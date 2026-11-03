What happens after the event ends? Reflections from Queering Wiki 2026 on strengthening Wikimedia communities and sustaining participation.

Opening ceremony Queering Wiki 2026 Bukola at Queering Wiki 2026 Group photo of EduWiki Reps at Queering Wiki 2026

Wikimedia communities know how to bring people into the room. Edit-a-thons, workshops, and campaigns introduce people to free knowledge, help them develop skills, and create opportunities to connect with others. But what happens when the event ends?

Some participants may want to continue contributing but need guidance, resources, or opportunities to collaborate. Others may be ready to take on new responsibilities but not know where to begin. Without pathways to continued participation, the momentum created by an event can be difficult to sustain.

This question shaped my presentation, “Beyond Edit-a-Thons: Building Sustainable Pathways for Queer Wikimedia Contributors,” at the Queering Wiki Conference 2026 in Montréal, Canada. Drawing on the work of the EduWiki Hub, I explored how mentorship, peer learning, shared resources, and community support can contribute to more sustainable participation.

Participation is not the same as belonging

An event can introduce someone to Wikimedia, but attendance alone does not tell us whether they feel connected, supported, or able to continue contributing.

The challenge is not simply to attract participants. It is to create opportunities for continued learning, relationships, and contribution. This means thinking beyond individual events and considering what support and opportunities will be available afterwards.

A successful event should connect participants to communities and support structures that help them take their next steps.

Four building blocks can help:

Mentorship: Providing guidance and opportunities to develop skills over time.

Providing guidance and opportunities to develop skills over time. Peer learning: Enabling contributors to exchange experiences, solve problems, and learn from one another.

Enabling contributors to exchange experiences, solve problems, and learn from one another. Shared resources: Making guides, newsletters, open educational resources, and learning materials available beyond individual events.

Making guides, newsletters, open educational resources, and learning materials available beyond individual events. Community support: Creating opportunities to connect, collaborate, contribute, and explore leadership roles.

Together, these approaches can help communities create more continuity between initial participation and longer-term engagement. Not everyone will follow the same path, and sustainable participation should accommodate different interests, capacities, and circumstances.

How the EduWiki Hub supports Wikimedia communities

The EduWiki Hub is the service-delivery initiative of the Wikipedia & Education User Group (WEUG). It supports Wikimedia user groups and affiliates working at the intersection of Wikimedia and education by creating opportunities to access resources, develop capacity, share knowledge, and learn from one another.

Its work is organised around four interconnected areas:

Connect: Knowledge Showcases enable communities to exchange experiences and ideas.

Knowledge Showcases enable communities to exchange experiences and ideas. Learn: Mentorship and workshops support capacity development.

Mentorship and workshops support capacity development. Share: Newsletters, open educational resources, and the Newcomer Starter Kit make information and learning resources more accessible.

Newsletters, open educational resources, and the Newcomer Starter Kit make information and learning resources more accessible. Build: Working groups support collaboration on shared priorities, including resource development, outreach, volunteer support, and technical infrastructure.

These activities aim to help user groups and affiliates strengthen their programmes rather than work in isolation. By sharing knowledge, accessing resources, and learning from one another, communities can explore approaches suited to their contexts and needs.

This organisational support matters because sustainable participation does not depend on individual contributors alone. It also depends on the capacity of the communities and affiliates that create opportunities for people to participate, learn, and grow.

The Hub is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Its approach is to provide a shared support structure through which communities can strengthen their work and address common challenges.

Why this matters for queer contributors

For queer Wikimedia contributors, sustainable participation also requires attention to belonging, trust, privacy, and agency. People should be able to participate in ways that respect their circumstances and choices. Visibility should not be an expectation, and participation should not require anyone to disclose more about themselves than they wish.

Queer contributors should be recognised not only as participants who need welcoming spaces, but also as knowledge creators, organisers, mentors, and decision-makers who help shape Wikimedia communities.

This perspective connects with the Wikipedia & Education User Group’s Theory of Change, which identifies accessibility and inclusivity as key principles. Applying these principles means considering how people access activities, participate meaningfully, and contribute to shaping their communities.

Read more about the Wikipedia & Education User Group’s Theory of Change.

Five questions to ask after your next event

Wikimedia organisers can reflect on five practical questions:

Who follows up? Can participants stay informed and connected? Where can people find support? Do they know where to ask questions or access resources? How can relationships continue? Are there opportunities for peer learning and collaboration? What resources remain available? Can participants revisit materials after the event? What comes next? Can people explore projects, join working groups, mentor others, or take on leadership roles?

Not every community will have the capacity to provide every form of support immediately. Even one clearly communicated next step can help participants understand that their involvement does not have to end with the event.

The work continues

Edit-a-thons, workshops, and campaigns remain valuable ways to introduce people to Wikimedia. The opportunity is to connect these activities to support that makes continued participation possible.

For the EduWiki Hub, this means continuing to support Wikimedia user groups and affiliates through opportunities to connect, learn, share, and build together. For the wider movement, it means strengthening the communities that help people participate and contribute over time.

For queer contributors, this also means creating environments where belonging, trust, privacy, and agency are respected.

The event may end, but the pathway should not have to. By strengthening community support and creating more opportunities for continued engagement, we can help build Wikimedia communities where people can participate, grow, and shape the future of free knowledge.

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