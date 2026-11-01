Collaboration by the WikiRempah Team in Documenting Historical Sites of the Nusantara Spice Route in North Maluku

Ternate Island, North Maluku

The collaboration between WikiRempah and other parties serves as an effort to introduce the Spice Route culture, while also acting as a synergy to support the documentation of sites or cultural elements that fall under the pillars of the Spice Route. We hope that this collaboration will help expand the cultural content related to the Spice Route across various Wikimedia projects.



Collaboration between WikiRempah, the West Halmahera Education and Culture Office, and the Jailolo Sultanate

Jailolo holds a profound and pivotal historical connection to the Spice Route of the Indonesian archipelago. It stands as one of the oldest sultanates in the North Maluku islands alongside Ternate, Tidore, and Bacan collectively known as the Moloku Kie Raha. Due to its strategic location along the spice trade route, Jailolo engaged in intensive interactions with merchants from Java, the Malay world, Arabia, China, and eventually Europe. It was through these commercial exchanges that Islam was introduced to Jailolo, further strengthening the sultanate’s position within the international Muslim trading network across the archipelago. Our journey began on the island of Ternate, from where we traveled to West Halmahera by speedboat, a trip lasting one hour. We collaborated with the Department of Education and Culture of West Halmahera Regency, which provided support to facilitate access to various cultural sites in the region. At the Kedaton (palace) of the Jailolo Sultanate, we were accompanied by the Jogugu (a high-ranking official) of the Sultanate, Gammaluddin A. Gafur. He shared a wealth of cultural information, which significantly broadened our understanding of the sultanates in North Maluku.

Collaboration between the WikiRempah Team and the West Halmahera Education and Culture Office

Collaboration between WikiRempah and the Wikimedia Community

Collaborative activities began prior to the WikiRempah team’s expedition to Eastern Indonesia, starting with joint efforts by the Wikimedia Jakarta and Bandung communities in the form of “Kopdar” (informal meetups). The WikiRempah meet up for the Wikimedia Jakarta community took place on August 8, 2026, while the meetup for the Bandung community was held on August 9, 2026. Community members responded enthusiastically to these events, which resulted in the creation of articles on the Betawi and Sundanese-language Wikipedias. Additionally, contributions were made to Wikimedia Commons through the uploading of photographs featuring traditional dishes from Eastern Indonesia.

The Jakarta community held a meetup at Kedai Rasta, a restaurant specializing in authentic Eastern Indonesian cuisine. The menu featured various dishes from the region, including papeda served with an assortment of vegetables. The gathering also included a demonstration on how to eat papeda. Papeda is a traditional culinary specialty found in Maluku, North Maluku, and Papua. Made from sago, it is served by using chopsticks to twirl the sago into a roll before transferring it onto a plate a unique way to enjoy a meal.

All WikiRempah activities are documented and published on social media (WikiRempah Social Media)

Next, a WikiRempah meetup (kopdar) was held in Makassar on August 30, 2026. The local community in Makassar welcomed the WikiRempah members very warmly. Makassar served as the starting point for the WikiRempah journey through Eastern Indonesia. Subsequent meetups took place in Gorontalo on August 15, 2026 featuring editing sessions for the Gorontalo-language Wikipedia followed by another gathering in Manado on September 1, 2026.

Following the conclusion of the expedition, a series of collaborations took place. Wikirempah partnered with the Wikiwisata community, the Wikidata community, and the Wikimedia Palembang community. During the meetups with the Wikiwisata and Wikidata communities, we gained valuable new insights into editing projects on both platforms. Drawing on the experiences from our expedition through Eastern Indonesia, we contributed knowledge by editing entries on Wikiwisata, while also adding items related to gastronomy, cultural sites, and the arts to Wikidata. The collaboration with the Palembang community took a slightly different form, incorporating a “photowalk” into the meetup. This activity focused on documenting traditional Palembang crafts and textiles at the Kriya Sriwijaya center in Palembang.

Collaboration with Universities and Local Communities

WikiLatih Commons WikiRempah in Bacan

WikiLatih WikiRempah in Tidore

Other collaborations were established with local communities; in Tidore, we partnered with the Folila Community, a literacy-focused group. Furthermore, we collaborated with Universitas Terbuka Ternate and Universitas Nurul Hasan Bacan.

We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to the smooth execution of the WikiRempah agenda during our time in North Maluku. We hope that the visit from the WikiRempah team will inspire a greater commitment to contributing to open knowledge, while simultaneously showcasing local culture to a global audience through Wikimedia projects. We hope this collaboration will create synergy toward our shared goal of liberating knowledge. Stay tuned for more stories from WikiRempah in upcoming articles.

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