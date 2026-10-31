Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Celebrates Wikidata’s 14th Birthday in Tamale

On Saturday, 24 October 2026, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group celebrated Wikidata’s birthday in Tamale with a learning session, an editing activity, and a cake-cutting session.

The celebration brought together participants to learn more about Wikidata and how they can contribute to the free knowledge movement. The program focused on the basics of creating Wikidata items and adding statements, allowing participants to understand how information is organized and represented on the platform.

Learning the Basics of Wikidata

The training session was led by Alhaj Darajaati, who introduced participants to the process of creating Wikidata items. Participants learned about the importance of items and how they represent people, places, organizations, and other subjects in the world.

The session also covered how to add statements to Wikidata items. Statements help describe an item by providing information about its properties and values. This is an important part of contributing to Wikidata because it allows information to be structured and connected with other knowledge in the database.

Participants were also introduced to how to add references to Wikidata statements and the importance of references.

Through the practical session, participants had the opportunity to become familiar with these basic editing processes and understand how their contributions can help improve the information available on Wikidata.

An Editing Session

Following the introductory session, Achiri Bitamsimli led participants in an editing activity to put their knowledge into practice. The session gave participants a chance to explore the platform and apply the skills introduced during the training.

Activities like this help contributors build confidence in editing Wikimedia projects. They also encourage participants to continue learning and contributing to the growth of free and open knowledge.

Celebrating Wikidata

The program ended with a cake-cutting session led by Ruky Wunpini to mark Wikidata’s 14th birthday. It was a simple way to celebrate the platform and recognize its role in making structured knowledge freely accessible to people around the world.

For the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, the celebration was also an opportunity to bring learning and community participation together. By introducing participants to Wikidata item creation and statements, the group continued its efforts to encourage more people to contribute to Wikimedia projects.

Wikidata plays an important role in connecting information across languages and making knowledge more accessible. Continued participation by local communities can help improve the availability and representation of information about their people, places, culture, and heritage.

As the celebration came to an end, the message remained clear: everyone has a role to play in building and improving free knowledge.

Through ongoing workshops and community engagement, the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group continues to empower local contributors and expand digital knowledge representation. Looking ahead, the group aims to further preserve indigenous heritage and bridge the digital gap by making open knowledge accessible across all Wikimedia projects.

Happy Birthday, Wikidata!

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation