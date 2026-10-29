Seven students. Five places. One city with stories waiting to be told. On 17 October 2026, we grabbed our cameras and phones and set out to show Sulaymaniyah to the world, one free photo at a time. Here is how Sulaymaniyah Through a Wiki Lens 2026 went from an idea to a day we will not forget.

Why Sulaymaniyah

Sulaymaniyah is often called the cultural capital of Kurdistan. It is a city of poets and artists, of busy bazaars and squares that have seen history unfold. So here is a question: if you searched for it on Wikimedia Commons, what would you find?

The honest answer was: not enough. Many of the city’s best-known places had only a handful of photos, and some Wikipedia articles about them had no image at all. A reader on the other side of the world could read about Sulaymaniyah’s old bazaars without ever seeing one. That felt like something we could fix.

A month of detective work

Every good project needs the right team, and we had one waiting at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani. The AUIS Wikimedia Student Club is the first university club established by Wikimedia Iraq, and its members are curious, creative and ready to get involved.

Together we turned a simple idea into a real plan. Having an active club right there in Sulaymaniyah made all the difference.

Planning started a full month before the walk, and it felt a bit like detective work. Which places were missing? We dug through Wikimedia Commons to see which places had photos and which had almost none. Then we checked Wikipedia for articles about the city that were still waiting for an image.

The result was a route built around real gaps. We chose places with a long story to tell but few photos to show for it, so every picture we took would add something new. Then came the plan for the day: where to go, in what order, and how long to stay at each stop.

The big day

Saturday, 17 October, 9:30 in the morning. Cameras charged, memory cards empty, comfortable shoes on. Let’s go.

Stop 1: Sulaymaniyah Cigarette Factory

We kicked off at 9:30 at the Sulaymaniyah Cigarette Factory, also known as the Tobacco Purifying Factory established in 1956, it once produced the city’s cigarette tobacco, and we walked among the remains of the old factory.

Stop 2: Sulaymaniyah Public Park

Next up was Sulaymaniyah Public Park, the best-known park in the city, right in its centre. It belongs to everyone, whatever their age. Walking among its statues, you can see just how much the people of Sulaymaniyah cherish their culture.

Stop 3: Mawlawi Street and Qaysari Naqib

Then we headed to Mawlawi Street and Qaysari Naqib, home to one of the oldest bazaars in Sulaymaniyah. We documented the bazaar from every angle, and there was something to photograph at every turn.

Stop 4: Sara Azadi

From there we reached Sara Azadi, one of the oldest places in the city. Azadi means freedom, and the name fits: for years, this square was where people held demonstrations, showed resistance and spoke out about the hardships they faced.

Stop 5: Orzdi Street

Finally, we wrapped up at Orzdi Street, a vibrant, historic commercial street.

Documenting Iraq, together

This photo walk is part of a bigger mission. At Wikimedia Iraq, we work to document every corner of Iraq, and we do it with the help of the communities who know their cities best. The photos from this walk can now illustrate Wikipedia articles and help people around the world see Sulaymaniyah the way its own people do.

And we are not stopping here. We plan to bring more photo walks and projects to more cities across Iraq, with new students, new routes and new stories each time.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation