From Learning to Contributing: Wikimedia Women Community Shares Its Experience at OpenEd26

How can learning create opportunities for women not only to access knowledge but also to contribute to its creation? This question was at the heart of a presentation by Tri Astari, founder of Wikimedia Women Community (WikiPerempuan), at the Open Education Conference 2026 (OpenEd26), held virtually on October 27–29, 2026. Through a lightning talk titled “Bridging the Gap Between Learning and Contributing: Women in Open Knowledge,” the community’s experience in connecting learning, mentorship, and meaningful contributions to Wikimedia projects was shared with an international open education audience.

The presentation highlighted an important perspective on gender representation in open knowledge. Increasing the visibility of women is not only about creating more content about them, but also about ensuring that women have opportunities to become active contributors and creators of knowledge.

SheSaid Indonesia: Connecting Learning and Contribution

One of the experiences presented was the implementation of the SheSaid campaign in Indonesia in 2025. SheSaid is a global campaign initiated by Wiki In Africa through the Wiki Loves Women initiative to increase women’s representation on Wikiquote. Led by Wikimedia Women Community, the campaign was implemented in Indonesia for the first time from October 27 to December 30, 2025, combining learning activities with opportunities for direct contributions.

Participants were introduced to Wikiquote, Wikimedia Commons, and Creative Commons licenses before engaging in practical activities. These included finding and verifying quotations by women, using openly licensed images, creating quotation posters, and contributing to Wikimedia projects. Mentorship and peer support were integrated throughout the activities, helping participants move from learning new skills to applying them.

The approach connected four stages: learning, practicing, contributing, and connecting with the community. Rather than treating training as a separate activity, participants were encouraged to use their newly acquired knowledge to make meaningful contributions to open knowledge platforms.

Creative Commons licensing was also introduced through practical experience. Participants learned to identify sources, understand licensing requirements, provide appropriate attribution, and share their creations. Some participant-created artworks were subsequently shared on Wikimedia Commons under CC BY licenses, demonstrating how learning about open licensing could lead directly to creating and sharing reusable resources.

The first SheSaid campaign in Indonesia brought together 315 participants, 15 community partners and organizations, and activities across seven cities and regencies. It resulted in 2,810 new Wikiquote articles featuring women’s quotations and 94 documented media items. While these figures demonstrate the scale of participation, the experiences of learning, receiving support, and making contributions are equally important aspects of the community’s journey.

Open Education Goes Beyond Access

The experience of SheSaid Indonesia highlighted four elements that can help transform learning into active participation: access, practice, support, and opportunity. Access provides an entry point to open knowledge, while practical activities allow learners to apply what they have learned. Mentorship and peer learning offer continued support, and contribution opportunities give participants a meaningful space to share their work.

These elements suggest that open education can extend beyond providing learning materials or delivering training sessions. By connecting knowledge with practical experiences and community support, learning activities can create pathways for participants to become contributors rather than remaining only consumers of information.

Sharing this experience at OpenEd26 also offered a broader reflection on how community-based initiatives can support more inclusive participation in open knowledge. Although the approach emerged from Wikimedia activities, its principles may also be relevant to other open education initiatives that seek to connect learning with meaningful participation.

Expanding access to knowledge is an important first step, but creating opportunities to contribute is equally essential. The experience of Wikimedia Women Community demonstrates how learning, mentorship, and hands-on contributions can work together to support women’s participation in open knowledge. Open knowledge becomes more inclusive when women are recognized not only as subjects of knowledge but also as its creators.

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