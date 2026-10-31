Immersion to Involvement: Introducing Wikipedia and the Wikimedia ecosystem to the English Club Project in Jakarta

Participants and facilitators of the WikiLatih program posing for a photo at the end of the session.

On 9 August 2026, I was the lead trainer in a training programme (WikiLatih) held in collaboration between Wikimedia Indonesia and the English Club Project, held at the Kopi Godog cafe in South Jakarrta. The collaboration was to introduce the Wikipedia project, its sister project, as well as the greater Wikimedia ecosystem as a hub of self development and building new connections. Unlike usual WikiLatihs organized by the chapter, the training program is held using English as an instruction language, with Indonesian being the fallback language to describe local context and technical stuff that would be better off explained in Indonesian.

The program was directed by Naveesha Mazaya Prayoga as the Wikimedia Indonesia’s person-in-charge for the program and C. Cecilia was English Club Project’s lead for the program, with assistance from other English Club Project members: Saphira and Naila. Aside from me as the lead trainer, there were two facilitators, Naufaldi Anindya and Jeanne Charlene, who provided hands-on assistance to the WikiLatih participants should they encounter deadlocks during the practical session or questions that require a more personalized answer.

A technical coordination meeting took place five days prior to the WikiLatih to align event flows, setup registration links, and anticipate common technical hurdles. One frequent obstacle when hosting workshops in shared venues or public Wi-Fi environments is the triggering of automated open proxy blocks or IP restriction limits on Wikipedia during mass account creation. To ensure every participant could register smoothly without getting blocked by anti-abuse measures, account requests were managed ahead of time using the Account Creation Improvement Tool (ACC) alongside granting IP Block Exempt permissions where necessary. Participants were encouraged to create anonymous accounts prior to the event to protect their privacy while contributing.

Aside from the usual materials on Wikipedia and its sister projects, such as intro to the Wikimedia movement and governance, policy and community norms, editing and writing articles, and personalizing their userpage, I also introduced some out-of-the box materials to entice the WikiLatih participants to actively engage in discussions by presenting vandalism in the Indonesian Wikipedia. Though being presented as a humorous material due to the funny changes it caused to the article, it also acts as a lesson learned to warn the participants from jeopardizing the integrity of existing articles, given the effects are as demonstrated.

Link to the presentation (Google slides)

Other supplementary material introduced during the training program was opportunities one can get from contributing to Wikipedia and other projects. Conferences, regular meetings, valuable connections with experienced and seasoned Wikimedia volunteers and staffs, are just a few of the many benefits one can get from regular contributions to Wikimedia projects and communities.

My strategies in presenting these custom-tailored materials for the ECP were successful, and participants were in general attentive of the presentation, as well as actively providing response and lodging inquiries should there be anything of interest or unclear in the presentation, to either me and the facilitators.

By the close of the session at 4:00 PM WIB, participants had successfully created their accounts, customized their user profile pages, and published their first contributions to Wikipedia. Participants generally give back positive feedback, a strong enthusiasm for continuing their journey in contributing to Wikimedia projects, as well as gratitude for “inspiring them to write” and making wiki editing accessible and fun. By empowering youth communities with open web editing skills, partnerships like the Wikimedia Indonesia x English Club Project Wiki training project help diversify online perspectives and build a sustainable community of lifelong contributors to free knowledge.

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