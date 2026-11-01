Semen Padang Cultural Heritage Photo Walk: Documenting Industrial Heritage for Free Knowledge

On July 24, 2026, a “Photo Walk” event was held within the cultural heritage site belonging to PT Semen Padang. Established in 1910 during the Dutch East Indies era, the company is recognized as the oldest cement plant in Indonesia and one of the oldest in Southeast Asia. Its grounds hold many stories regarding the history of the cement industry in Indonesia, featuring buildings and various relics that bear witness to the company’s evolution over the years.

Through this activity, participants are invited to take a closer look at various historical sites within the Semen Padang area. Beyond simply exploring and taking photographs, participants also have the opportunity to learn the stories behind the objects they encounter. In this way, every photograph produced becomes more than just an image; it serves as a means to document and introduce history to the wider public.

Photo Walk in the Wikijalajah 2.0 Series

This Photo Walk activity is part of the Wikijalajah 2.0 project, supported by the Wikimedia Foundation. Through this project, participants are invited to explore historical sites and document them through photography, helping more people discover Indonesia’s rich history and cultural heritage.

The resulting photographs serve as documentation for Wikimedia Commons—a free media repository that hosts images, videos, and other files to support Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia. By uploading photos accompanied by relevant information and appropriate licensing, participants help provide visual resources that can be utilized by the general public, writers, researchers, and Wikipedia readers alike.

For the participants, this activity also offers an opportunity to learn to view a location from a different perspective. Old buildings, corners of industrial areas, and even architectural details can hold compelling stories worth capturing. Through Photo Walks, photography becomes a simple yet meaningful way to help preserve the memory of history.

Learning About Cultural Heritage Sites with the Padang City Education and Culture Office

This activity was also supported by the Padang City Education and Culture Office, which provided insights into the historical sites being visited. These explanations helped participants understand the background, historical significance, and compelling aspects of the sites they were documenting.

Such information added greater meaning to the Photo Walk. Participants did not merely take photographs; they also gained knowledge that enabled them to retell the history of these sites through their documentation. By grasping the context, the resulting photographs became more than just images—they served as a means to introduce historical heritage to the public.

Photowalk Activity Achievements

The photo walk activity in the Semen Padang cultural heritage area involved 15 Wikipedia contributors who explored and documented various historical sites through photography. The event resulted in the collection of 210 photographs, which were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons as part of an effort to enrich the visual documentation of historical and industrial heritage in West Sumatra.

Commons Category: https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.phptitle=Category:Photowalk_WikiJalajah_2.0&filefrom=Cagar+Budaya+SND+09.jpg#mw-category-media Project Wikijalajah : https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Grants:Programs/Wikimedia_Community_Fund/Rapid_Fund/WikiJalajah_(ID:_23478438) Project Wikijalajah 2.0 : https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Grants:Programs/Wikimedia_Community_Fund/Rapid_Fund/WikiJalajah_2.0_(ID:_23833310) Kompetition Photografi : https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/WikiJalajah_2.0_:_Kompetisi_Fotografi

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