identifying possibilities for future collaboration. The conference created an environment where people could move beyond their individual projects and appreciate the wider community working to ensure that knowledge is accessible to everyone, regardless of the language they speak.

Selfie with Doc James

Exploring Ghana’s history and landmarks

The conference also provided an opportunity to explore some of Accra’s notable sites. These outings added a different dimension to the experience, allowing participants to connect beyond the conference venue while discovering more about Ghana’s history, architecture, and urban life.

Our visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum was particularly memorable. The site commemorates Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, whose contribution to Ghana’s independence and Pan-Africanism remains significant. Visiting the mausoleum was an opportunity to reflect on Ghana’s history and the broader ideals of African unity and self-determination.

Selfie with Clementine in front of Kwame Nkrumah’s statue

We also visited Osu Castle, a landmark with a complex history connected to European colonialism, the transatlantic slave trade, and Ghana’s political past. The visit offered an opportunity to reflect on the historical experiences that have shaped Ghana and the wider African continent.

Photo with Conference participants

Our outing to Accra Mall provided a more contemporary experience of the city, exposing participants to one of Accra’s popular shopping and leisure destinations. Together, these visits gave us a glimpse of different sides of the city, from its historical landmarks to its modern urban lifestyle.

A photowalk through Dzorwulu to Villaggio

One of the enjoyable activities was a photowalk that took us through Dzorwulu to Villaggio. With cameras and phones ready, we had the opportunity to capture moments along the way and observe the city from a different perspective.

Shot of Villagio vista building from across a foot-bridge

Photography encouraged us to pay attention to the details we might otherwise have overlooked: buildings, streets, everyday activities, and the character of the urban environment. It was also a chance to document our experiences visually and share aspects of Accra with people who were not physically present.

As Wikimedians, we understand the value of photographs in documenting places, people, and culture. Images can enrich articles, support storytelling, and help preserve visual records for future generations. The photowalk therefore offered more than a recreational activity; it was a reminder of how visual documentation can contribute to open knowledge.

It was also a relaxed opportunity to walk, talk, take pictures, and strengthen friendships with fellow participants outside the formal conference setting.

A taste of Ghana and beyond

Photo of Asian Coleslaw dish during the conference

No memorable trip is complete without good food, and the conference gave us the opportunity to enjoy a variety of dishes, ranging from local Ghanaian favourites to continental cuisine.

Sampling local dishes was a wonderful way to appreciate Ghana’s culinary heritage, while the continental options offered a chance to enjoy different flavours and styles of cooking. Sharing meals also created informal spaces for conversations, laughter, and cultural exchange.

Food has a unique way of bringing people together. Around the table, conversations continued beyond the topics discussed during conference sessions, and participants had the opportunity to learn about one another’s cultures and experiences in a relaxed atmosphere.

Photo of Pesto prima vera vegetables stew

These moments reminded me that cultural exchange does not happen only through presentations or formal discussions. Sometimes, it happens through a shared meal, a conversation about a familiar dish, or the discovery of something new.

More than a conference

Looking back, my experience at the Language Diversity Conference was a combination of learning, service, friendship, exploration, and cultural exchange. Volunteering at the registration desk allowed me to contribute to the smooth running of the event, while networking introduced me to people whose work and experiences broadened my perspective.

The sightseeing trips helped me appreciate Ghana’s historical and contemporary landmarks, the photowalk gave me an opportunity to document Accra visually, and the food experiences added another layer of enjoyment to the gathering.

Most importantly, these activities helped build connections beyond the conference program. They reminded me that a strong open-knowledge movement depends not only on the ideas we discuss but also on the relationships we build and the communities we nurture.

I am grateful to the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group and the conference organizers for making this experience possible. I left Accra with valuable memories, new connections, fresh perspectives, and an even stronger appreciation for the people working to strengthen language communities in the open-knowledge movement.

Sometimes, the most lasting lessons from a conference are learned not only in the sessions but also while welcoming a stranger, sharing a meal, exploring a historic site, or walking through a city with new friends.

Conference group selfie by Suyash Dwivedi

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