GLAM Wiki Days Tunisia 2026: Building Bridges Between Wikimedia and Tunisia’s Cultural Heritage Institutions

Activities of the first day of GLAM Wiki Days Tunisia 2026 at the National Library of Tunisia. Activities of the first day of GLAM Wiki Days Tunisia 2026 at the National Library of Tunisia. Activities of the first day of GLAM Wiki Days Tunisia 2026 at the National Library of Tunisia. Mounir Touzri, Wikimedia Tunisia member, moderating the GLAM Wiki Day event on 20 October 2026. Houssem Eddin Boubakri, President of Wikimedia Tunisia, introducing the GLAM Wiki Day event on 20 October 2026 Naim Garboussi, President of the Association of Culture and Sciences of Metlaoui, opening the GLAM Wiki Days Tunisia 2026 event.

Wikimedia Tunisia organized GLAM Wiki Days Tunisia 2026 on October 20th and 21st, 2026, in collaboration with the Association Culture et Sciences de Métlaoui, bringing together representatives from cultural heritage institutions, documentation professionals, university teachers, students, Wikimedia contributors, and experts to explore opportunities for collaboration between Wikimedia projects and Tunisia’s memory institutions.

The two-day event aimed to strengthen cooperation between Wikimedia and institutions preserving Tunisia’s documentary and cultural heritage, promote open access to knowledge, and to explore new ways to make historical documents, archival collections, and cultural resources more accessible to the public through Wikimedia projects.

Day 1 – GLAM Wiki Day at the National Library of Tunisia

The first day took place on October 20th, 2026 at the National Library of Tunisia in Tunis. It brought together representatives of several major Tunisian institutions responsible for preserving and promoting the country’s documentary and cultural heritage, including:

Representatives of these institutions introduced their organisations, presenting their missions, collections, and the documentary resources available to researchers and the wider public. Their presentations highlighted the importance of preserving Tunisia’s documentary heritage, advancing the digitisation of collections, and developing open-access approaches that can facilitate access to knowledge.

The discussions also provided an opportunity to identify potential areas of cooperation between these institutions and Wikimedia projects, particularly in making digitised documents, historical photographs, archival materials, and other cultural resources available to a wider audience.

Wikimedia projects and the importance of GLAM collaboration

Farida El-Gueretly presenting the Wikimedia Foundation and explaining its role in supporting Wikimedia communities and projects during the first day of GLAM Wiki Day Tunisia 2026 at the National Library of Tunisia.

The Wikimedia Foundation was represented by Farida El-Gueretly, who presented the Foundation’s role in supporting the Wikimedia movement, the importance of Wikimedia projects in sharing free knowledge worldwide, and the opportunities offered by partnerships with galleries, libraries, archives, and museums (GLAM).

The Higher Institute of Documentation of Tunis also presented its academic and professional activities, its experience with Wikimedia initiatives, and the opportunities for collaboration between the institute, its teachers and students, and the Wikimedia community in Tunisia and beyond. The presentations and discussions explored the role of open access and open data in facilitating research, education, and the dissemination of cultural heritage.

Camille Françoise, a GLAM expert from Wikimedia France, delivered an important presentation explaining why cultural institutions should engage with Wikimedia projects. Drawing on the experience of Wikimedia France and its collaboration with the National Archives of France, she demonstrated how partnerships between Wikimedia communities and memory institutions can increase the visibility of collections, improve access to historical resources, and encourage public participation in documenting and sharing heritage.

The programme also included a presentation by Winkie Williamson, historian at Ennejma Ezzahra Palace, who highlighted the importance of contributing to Wikipedia and the value of sharing historical knowledge with a wider audience. Her contribution reinforced the idea that historians, researchers, cultural professionals, and other knowledgeable individuals can all play a role in improving free online knowledge.

The first day concluded with discussions on possible partnerships, the development of open-access resources, and practical ways to strengthen collaboration between Wikimedia Tunisia and the participating institutions.

Day 2 – Institutional visit and practical workshops at the Higher Institute of Documentation of Tunis

On October 21st 2026, the program continued at the Higher Institute of Documentation of Tunis, with the participation of representatives of Wikimedia Tunisia, the Wikimedia Foundation, and the GLAM expert from Wikimedia France.

The day began with a guided tour of the institute led by Dr Aida Chebbi. Participants discovered the institute’s facilities, library, and different laboratories, gaining a better understanding of its educational environment and its role in documentation, information management, and the preservation and organization of documentary resources.

Following the visit, a meeting was held with several teachers and representatives of the institute to discuss potential areas of cooperation and the development of a future partnership with Wikimedia Tunisia. These exchanges helped identify opportunities to involve students and academic staff in Wikimedia activities and to connect documentation studies with practical open-knowledge initiatives.

A practical introduction to Wikimedia projects

GLAM Wiki Day Tunisia 2026: a at the Higher Institute of Documentation, Tunis. – GLAM Wiki Day Tunisia 2026: at the Higher Institute of Documentation, Tunis.

The second part of the day focused on a hands-on workshop attended by a large number of students and teachers from the institute.

Camille Françoise introduced participants to the different Wikimedia projects, explaining their complementary roles in building and sharing free knowledge. The presentation included an introduction to Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons, as well as the principles of contributing to these platforms and respecting copyright and open licences.

Farida El-Gueretly presenting WikiLearn to students during GLAM Wiki Day Tunisia 2026 at the Higher Institute of Documentation, Tunis.

Participants then took part in a practical workshop on Wikidata, the Wikimedia project’s free and collaborative knowledge base. Through guided exercises, they explored how documentary resources and information about works, authors, institutions, and historical subjects can be represented and connected using structured data.

Wikidata Workshop – GLAM Wiki Day Tunisia 2026: at the Higher Institute of Documentation, Tunis.

The workshop demonstrated how students and documentation professionals can contribute directly to Wikimedia projects while developing practical skills in digital documentation, data organisation, and open knowledge.

Looking ahead: A new phase of GLAM collaboration in Tunisia

GLAM Wiki Days Tunisia 2026 represents an important step towards establishing stronger and more sustainable partnerships between Wikimedia Tunisia and the institutions responsible for preserving Tunisia’s cultural and documentary heritage.

Building on the discussions and activities of these two days, Wikimedia Tunisia aims to develop a larger GLAM programme in 2027, in cooperation with the Higher Institute of Documentation of Tunis and other interested institutions.

One of the main objectives is to prepare a group of students to participate in a Wikimedia in Residence initiative, working with different GLAM institutions across Tunisia. Under this approach, trained participants would help institutions identify suitable collections, improve the documentation of their resources, contribute to Wikimedia projects, and promote the sharing of knowledge under free licences wherever legally possible.

The initiative could provide new opportunities for students to apply their academic skills in real-world projects while helping cultural institutions increase the visibility and accessibility of their collections.

By bringing together cultural institutions, universities, Wikimedia contributors, and international experts, GLAM Wiki Days Tunisia 2026 laid the foundations for a collaborative approach to digital heritage, open access, and free knowledge.

The shared ambition is clear: to make Tunisia’s documentary and cultural heritage more visible, accessible, and reusable, while connecting the country’s memory institutions with the global Wikimedia movement.

Wikimedia Tunisia warmly thanks all participating institutions, speakers, experts, teachers, and students for their contributions and commitment to this initiative.

GLAM Wiki Day Tunisia 2026 – Group photo at the Higher Institute of Documentation, Tunis.

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