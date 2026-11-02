Whose Stories Get Remembered? WikiGap Nigeria 2026 Takes Another Step Towards Closing the Gender Gap

Think of a woman whose work has changed her community, shaped an industry, influenced public life or opened doors for others. How much of her story can someone discover with a simple search online? How much of what she has accomplished has been documented, properly sourced and made accessible to the next person looking for her name?

For many women, the answer is not enough.

This is one of the reasons WikiGap matters. Across Wikipedia and other open knowledge platforms, the stories of women remain unevenly represented. Some are difficult to find; others have received little attention beyond their immediate communities. Their contributions may be known to the people whose lives they have touched, yet remain largely absent from the knowledge the rest of the world can access.

In Nigeria, WikiGap is an opportunity to do something about that absence. It brings people together to document women’s lives and achievements, encourage more women to participate in open knowledge, and create space for conversations about who gets represented in the digital world.

Olaniyan Olushola giving his welcome remarks during the WikiGap Nigeria 26 symposium

The 2026 edition brought this work into focus through three connected activities: a capacity-building training for women in Abuja, a symposium at the Embassy of Sweden Residence, and an online challenge that encouraged contributors to create articles about women across Wikipedia.

Organised by Wikimedia User Group Nigeria in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden in Nigeria, Women FM 91.FM. Africa Wiki Women, and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists; the campaign was a reminder that improving representation takes more than recognising the problem. It takes people willing to learn, people ready to have the difficult conversations, and people prepared to sit down and do the work of documenting the stories that deserve to be told.

The first step was helping more women find their place on Wikipedia

On 7 April 2026, 23 women gathered in Abuja for the WikiGap Nigeria capacity-building training. They came from different backgrounds and professions with most of them from our partner: Nigeria Association of Women Journalists but all united by an interest in learning how to contribute to Wikipedia and its sister projects.

The training introduced participants to this side of Wikipedia, helping them understand not only how to use the platform but also how to become contributors and the session covered the fundamentals of Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects, including account creation, navigating the editing interface, creating and improving articles, adding references, and understanding the policies and guidelines that shape contributions. Participants were also introduced to the representation of women on Wikipedia and the opportunities available to document women’s lives and achievements across different language editions.

Airat facilitating the training session

Airat Abdul Rahmon of Africa Wiki Women facilitated the in-person training, taking participants through practical editing exercises and the processes involved in contributing to Wikimedia projects. Volunteers and members of Wikimedia Nigeria supported the session, helping participants navigate the platforms, understand the editing process and work through the steps involved in making contributions.

An important part of the training was helping participants understand how Wikimedia works beyond what readers see on the screen. Contributing to Wikipedia involves more than putting information online. Editors must learn how to work with reliable published sources, add appropriate citations, maintain a neutral point of view and follow the guidelines of the projects they contribute to. These practices are essential to ensuring that the information available to readers is verifiable and useful.

The learning did not end with the in-person session. Through the collaboration with Africa Wiki Women, participants were onboarded into a two-month mentorship programme designed to provide continued guidance as they developed their editing skills and began contributing more independently.

This continued support is important in building an active community of contributors. As new editors begin working on Wikimedia projects, they often need guidance on sourcing, article development, editing tools and community practices. Mentorship provides an opportunity to learn from more experienced contributors, ask questions and build the confidence needed to remain engaged.

At the Swedish Embassy, the conversation became bigger than Wikipedia

On 9 April, the focus moved from learning how to contribute to examining why representation matters in the first place.

The Embassy of Sweden Residence in Abuja hosted the WikiGap Nigeria Symposium under the theme “Pain to Gain.” More than 60 distinguished guests attended, bringing together women leaders, media professionals, diplomats, educators, development advocates, civil society representatives and members of the Wikimedia community.

Hosted by Her Excellency Anna Westerholm, the symposium created space for people working in different fields to reflect on the visibility of women, the stories told about them and the barriers that still prevent many of their achievements from receiving the recognition they deserve.

The theme, “Pain to Gain,” offered a way to approach these questions beyond statistics. Behind the discussions about gender gaps are real experiences: women whose work goes unrecognised, whose contributions are overlooked, and whose stories do not always find their way into the public record. There is also the possibility of change when people and institutions make a deliberate effort to address those omissions.

The panel session during the symposium

The day’s programme included panel discussions, presentations, networking sessions, workshop conversations, interactive question-and-answer sessions and a press conference. Together, these activities brought questions of representation into a wider conversation about leadership, media, technology, education and public life.

The panel featured Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a serving senator of the Federal republic of Nigeria; Dr. Neemat Abdulrahim, Director of the Education Resource Centre, FCTA Abuja; Ayodeji Aramide Alakija-Ajeh, CEO of Women FM 91.7; and Omolayo Ogunsiji, Executive Director of Wikimedia Nigeria. Dr. Carolyn Seaman moderated the discussion.

The conversations explored women’s inclusion in media and technology, the representation of African women online, storytelling as a tool for empowerment, and the barriers women face in turning challenges into opportunities. Speakers also considered how institutions, media organisations and open knowledge communities can work together to preserve and share women’s achievements.

These conversations are important because visibility does not happen automatically. Women’s work can have a profound impact and still be poorly documented. Achievements can be widely celebrated within a particular profession or community without becoming accessible to people outside it. And when reliable information is missing from the public record, future generations have fewer opportunities to discover those contributions for themselves.

Wikimedia projects offer one way to address part of this challenge. They provide platforms where volunteers can bring together information from reliable published sources and make it accessible to readers around the world. They are not a substitute for the journalism, research and documentation on which their content depends, but they can help ensure that existing information is easier to discover and use.

The symposium also demonstrated the value of bringing people from different sectors into the same room. The presence of media professionals, civil society actors, educators, diplomats and Wikimedia contributors created opportunities to exchange perspectives and explore common interests in women’s empowerment and knowledge equity.

Partners represented at the event included the Embassy of Sweden in Nigeria, Africa Wiki Women, Women FM 91.7, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Wave and Girls Voice Initiative.

And while the symposium provided space to discuss what needs to change, it also celebrated work already being done. One of the day’s highlights was the announcement and recognition of the winners of the WikiGap Nigeria Online Challenge.

It was a fitting moment: a gathering discussing the importance of making women’s stories visible was also recognising the people who had spent their time documenting those stories.

598 new articles, and the people behind them

The official results and winners from the online challenge

Conversations about representation are necessary. But for those conversations to translate into a more inclusive body of knowledge, they must also lead to action.

For WikiGap Nigeria 2026, that action took the form of the WikiGap Nigeria Online Challenge, which encouraged participants to create new articles about notable women and improve existing content about women on Wikipedia.

The challenge focused on English, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba Wikipedia, bringing together contributors working across languages and communities to address gaps in the information available about women.

The results were encouraging. A total of 49 active competitors participated in the challenge, creating 598 new articles.

The article contributions were distributed as follows:

Hausa Wikipedia: 263 articles

263 articles Yoruba Wikipedia: 201 articles

201 articles Igbo Wikipedia: 116 articles

116 articles English Wikipedia: 18 articles

The figures tell an interesting story. Most of the new articles were created in Hausa and Yoruba, followed by Igbo and English. This is a valuable reminder that work to close the gender gap should not be limited to a single language or audience.

Language shapes access to knowledge. A woman whose achievements are documented only in a language that a reader does not understand may remain out of reach for that reader. Supporting contributions across Nigerian-language Wikipedias creates more opportunities for people to find information in the languages they use and understand. It also strengthens the communities responsible for developing these projects. Every contribution gives editors an opportunity to practise their skills, learn from other contributors and improve the availability of reliable information within their chosen language.

one of the articles created during the contest

The 598 articles represent the collective effort of people who gave their time to research, write and document women’s lives and achievements. Behind the final count are individual decisions about which stories to pursue, which sources to consult and how to turn information into articles that readers can use. That work matters, particularly when the subjects are women whose contributions have received limited attention in online knowledge spaces.

The challenge also brought the three parts of the campaign together. The capacity-building session introduced women to the skills and principles involved in editing. The symposium created a public platform for discussing the importance of representation. The contest mobilised contributors around the practical work of documenting women.

During the symposium, outstanding contributors and winners were recognised for their efforts. Their achievements provided an opportunity to celebrate the community’s work and encourage continued participation beyond the campaign period.

The numbers are worth celebrating. So, too, is the willingness of contributors to invest their time and skills in making knowledge more inclusive.

The work does not end when WikiGap does

One of the most important lessons from WikiGap Nigeria 2026 is that closing the gender gap requires different kinds of effort working together.

New contributors need opportunities to learn and people who can support them as they grow. Conversations about women’s visibility need to be accompanied by practical work to improve the information available. And the articles created during a campaign needs to remain part of a wider effort to maintain and strengthen Wikimedia projects.

The two-month mentorship programme offers a pathway for participants in the training to continue learning. The partnerships developed through the campaign create opportunities for further engagement with organisations working in media, education, development and gender advocacy. The articles created during the challenge add to the information available to readers, while also reminding the community of the continued need for reliable sourcing and quality improvement.

There is more to do. Many women remain underrepresented in online knowledge, and the work of documenting their lives depends in part on the availability of credible published information. Journalists, researchers, educators, publishers, institutions and Wikimedia contributors all have a role to play in making that information easier to find and share.

For Wikimedia User Group Nigeria, WikiGap is part of a continuing commitment to a more inclusive knowledge ecosystem, one in which women’s contributions are documented and accessible to people across languages and communities.

The 2026 edition brought together 23 women for practical training, more than 60 guests for conversations about representation, and 49 active competitors who created 598 new articles. These are meaningful achievements, but they are also part of a larger story about participation, collaboration and the responsibility to document knowledge for everyone.

That is the work WikiGap Nigeria continues to take forward.

The stories we document today become part of what someone else can learn tomorrow. They help ensure that a student’s search, a researcher’s enquiry or a curious reader’s question has a better chance of leading to information about women whose contributions deserve to be known.

And sometimes, closing a gap begins with something as simple, and as lasting, as making sure a story is there to be found.

Ayokanmi Oyeyemi is the Programs Director of Wikimedia User Group Nigeria.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation