Call for Applications: Wiki for Minorities Mentorship Program Cohort 1

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Are you passionate about minority communities, languages, cultures, cultural heritage, religious minorities, disability communities, and other underrepresented voices across Wikimedia projects?

Wiki for Minorities (WfMin) is pleased to announce the opening of applications for Cohort 1 of the WfMin Mentorship Program. The program is designed to support Wikimedia contributors and community members who are working to strengthen the visibility and representation of minority and minoritized languages, people with disabilities, religious minorities, cultural communities, and other underrepresented groups across Wikimedia projects,

You can apply as either a Mentor or Mentee:

🔹 Mentors: Share your knowledge, experience, and skills with emerging contributors.

🔹 Mentees: Learn from experienced Wikimedians, develop new skills, and receive guidance for your Wikimedia journey.

Application Period: 25th October 2026 – 5th November 2026.

📝 Apply here (Google Form)



We look forward to welcoming passionate contributors from across the Wikimedia movement and building a stronger network for minority communities together.

Come learn. Come share. Come contribute. Let’s make minority voices more visible through free knowledge.🌍

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