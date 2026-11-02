A Journey Through Museums, Memories, and Open Knowledge

My name is Elicefa, and i come from Kendal, a regency in Central Java, Indonesia. My involvement in the Wikimedia movement is closely connected to communities, local knowledge, and efforts to document cultural heritage so that more people can access it.

Attending the ESEAP Conference 2026 in Taiwan was a valuable experience. There was always something new to learn from the people I met and the activities I joined. I had the opportunity to meet Wikimedians from different backgrounds, listen to their experiences, and see how contributions from different communities are connected through the wider Wikimedia movement.

One of the most memorable activities was the cultural crawl, which included a visit to the Takao Railway Museum in Kaohsiung. This visit reminded me of the Ambarawa Railway Museum in Central Java, Indonesia.

Although these museums are located in different countries, both tell stories about railway history and its connection to the development of society. The Takao Railway Museum shows the history of railways in Taiwan and their connection to the development of the port area. Meanwhile, the Ambarawa Railway Museum preserves an important part of Indonesia’s railway history. Both museums show that trains are not just a means of transportation. They are also part of history, social change, and people’s everyday lives.

For me, this experience was a reminder that every place has its own stories and beauty. Communities may have different ways of preserving historical objects, introducing their cultural heritage, and sharing knowledge with visitors. However, every cultural heritage site has stories worth discovering and learning from.

As someone involved in documenting local knowledge and cultural heritage in Indonesia, I found this experience meaningful. It made me think about how many stories from different parts of Indonesia could still be shared with a wider audience. Visiting a museum in Taiwan helped me realise that local knowledge does not have to remain within the geographical boundaries of the place where it comes from. Through documentation and collaboration, stories from one place can help us understand other places and cultures.

I also realised that contributing to the open knowledge movement does not always mean taking on major responsibilities or being part of a large, well-organised team. Contributions can start with simple actions: documenting knowledge around us, sharing experiences with other communities, or helping make information easier to access. As long as we are willing to learn and keep contributing, there is always room for us to be part of this movement.

Looking Forward to Learning in Japan

After my experience in Taiwan, I became more interested in following discussions and developments within the ESEAP Wikimedia community. One opportunity I hope to explore is the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2027 in Japan.

According to the organisers, the summit aims to strengthen ESEAP’s contribution to the Wikimedia movement, support capacity building and collaboration between communities, and encourage the participation of emerging communities while supporting language diversity. I see these topics as opportunities to learn more about how regional collaboration can support the needs of communities across different countries.

For me, one of the most interesting things about the Wikimedia movement is the opportunity to learn from different experiences. Not every community has the same resources, challenges, or needs. By sharing our experiences, we can discover approaches that may be useful in our own communities, while recognising that the same approach may not work everywhere.

Ultimately, contributing to open knowledge does not always begin with big steps. Sometimes, it starts with the stories around us, curiosity about other places, and a willingness to keep learning together.

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