WikiUmrup: Collaboration Between the Wikimedia Jakarta Community and Bens Radio 106.2 FM

A recording of the Kamus Betawi (Betawi Dictionary) program on Bens Radio 106.2FM was attended by 9 members of the Wikimedia Jakarta Community, Wikimedia Commons

The Wikimedia Jakarta Community has just initiated a new and unique concrete step in preserving culture through the Betawi language Wiktionary, in the form of a collaboration to produce Betawi-language content with a well-known national private radio station, Bens Radio 106.2 FM.

Initial idea

It started from how often we listened to the radio station founded by the legendary Betawi cultural icon, H. Benyamin Sueb, while driving. The radio station, which has a loyal listenership of 1.5 million people in the Jabodetabek area, is characteristically known for always highlighting the Betawi language and culture in its various broadcast programs and activities. It crossed our minds that it would be a perfect fit if the Wikimedia Jakarta Community could collaborate with the station. A hope sparked: What if the rich vocabulary of the Betawi language that frequently fills the airwaves does not just ‘pass by’ on air, but is also permanently documented in the digital world? This led to the idea for the WikiUmrup project, which aims to collaborate. The word “umrup” itself in the Betawi language means radio, absorbed from the Dutch word “omroep” which means broadcast or broadcasting.

An initial introduction to Mpok Bunga from Bens Radio and Hzu Hzu; Naval Scene from the Wikimedia Jakarta Community, Wikimedia Commons

Exploring on-air and digital collaboration

From a wishful thinking, we finally tried to make it a reality. The first step was visiting the radio station’s office in May 2025 to introduce ourselves. We introduced the Wikimedia Jakarta Community and its activities, and inquired whether there was an opportunity to collaborate. Luckily, Bens Radio welcomed our plan warmly because they already have a program called “Kamus Betawi“ (Betawi Dictionary), an educational program showcasing Betawi language lemmas and examples of their usage. This was a perfect match for our community’s interest. Ultimately, that initial introduction provided a hope that our concrete step to contribute to preserving the regional language of Jakarta, the Betawi language, had the potential to be realized. With support from Wikimedia Indonesia (WMID), an agreement was finally reached between both parties, and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Wikimedia Jakarta Community and Bens Radio 106.2 FM was officially signed.

The WikiUmrup in-person technical meeting was attended by Bang Kevin from Bens Radio, Hzu Hzu; NikolasKHF; Bangrapip , Wikimedia Commons

Recording and documentation

The next step was technical discussions regarding the material and licensing. To ensure the recorded material strictly follows the rules of the Betawi language, the content was prepared by Bang Rapip, one of the volunteers and a native Betawi speaker in the Wikimedia Jakarta Community.

Under the professional direction of the Head of Bens Radio, Bang Kevin, and the announcer as well as our contact person, Mpok Bunga, the first recording session began this October 2026! The long-awaited moment arrived when we recorded our voices in the studio, serving as proof of our concrete action to play a role in preserving a regional language so it does not go extinct. The recordings will be provided with background music by the producer and edited according to the planned duration standards. Further recordings are planned to take place several more times over the next few months. Not stopping at the on-air broadcasts, we will also preserve the results of this collaboration in the digital realm. Later, all vocabularies and phrases from this “Kamus Betawi” will be documented structurally in our “WikiKamus” (Wiktionary) so that their definitions can be read by anyone. The voice recordings contributed by the volunteers will also be uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, allowing the native pronunciation of Betawi language lemmas and examples of their use in everyday conversation to be heard by the global community freely and permanently.

Conclusion and partnership hopes

In today’s modern era, thousands of regional languages around the world face major challenges, and even the threat of extinction, due to being eroded by global languages and modernization. As a dynamic capital city, Jakarta is not immune to this phenomenon. The Betawi language, as one of the regional languages of the city’s native inhabitants, is increasingly shifting away from the daily lives of its speakers. Because of this, digital documentation is no longer just an option, but the last bastion of defense to ensure that oral heritage is not lost to time. From this collaborative journey, there is one important lesson that can be shared with Wikimedia communities in various parts of the world: Preserving and protecting a mother tongue does not always have to be done alone within the internal circles of our movement. Cross-sector partnerships that connect the open knowledge volunteer movement with broadcasting media like radio and other platforms can be a highly effective strategy. This creative step serves as an efficient alternative to directly reach native speakers, enrich Wikimedia platforms, and at the same time, bring free knowledge closer to the wider public who might not yet be familiar with the “Wiki World.”

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