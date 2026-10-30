Beyond articles: How Language Diversity Hub’s mentorship is helping 13 language communities grow in Wikimedia

From technical skills and new leadership structures to institutional partnerships and Wikipedia milestones, the Language Diversity Hub Mentorship Programme is showing what sustained, community-centred support can make possible.

What does it take to build a thriving Wikimedia language community?

Creating articles is part of the answer. But communities also need technical skills, supportive leadership, institutional partnerships, funding opportunities, and the confidence to keep going when challenges arise.

These needs are at the heart of the Language Diversity Hub (LDH) Mentorship Programme, which supports language communities at different stages of developing and sustaining their Wikimedia projects.

The programme’s August 2026 report captures the progress of 13 language communities across Africa, Asia, and the Americas. After the first six months of the 12-month programme cycle, the results demonstrated the value of combining personalised mentorship with practical training, micro-grants, and opportunities for communities to learn from one another.

What has changed so far?

The programme has recorded encouraging progress across content creation, editor participation, technical capacity, and community governance.

By the midpoint, participating communities had:

Trained and onboarded more than 1,500 new editors.

Created more than 4,000 new articles.

Added more than 2,500 Wikidata items and lexemes.

Uploaded more than 700 media files to Wikimedia Commons.

Established six institutional partnerships.

Secured more than US$4,000 in micro-grants.

Appointed five new administrators and strengthened community leadership structures.

Five communities had graduated, with another awaiting Language Committee approval at the time of reporting. The programme had also supported the development of community guidelines, leadership teams, technical workflows, and new approaches to outreach and volunteer retention.

These numbers matter because they represent more than an increase in Wikimedia content. They reflect growing capacity within communities to organise, contribute, and take greater ownership of their language projects.

Five stories that show what mentorship can make possible

One of the programme’s significant milestones was Runyankore Wikipedia receiving Language Committee approval in July 2026.

During the reporting period, its article count grew from 621 to 1,174, while active editors increased from 54 to more than 134.

A micro-grant supported a university partnership with Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST). The initiative engaged 41 participants, including 24 new editors, who created 96 articles and uploaded 214 photographs.

The community also established a Core Organising Team and developed community guidelines.

The lesson: Small grants can unlock substantial opportunities when they support community-led activities, institutional relationships, and long-term leadership.

The Fante community made progress in both content development and technical capacity, including translating Wikidata properties from English into Fante.

Its article count increased from 1,593 to 1,800, while active editors grew from two to five. The community also formalised leadership roles and established partnerships with the University of Education, Winneba, and Radio Windy Bay 98.3 FM.

These developments help create a foundation for continued outreach and more distributed responsibility within the community.

The lesson: Technical training has greater long-term value when it is accompanied by leadership development and relationships beyond Wikimedia.

The Nupe community achieved legal registration in Nigeria during the reporting period. Its active editor count grew from approximately 12–13 to 29–31, while its article count increased from more than 500 to 930.

The community also developed partnerships with other organisations and began pursuing Wikimedia affiliate recognition through the Affiliations Committee (AffCom).

This progress illustrates how a language community’s development can extend beyond editing to organisational capacity, external partnerships, and formal recognition.

The lesson: Communities need support not only to establish a Wikimedia presence, but also to develop the structures that help sustain their work.

After a period of inactivity dating back to 2019, Tibetan Wikipedia began experiencing renewed activity. The report recorded an average of approximately 44 active editors per month and 1,065 new articles since January 2026.

The community also completed a Rapid Grant project reaching approximately 300 editors across seven venues, appointed four administrators, and expanded its Wikidata work.

Alongside Wikipedia contributions, the community proofread more than 700 Wikisource pages, demonstrating how mentorship can support work across multiple Wikimedia projects.

The lesson: With dedicated support, technical capacity building, and community engagement, even a dormant project can begin to regain momentum.

The Maya Yucatec community strengthened its relationship with the Yucatán Indigenous Education system. The report records 101 teachers trained and 25 active editors, alongside a government partnership extending through 2030.

The community is exploring ways to connect Wikimedia contributions with educational practice, while working to address infrastructure and localisation barriers.

The lesson: Partnerships with educational institutions can provide a pathway for integrating Wikimedia into wider language learning and revitalisation efforts.

What makes the mentorship model work?

The programme’s findings point to several practices that communities and movement organisations can build on.

Personalised, practical support matters. Community members valued having someone they could approach with questions and receive guidance tailored to their needs. As one participant, Tsewang Jamling from the Tibetan community, explained: “We were stressed out about the technical stuff in Wikidata but it’s now an easy subject for us.”

Community members valued having someone they could approach with questions and receive guidance tailored to their needs. As one participant, Tsewang Jamling from the Tibetan community, explained: “We were stressed out about the technical stuff in Wikidata but it’s now an easy subject for us.” Technical capacity remains essential. Templates, infoboxes, Wikidata, interface localisation, and mobile editing workflows are among the areas where communities need continued support. Training helps contributors move from wanting to participate to having the practical skills to do so.

Templates, infoboxes, Wikidata, interface localisation, and mobile editing workflows are among the areas where communities need continued support. Training helps contributors move from wanting to participate to having the practical skills to do so. Leadership should be shared. Community organising teams, guidelines, and clearer responsibilities can help distribute work and reduce the risk of volunteer burnout.

Community organising teams, guidelines, and clearer responsibilities can help distribute work and reduce the risk of volunteer burnout. Peer learning creates opportunities for exchange. Communities working in different languages and contexts can share approaches, troubleshoot problems, and learn from one another rather than having to solve every challenge independently.

Communities working in different languages and contexts can share approaches, troubleshoot problems, and learn from one another rather than having to solve every challenge independently. Support should not end at graduation. Moving from the Incubator to an approved Wikipedia is a major achievement, but it also brings new responsibilities. Communities need opportunities to maintain momentum, develop partnerships, strengthen governance, and continue learning after graduation.

The challenges ahead

This report also highlights persistent barriers: limited funding, connectivity and device constraints, technical skills gaps, volunteer retention, leadership burnout, and difficulties with language identity and naming recognition.

For some communities, interface localisation remains a significant obstacle to participation. Others need additional support with administrative skills, institutional relationships, and the practicalities of editing from mobile devices.

The communities’ recommendations for the next phase are clear: continue micro-grant support, increase technical training, facilitate more peer-learning opportunities, improve access to French and English interpretation, and provide sustained support beyond mentorship.

These priorities are not simply requests for more activities. They point to the conditions communities need to become more resilient and self-sustaining.

Looking towards the next phase

The LDH Mentorship Programme will continue working with participating communities, with a focus on graduation readiness for Incubator projects, sustainability for communities that have already received approval, and stronger peer-learning opportunities.

These results offer an important reminder for the Wikimedia movement: language diversity requires more than the availability of an editing platform. It requires investment in the people, relationships, skills, and community structures that make participation possible.

When language communities receive support shaped around their actual needs, they can create content, develop technical expertise, strengthen leadership, build partnerships, and determine their own priorities for the future.

The next milestone is not just how much more content these communities create. It is how well equipped they are to continue building their Wikimedia projects on their own terms.

This article is based on the Language Diversity Hub Mentorship Programme: 2025–2026 Midpoint Report, prepared in August 2026.

Photos

Lanzamiento_de_la_Wikipedia_en_Nahuat_07 Wiki University Club, Kabale University. File:First Tibetan Wiki Editathon and Proofreadathon Varna (2).jpg First_Tibetan_Wiki_Editathon_and_Proofreadathon_Varna

References

Runyankore Community Diff post: https://diff.wikimedia.org/2026/07/19/from-incubator-to-approval-how-mentorship-helped-the-runyankore-wikipedia-community-grow/ Maayat‘aan Community Diff Post: https://diff.wikimedia.org/es/2026/07/24/wikipedia-ich-maayataan-la-wikipedia-en-maya-para-el-mundo/ Nahuat Community Diff Post: https://diff.wikimedia.org/es/2026/07/30/de-la-incubadora-a-la-autonomia-como-la-mentoria-y-el-liderazgo-comunitario-estan-construyendo-el-futuro-de-los-proyectos-wikimedia-en-nahuat/ Fulfulde Community Diff Post: https://diff.wikimedia.org/2026/07/27/six-months-of-growth-how-the-language-and-diversity-hub-mentorship-is-strengthening-the-fulfulde-wikimedia-community/ Kinyarwanda Diff Post: https://diff.wikimedia.org/2026/08/20/strengthening-kinyarwanda-through-mentorship-community/ Tibetan community report: https://docs.google.com/document/d/15ErtovShrlRixBARpjp7yZl60Ha3UY6H8HvYo9bvcFc/edit?usp=sharing https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Wikimedia_Language_Diversity_Hub/Mentorship_Programme:_2025%E2%80%932026_Report

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