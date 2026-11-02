How has Q3 looked in the culture and heritage world?

KUHN, Walt_Bañistas en la playa, 1915_(CTB.1977.39)

Between July and September 2026, the This Month in GLAM reports covered projects on six continents. Read together, they keep coming back to four ideas: the value of small institutions, the languages that other platforms overlook, the technical plumbing that holds it all up, and the community of people doing the work.

Small GLAMs

Much of the best work this quarter came from modest institutions. The Czartoryski Library in Kraków (Poland) completed two years of its Wikimedian in Residence programme, releasing 354 reproductions, including a pocket map of Paris timed for Wikimania. Also in Poland, the Museum of Photography (MuFo) added more than 130 historical photographs, and two university libraries, in Wrocław and Toruń, are preparing their own residents.

In Italy, Note condivise brings four institutions together: Teatro Regio di Torino, the Associazione Musicale Estense in Modena, and the Boccherini and Scarlatti conservatories. Santa Cecilia in Rome, also in Italy, continues digitising scores and librettos. In Tunisia, a one-month residency at the National Documentation Center showed how much a short, focused engagement can open up.

Egypt’s GLAM team went well beyond the big museums. It uploaded 255 images from Zamalek’s Ubuntu and Dai galleries, then worked with Misr Public Library branches in Benha and Qena, and later documented EGYPHILA and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (953 photos). North Macedonia documented the MakeDox festival and received a certificate of appreciation from the Museum of the Macedonian Struggle, then followed with the Manaki Brothers festival. In New Zealand, a workshop at the Te Toi Uku Crown Lynn & Clayworks Museum produced new articles on local ceramics history, and in September Auckland War Memorial Museum welcomed a second full-time resident. Switzerland’s Wikigita visited the Museo di Valmaggia, and Ukraine’s OpenGLAM programme trained 23 archive, museum and library staff, most new to Wikimedia, who created 58 articles in five days.

The Content Partnerships Hub and a Wikimania workshop on taking collections online with limited resources (reported by France) both aim to make this kind of work possible for the under-resourced.

Minority Languages

Several projects made heritage available in languages that rarely get this attention. Australia presented at the ALIA West conference on projects including Noongarpedia, a Noongar-language Wikipedia, and the Swiss report pointed to an Indigenous content guide for integrating Indigenous knowledge. In New Zealand, the Books of Mana project found that only 19 of the 180 key Māori-authored non-fiction books had work-level Wikidata items, so items were created and a WikiProject launched to close the gap.

The Catalan areas public domain app and the bilingual viewer from Colombia show that language and public domain work go hand in hand. The Khalili Foundation partnership (UK) reached 24 language versions of Wikipedia, including its first Korean translations, after a Hindi Wikipedia contributor created articles on early Qurans. The Memory of the World reports logged new articles in Kadazandusun, and in Urdu, Thai, Catalan and Interlingua. Wiki Loves Ramadan, in the Wiki Knowledge Park report, added Wikidata labels in Arabic, Bangla, Hausa and Uzbek, so mosques and tombs in Central Asia, West Africa and Southeast Asia are findable in local languages. Egypt’s Books & Libraries workshop created Wikidata items for Arabic-language titles, and Switzerland’s Faces and Masks project worked with Kenyan artists and the Kenyan tradition of masks.

Robust Technical Infrastructure

Behind the content sits a growing toolkit. WikiBento (USA) lets GLAM practitioners build custom dashboards of statistics, galleries and queries, and its authors disclose that it was built with the help of an agentic coding system. The Impact Visualizer (UK) summarises the reach of 37 Khalili-related articles (about 450,000 visits a year). MEOW and Metabase, described in the Content Partnerships Hub report, organise movement knowledge, and the CommonsDB workshop at Wikimania (Sweden) looked at image similarity and Commons copyright management.

There were also warning signs. The Wikimedia Commons report explained that lazy loading of images, now on desktop as well as mobile, will likely reduce media-level numbers in Commons Impact Metrics, which matters when reporting to partners.

Meanwhile:

Brazil: A Museu Paulista project will share 90,000+ digitised items and build a transcription tool, and a paper described Wikibooks–Wikidata integration.

New Zealand: The Thesis Project’s Wikidata dataset grew by 14,000 theses.

The Biodiversity Heritage Library: A type specimen data model and research expeditions model were presented at TDWG 2026, and identifier harvests continue.

Community (Mental) Health

The people behind the projects appeared throughout these reports. Egypt’s GLAM team said plainly that tight schedules and burnout are real, and that it favours small, steady steps and quality over volume. An Oregon meetup (USA) made space to talk about burnout and vandalism. Zero budgets in Wiki Loves Ramadan (Wiki Knowledge Park) led its organisers to plan microgrants.

Community also showed up as solidarity. At Wikimania, a panel on resilience under right-wing populism (Colombia) brought together speakers from Germany, Sweden, the US, the Netherlands, Colombia and Ukraine. The Czech Republic’s new advocacy specialist is concerned with SLAPP lawsuits and free access to information. Switzerland’s summer essay reflected on climate, war and AI anxieties. Peer networks sustain people too, such as Poland’s Wikimedians in Residence meetings and the Wiki Ambassadors and Partners groups in Switzerland. Social events matter as well: wiknics, potlucks, a Wiki Fashion Show in Paris (France), and Tamsin Braisher’s “Can I trust Wikipedia?” game (New Zealand), which supports trust in the commons.

Where the Community Gathers

Each month a global community of Wikimedians that work with cultural heritage gather in the Global GLAM Calls. During July, August and September there were a number of important presentations, updates, and discussions.

Sightglass — a data visualisation tool

The Sharing Shift, a new program from the Open Knowledge Foundation

Public AI – a program form Open Future

CultureStrong – a collaboration between indigenous communities in Australia and Wikimedia Australia.

Wikimedian in Residence Training — a new program from the Content Partnerships Hub

Visualizing Impact — another data visualisation tool

Wiki+GLAM+Gender — a program to prioritise gender focused collaborations with cultural heritage organisations

MEOW + Metabase — a new portal that displays and makes easily searchable information about the Wikimedia movements resources

UN Resolution on Reparative Justice UN Resolution A/RES/80/250 — a milestone for repatriation of cultural heritage materials

On the meta-wiki pages (above) you can easily find the recordings and call notes. You are always welcome to propose topics through the agenda form. The next call is scheduled for 24 November, 13:30 UTC. Be sure to register in advance!

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