Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2026 Issue 20

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on October 9. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let foundationbulletin@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Highlights

Mobile users can now edit with visual editors

Annual Goals Progress on Engage

See also: Growth · Product Safety and Integrity · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · The Wikipedia Library · list of movement events · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia

Annual Goals Progress on Enable

See also: Research newsletter · WikiLearn News · other newsletters on MediaWiki.org

Open geospatial dataset now released : Wikimedia Enterprise has released an open geospatial dataset containing 17 million OpenStreetMap elements linked to Wikidata, Wikipedia, and Wikivoyage, as Parquet and GeoParquet files on Hugging Face and Kaggle.

: Wikimedia Enterprise has released an open geospatial dataset containing 17 million OpenStreetMap elements linked to Wikidata, Wikipedia, and Wikivoyage, as Parquet and GeoParquet files on Hugging Face and Kaggle. Wikimedia Enterprise partnership: How CoMaps Uses Wikimedia Enterprise to Bring Wikipedia to Their Offline Maps.

Annual Goals Progress on Protect

See also: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog

Better bot detection: There is a new bot detection system for traffic to the Wikimedia wikis. There might be sudden changes to visitor statistics starting on 26 October and going back to 20 June. This is because we will now be better at finding automated traffic which is trying to hide that it is coming from bots.

Annual Goals Progress on Reach

See also: Wikimedia Apps · Readers

The Wikipedia Library: Datawrapper is now available in The Wikipedia Library. This is a data visualisation platform to create and publish responsive charts, maps, and tables. If you’re a contributor who qualifies for TWL, please feel free to apply for access and make use of this tool.

Other Movement curated newsletters & news

See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters

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