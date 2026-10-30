A dated benchmark of NPOV disputes on English Wikipedia, and what it says about catching bias early

Wikipedia’s neutral point of view (NPOV) is one of its founding principles, and editors enforce it in part with maintenance templates, the {{POV}} banner and its relatives that flag an article (or a section) as disputed. A natural question follows: could a tool watch articles and catch one sliding away from neutrality before an editor has to flag it? That was the premise we set out to test. The answer turned out to be more interesting than a yes or no.

Most of the work was getting the ground truth right. Dating an NPOV dispute is harder than it looks:

Bots backdate templates. About 26% of dated maintenance templates were last touched by a bot stamping them with a month. If you date the dispute by the template alone, you’re measuring the bot’s run, not when a human actually raised the concern.

About of dated maintenance templates were last touched by a bot stamping them with a month. If you date the dispute by the template alone, you’re measuring the bot’s run, not when a human actually raised the concern. Edit summaries miss half the story. Searching edit summaries for tag additions recovers only about 53% of the human edits that really added a template.

Searching edit summaries for tag additions recovers only about of the human edits that really added a template. Controls can be dormant. If you compare a tagged article to a “similar” article matched only on lifetime totals, the comparison article is often inactive in the exact window your detector looks at, which quietly flatters the results.

So we built NPOV-Onset: roughly 2,000 English NPOV-dispute events, each pinned by binary search over the page history to the exact revision that introduced the tag, and each paired with a never-tagged article matched on topic and on edit activity, so the comparison is honest. Everything comes from public revisions collected read-only through the MediaWiki Action API, the code never logs in and never edits.

The dataset is openly released (CC BY-SA 4.0), with a full datasheet documenting every field and limitation.

The surprise: flagged articles don’t drift, they start different

We then tested one signal at a time against this benchmark, always asking the same thing: does the signal rise in the year before the tag?

It doesn’t. An article that later receives an NPOV tag already reads as more subjective than its matched, never-tagged twin a full year before any human flags it and that gap stays flat right up to the tag. We checked a second, independent notion of bias too: not tone, but one-sidedness (whether an article gives due weight to the relevant viewpoints, judged while explicitly ignoring how the prose sounds). Same result, a standing gap, no drift toward the tag.

In other words, the textual signs of a neutrality problem look like a static property of dispute-prone articles, not a warning sign that develops over time. What actually changes around the time of a dispute is editor activity, not the prose.

The one thing that does drift, and it’s shallow

There is a single real exception, and naming it precisely matters. When we trained a detector on this task rather than borrowing one, a small pre-onset drift did appear and survived every check we could throw at it. But a plain bag-of-words model reproduced the same drift, and giving a larger neural model more data made its drift vanish while the word-level signal held. So the one genuine pre-onset change is lexical: dispute-era vocabulary slowly accumulating, not a drift in the article’s deeper meaning.

Why this matters for the movement

The honest framing changes what a tool like this is for. It is not a real-time drift alarm, and it should not be one. It is a triage aid: because the signal is static and already present a year ahead, ranking articles by it concentrates the ones that will later be tagged at roughly 4–5× the base rate at the top of the list. That’s a way to help maintenance work focus attention earlier, a prioritisation hint for editors, not an automated judge of neutrality.

Two principles guided the work and should guide any use of it:

It supports editors; it doesn’t replace their judgment. The label here is “an editor flagged this,” a human signal, not a machine’s verdict on what is neutral.

The label here is “an editor flagged this,” a human signal, not a machine’s verdict on what is neutral. It respects editors’ privacy. The data describes articles and public revisions; it is not a tool for profiling the people who edit them, and we ask that it not be used that way.

Try it, and build on it

Dataset (browsable): huggingface.co/datasets/MahimaSinghal/npov-onset

huggingface.co/datasets/MahimaSinghal/npov-onset Citable archive (DOI): zenodo.org/records/23633608

zenodo.org/records/23633608 Code + datasheet: github.com/mahi01agarwal/npov-drift-detector

github.com/mahi01agarwal/npov-drift-detector Tracking task: phabricator.wikimedia.org/T428896

The measurement lessons: bot backdating, edit-summary recall, dormant controls, apply to any study that uses maintenance templates as ground truth, so we hope the dataset is useful well beyond this one question. If you work on NPOV, content integrity, or Wikipedia research and want to extend it (other templates, other language editions), we’d love to collaborate.

This work is independent research, led by Mahima Agarwal and Dev, connected to the Wikimedia Research community. The dataset is derived from English Wikipedia and shared under CC BY-SA 4.0.

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