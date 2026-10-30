From Wikipedia to the Wikimedia movement: making free knowledge easier to share

What if sharing an interesting Wikimedia fact did not require a design tool, a QR-code generator and a separate caption? Wiki DYK Share Tool (wiki-dyk.toolforge.org) turns content from supported Wikimedia pages into ready-to-share images with QR codes, captions and customizable hashtags. It can also help communities promote campaigns, events and initiatives without requiring graphic-design skills.

Knowledge deserves to travel further

In October 2025, the Wikimedia Foundation reported that human pageviews on Wikipedia had declined by approximately 8% compared with the same months in 2024. The Foundation pointed to changing online habits, including AI-generated answers in search engines and younger audiences increasingly turning to social video platforms for information. Read the Wikimedia Foundation’s update.

For those of us who contribute to Wikimedia projects, this raises an important question: how can we help more people discover the knowledge our communities create?

Every day, volunteers write articles, upload photographs, improve dictionaries, digitize historical documents, contribute structured data and organize community events. Yet much of this work remains unfamiliar to people outside our communities.

An interesting fact, a remarkable photograph or a little-known historical document could catch someone’s attention on social media. It might encourage them to visit a Wikimedia project, explore a subject or even make their first edit.

But sharing something well takes effort. We often need to find an image, arrange the text, create a QR code, prepare a caption and choose relevant hashtags. For volunteers organizing an event or campaign, repeating these tasks can become an unnecessary distraction.

I wanted to make that process simpler.

Enter the sloth

I develop lightweight tools under Wiki’s Lazy Coders, a volunteer initiative focused on simplifying repetitive work across Wikipedia and the wider Wikimedia ecosystem.

The philosophy behind the name is simple: being lazy does not mean being careless. It means asking, “Why should we repeat this task manually when a small tool could do it for us?”

Our latest project is the Wiki DYK Share Tool. DYK stands for “Did you know?”, a familiar way of introducing an interesting fact. The tool makes it easier to turn content from a supported Wikimedia page into an attractive, shareable graphic.

From a page to a shareable image

The process is straightforward:

Paste a link to a supported Wikimedia page. Select a sentence from the loaded page, or write your own text. Choose a background image from the page or use a plain background. Adjust the layout, select an image format and customize the hashtags. Preview the result, then download it, copy it or share it using the available options.

The generated image includes the source project’s identity, the article title, a readable link and a QR code that takes readers back to the original page.

The aim is to give volunteers a useful starting point without requiring them to learn graphic-design software.

Beyond Wikipedia: supporting the wider Wikimedia movement

Despite its name, the Wiki DYK Share Tool is not limited to Wikipedia. It also supports other Wikimedia projects, including Meta-Wiki, Wikimedia Commons, Wiktionary, Wikisource, Wikidata and several other Wikimedia projects.

This opens up possibilities beyond sharing individual facts.

A photography community could highlight an interesting Commons image. A Wiktionary community could introduce an unusual word. Wikisource volunteers could draw attention to a historical text, while Wikidata contributors could share an interesting discovery.

Affiliate groups, campaign organizers and local communities could use the same workflow to publicize events, introduce new initiatives, highlight competitions and invite people to participate.

Imagine preparing a graphic for a photography campaign, adding campaign-specific hashtags, including a QR code to the relevant page and sharing the result with participants. The same approach could be used for an edit-a-thon, a community meeting, a language initiative or a Wikimedia outreach programme.

The tool can help create consistent graphics for multiple posts by changing the text, background, format and hashtags to suit different topics and audiences. Browser-saved preferences and custom hashtags can also make repeated work quicker.

It is not a campaign-management platform. Rather, it is a reusable outreach tool that can help make the work of different Wikimedia communities more visible.

Small details that make a difference

I wanted the tool to offer more flexibility than a single fixed template.

Layouts for different platforms. You can position the text at the top, middle or bottom, and place the QR code in any of the four corners. Six image formats are available: Facebook (1200 × 630 pixels), Facebook Wide (1200 × 675), LinkedIn (1200 × 627), Instagram Portrait (1080 × 1350), Square (1080 × 1080) for Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp, and Story / Status (1080 × 1920) for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram.

Text that remains readable. A dark overlay is applied to the background, with its strength adjusted according to the photograph’s brightness. The text size adapts to the available space, helping keep the fact legible.

Automatic and customizable hashtags. The tool suggests hashtags based on the page title, source project and article categories. You can switch individual suggestions on or off, add your own hashtags and remove custom ones. Custom hashtags are saved in the browser for future use.

There are separate controls for hashtags in the caption and on the image. You can include them in both places, only one, or neither—useful when different campaigns and social platforms have different requirements.

Captions without starting from scratch. A caption is generated automatically, beginning with “Did you know…” by default and including a link to the source page. You can copy the caption independently or use the sharing options for Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook and X.

A QR code that brings readers back. The code is generated automatically and links to the original page. Someone who sees the image on another device, in a presentation or at an outreach event can scan it to continue reading.

The tool also remembers layout and display preferences in the browser, making repeated use quicker.

Works in your language and shows links the way they should look

Wikimedia is multilingual, and the tools we build should accommodate that diversity. A fact from Awadhi or Hindi Wikipedia deserves the same care in presentation as one from English Wikipedia.

One small detail has bothered me for years: the way links to articles with non-Latin titles can look when shared online.

अथर्ववेदःकाण्डं१ DYK poster

Consider a link to the Awadhi Wikipedia article about Tulsidas. In encoded form, it looks like this:

https://awa.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E0%A4%A4%E0%A5%81%E0%A4%B2%E0%A4%B8%E0%A5%80%E0%A4%A6%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%B8

That long string of percent signs and numbers is difficult to read and can look like a technical error.

But the title is simply तुलसीदास. Displayed naturally, the link looks like this:

awa.wikipedia.org/wiki/तुलसीदास

The tool displays the decoded, human-readable link on the image and in the caption. Behind the scenes, the QR code and sharing functions retain the properly encoded URL, so the link remains usable.

It may seem like a small improvement, but presentation matters. For communities working in Hindi, Awadhi and other languages that use scripts beyond the Latin alphabet, seeing their article titles displayed naturally makes a shared post feel more welcoming.

The tool also uses Unicode-aware hashtag generation, allowing characters from non-Latin scripts to be retained in hashtags. Its interface is currently in English, but the content being shared can come from different language editions and supported Wikimedia projects.

The goal is not simply to reproduce an English-language workflow. It is to make sharing more inclusive of the languages in which Wikimedia communities create and preserve knowledge.

There is always room to improve

The tool is a work in progress, and feedback from the community will help determine what comes next.

There are limitations I already know about. Some social platforms ignore captions when an image is shared, meaning users may need to paste the prepared caption separately. The tool currently creates static images rather than videos or animations.

It also does not verify the accuracy of a selected passage or publish posts directly to social-media accounts. Users should ensure that the content they share is supported by the source and presented in context.

I would particularly welcome feedback from language communities, campaign organizers, educators, GLAM partners, affiliate groups and volunteers who run Wikimedia events.

Which image formats would help your campaign? Are there language-specific display issues I should address? What would make the tool more useful for promoting events, outreach programmes or Wikimedia initiatives?

Try it at wiki-dyk.toolforge.org and share your suggestions on my Meta-Wiki user page or through Wiki’s Lazy Coders.

The tool is intended to make sharing knowledge easier, not to replace the people who create it. If a small improvement helps one more person discover a Wikimedia project, learn something new or become a contributor, that is a worthwhile step forward.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation