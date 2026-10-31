My First Wiki Conference India: Finding My Voice and Growing with the Wikimedia Community

I came to Kochi to learn from the Wikimedia community. I left with new perspectives, meaningful connections, and a deeper understanding of how communities help us grow -not only as contributors, but also as people.

In September 2026, I travelled to Kochi, Kerala, for my first WikiConference India (WCI). As a Wikimedian from Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, I was excited to meet contributors from across India, discover projects beyond my experience, and learn how different communities contribute to free knowledge.

I returned with more than new perspectives and connections. I had shared Wiki Club SATI’s journey on a national stage, spoken about my personal growth, and discovered how much a community can help us grow-not only as contributors, but also as people.

A beginning filled with people and possibilities

The conference began with the opening ceremony and a celebration of Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary. Being part of the cake-cutting celebration was a memorable way to mark a milestone in the history of a project that connects millions of people with free knowledge.

Interactive games, laughter, and conversations with Wikimedians from different regions made the experience even more welcoming. People I had previously known through online projects and discussions became familiar faces, and new connections began through simple introductions.

I quickly realised that a conference is about more than its scheduled sessions. It is also about the people who welcome newcomers, the conversations that happen between activities, and the shared experiences that bring a diverse movement closer together.

Bringing Wiki Club SATI’s journey to the national stage

One of the highlights of my first WCI was presenting the lightning talk “Want to Start a Wiki Club: Learn from Our Journey” alongside Uday Dongre.

We represented Wiki Club SATI, a student-led Wikimedia community at Samrat Ashoka Technological Institute in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

Our journey began with five founding members and grew into a community with more than 140 members on Meta-Wiki. This growth came through consistent efforts to welcome newcomers, encourage peer learning, and create opportunities for students to participate in Wikimedia.

Our activities have included edit-a-thons, workshops, Wikimedia Commons training, documentation sessions, and community initiatives that bring students together through different interests.

During our talk, we shared lessons about onboarding, community engagement, and helping members find meaningful ways to contribute.

Presenting at WCI gave us an opportunity to share our experiences with people interested in starting Wiki Clubs of their own. It also made me reflect on the difference between starting a community and sustaining one.

A community needs more than enthusiastic founders. It needs an environment where newcomers feel welcome, members discover opportunities to participate, and people gradually gain the confidence to take ownership.

A community grows stronger when its members become confident enough to create opportunities for others.

For me, representing Wiki Club SATI was an opportunity to celebrate the collective effort behind our journey and share what we had learned along the way.

When a campus idea becomes a conversation across the movement

Another highlight was presenting “Open Mic Series: Celebrating Creativity Beyond Wikimedia” alongside Shreya Dwivedi, Suyash Dwivedi, and Uday Dongre.

The initiative grew from Wiki Club SATI’s efforts to create spaces where students could connect through creativity beyond Wikimedia editing and technical work.

Open Mic makes room for music, poetry, storytelling, comedy, dance, and other forms of expression. These activities may seem different from building an encyclopedia, but they can help people connect, discover shared interests, and feel part of a community.

Presenting the initiative at WCI allowed us to share a campus experience with a wider Wikimedia audience. It also encouraged me to think about how communities can welcome people with different talents, interests, and ways of participating.

Not every community interaction needs to begin with an edit. Sometimes, the first step is simply finding a space where people feel comfortable being themselves.

Seeing an initiative that began within Wiki Club SATI become part of a national conference reminded me that local ideas can inspire conversations across the wider movement.

Finding my voice: From being an introvert to opening up

Some of the most meaningful moments of WCI 2026 were not about presentations or technical sessions. They were about reflecting on the person I have become.

During WikiWomen’s Lunch, I shared a personal part of my journey: how I gradually moved from being an introvert to opening up, expressing myself, and connecting more comfortably with people.

For me, this change has meant learning to step outside my comfort zone, initiate conversations, share my thoughts, and approach unfamiliar situations with greater confidence.

Being part of the Wikimedia community has given me opportunities to practise these skills. Through community activities, event organisation, public speaking, and collaboration, I have gradually become more comfortable meeting people and taking on new responsibilities.

Each opportunity brought its own challenge. Sometimes it meant speaking up; sometimes it meant introducing myself to someone new; and sometimes it meant trusting that my experiences and ideas were worth sharing.

At WikiWomen’s Lunch, sharing this journey helped me recognise how much these small steps had contributed to my growth. Listening to others also reminded me that everyone has a different story and that personal growth often happens through experiences we may not recognise as significant at first.

I still have more to learn, but I now approach opportunities differently from how I once did.

One of the most valuable things the Wikimedia community has given me is not just a place to contribute, but also the confidence to find my voice.

Learning beyond my own experience

WCI 2026 broadened my understanding of the Wikimedia ecosystem through discussions about artificial intelligence and open knowledge, emerging technologies, Wikimedia tools, readership data, gamification, and cross-community collaboration.

During “Unfiltered Conversations: Women in Wikimedia (Over Coffee),” I had another opportunity to reflect on my journey, from contributing to Wikimedia projects to exploring technical writing, documentation, open-source development, public speaking, and community leadership.

Listening to others helped me appreciate that there is no single path to becoming an active Wikimedian. People enter the movement with different interests and develop their skills in different directions. A supportive community helps make those possibilities visible.

Another particularly relevant session was “Bridging the Gap Between Editors and Developers.” As someone exploring MediaWiki and technical contributions, I was interested in how the needs of editors and the work of developers can come together more effectively.

The discussion reinforced an important lesson: editors understand the challenges they encounter while using Wikimedia projects, while developers can help address those challenges through tools and technical improvements. Meaningful progress depends on creating opportunities for these perspectives to meet.

I returned with new questions to explore, ideas to bring back to Wiki Club SATI, and a stronger appreciation for the different forms of contribution that support free knowledge.

The people behind the movement

Perhaps the most valuable part of my first WCI experience was connecting with Wikimedians from different communities.

Conversations introduced me to different experiences of volunteering, community leadership, technical development, and long-term participation in Wikimedia. Meeting people in person made the movement feel larger and more connected than it can appear through online projects alone.

Every contributor brings a different perspective. Some focus on technical tools, others on content, languages, outreach, research, documentation, or organising activities that help newcomers participate.

These conversations reminded me that the Wikimedia movement is sustained by people who bring different skills and experiences to a shared purpose.

I also developed a greater appreciation for the work behind the scenes. Conferences depend on organisers, volunteers, speakers, and facilitators whose efforts make it possible for people to gather, learn, and collaborate.

On the final day, I attended the conversation with the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees, along with sessions on collaboration across languages and bridging the gap between editors and developers. These discussions gave me further opportunities to reflect on how the movement can continue learning and working together.

From participating to taking responsibility

One of the most memorable moments of WCI 2026 was delivering the Vote of Thanks.

After spending the preceding days listening, learning, meeting people, and presenting, standing on stage to express gratitude to the organisers, speakers, volunteers, and everyone who contributed to the conference felt particularly meaningful.

It was an opportunity to recognise the collective effort behind a successful event. Every conference depends on people who share their time, knowledge, energy, and support, often without being in the spotlight.

The moment also made me reflect on how my own participation had evolved. I arrived hoping to learn from others. By the end, I had shared my community’s journey, presented an initiative, spoken about my experiences, and expressed gratitude on stage.

Each experience taught me something different about contribution.

We can participate by attending sessions, asking questions, sharing knowledge, organising activities, supporting others, or taking responsibility when opportunities arise. These roles are different, but each can strengthen a community.

For me, WCI 2026 brought these different aspects of participation together.

What I brought back from Kochi

Three lessons from my first WikiConference India will stay with me.

Communities grow when people are empowered to participate. Welcoming newcomers matters, but so does giving them opportunities to learn, contribute, and eventually help others.

Local initiatives can inspire wider change. Experiences from a student community in Vidisha can offer useful lessons elsewhere when we share what we have tried and learned.

Personal growth is part of community growth. The opportunities we receive through Wikimedia can help us develop skills, build confidence, form meaningful connections, and discover abilities we might not have recognised in ourselves.

These lessons will continue to shape my work with Wiki Club SATI and my contributions to the Wikimedia movement.

And then there was Kochi itself: the atmosphere, the conversations that continued beyond the conference programme, and the final dinner on a cruise. These moments gave us time to pause, laugh, and celebrate the people behind the movement.

They were a fitting end to three days of learning, sharing, and connection.

The journey continues

My first WikiConference India helped me see the Wikimedia movement from a wider perspective. I learned from other communities, shared Wiki Club SATI’s experiences, and reflected on how far I have come personally.

I returned to Vidisha with ideas to bring back to Wiki Club SATI, new connections to nurture, and renewed motivation to contribute. I am grateful to everyone who made WCI 2026 possible and to those who made my first conference such a welcoming experience.

The conference has ended, but its lessons continue beyond Kochi. I hope to use what I learned to strengthen my community, explore new opportunities, and keep contributing to free knowledge.

I came to Kochi to learn from the Wikimedia community. I left with a deeper understanding of how I can help build it and how being part of it continues to help me grow.

Learn more about WikiConference India 2026.

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