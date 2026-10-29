Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2026 Issue 20

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on October 9. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let foundationbulletin@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!
Highlights
- Community Wishlist: The process for this year’s Community Wishlist has been published, incorporating community feedback. The wish submission process will end on November 8. The triage is expected to be completed by late November. Votes for wishes will start in January.
- Visual editor now on mobile: Editors can now easily access visual editor directly from the iOS and Android apps. This enables readers to make quick contributions while casually reading.
- Mobile editing for Wikidata: New and existing editors can now edit Wikidata statements on mobile devices. Please share your feedback and report bugs.
- Behind the scenes: What happened on 25 August as hundreds of edits were made to Dolly Parton’s article on English and German Wikipedia – and why code stewardship and the Service Catalog matter.
- Security update: Due to a critical security advisory about the PHP language, many Wikimedia services are going to be affected. Events are developing rapidly. See this page for list of affected services and the most updated information.
Annual Goals Progress on Engage
See also: Growth · Product Safety and Integrity · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · The Wikipedia Library · list of movement events · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia
- Identifying LLM edits easily: LLM Paste Check is now available on all Wikipedias. The feature will notify editors using the visual editor when they paste text that is likely to have initially been copied from one of five external generative AI chatbots. Edits will also be tagged so that patrollers can review them more closely.
- The Future of Wikimedia Hackathon: A proposal to hold the Wikimedia Hackathon every three years, with regional hackathons in between has been shared. It explores making the event more accessible to technical communities in different regions. Share your feedback on the proposal’s talk page before November 6.
- Re-testing Image Carousel on readers: Starting November 20, a test for Image Carousel will run for logged-out readers. Readers will browse community-uploaded images, selected by editors as relevant to specific articles. It will measure the impact of incorporating some community-requested features on logged-out reader retention.
- Changes to Watchlist view: Moderator Tools will be removing the list view of the Watchlist and defaulting everyone to the changelog view. By defaulting to the changelog view, we are simplifying the codebase and avoiding the likelihood of missing bugs.
- Wikifunctions quarterly planning: For October–December 2026, Wikifunctions will focus on two main areas: working with pilot communities towards bringing abstract articles into their Wikipedias, and making it easier to create and edit articles on Abstract Wikipedia.
- Suggestion Mode: To encourage newcomers to publish their first suggestion when using Suggestion Mode, implementation of the publish prompt on mobile has been completed.
- Onboarding newcomers: To encourage new editors to make their first edit, the early onboarding A/B test went live.
- Tech News: The latest highlights from Tech News weeks 42 and 43 include CodeMirror syntax highlighting was enabled by default for all logged out and newly registered users on the English Wikipedia. See also the 54 community-submitted tasks that were resolved over the last two weeks.
Annual Goals Progress on Enable
See also: Research newsletter · WikiLearn News · other newsletters on MediaWiki.org
- Open geospatial dataset now released: Wikimedia Enterprise has released an open geospatial dataset containing 17 million OpenStreetMap elements linked to Wikidata, Wikipedia, and Wikivoyage, as Parquet and GeoParquet files on Hugging Face and Kaggle.
- Wikimedia Enterprise partnership: How CoMaps Uses Wikimedia Enterprise to Bring Wikipedia to Their Offline Maps.
Annual Goals Progress on Protect
See also: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog
- Better bot detection: There is a new bot detection system for traffic to the Wikimedia wikis. There might be sudden changes to visitor statistics starting on 26 October and going back to 20 June. This is because we will now be better at finding automated traffic which is trying to hide that it is coming from bots.
Annual Goals Progress on Reach
See also: Wikimedia Apps · Readers
- The Wikipedia Library: Datawrapper is now available in The Wikipedia Library. This is a data visualisation platform to create and publish responsive charts, maps, and tables. If you’re a contributor who qualifies for TWL, please feel free to apply for access and make use of this tool.
Other Movement curated newsletters & news
See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters
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