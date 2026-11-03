Beyond Wikipedia: IMDUG at IndiaFOSS 2026

IMDUG members and volunteers at the IndiaFOSS 2026 booth. Photo: Rohansingh1010, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

At IndiaFOSS 2026, FOSS United’s annual conference (26–27 September 2026, NIMHANS Convention Centre, Bengaluru), the booth of the Indic MediaWiki Developers User Group (IMDUG) was a space for curiosity, conversations, and discovering the world of Wikimedia. 300 visitors stopped by to learn more about Wikimedia and its projects. Almost everyone had heard of Wikipedia, and many relied on it to find information online. But fewer knew about the wider ecosystem of Wikimedia projects, the open-source software behind them, or the many ways they could contribute to building free knowledge.

The booth saw 35 sign-ups from visitors who want to start contributing and loads of great conversations, giving us an opportunity to connect with the FOSS community and introduce more people to the Wikimedia movement.

Discovering the world beyond Wikipedia

For many visitors, our conversations began with a simple question: Have you ever wondered what makes Wikipedia possible?

Behind Wikipedia is MediaWiki, a free and open-source wiki platform that powers not only Wikipedia but also thousands of other wikis around the world. From community-driven projects to universities, NGOs, and organisational knowledge bases, MediaWiki provides tools for people to collaboratively create, organise, and share information.

But MediaWiki is only one part of a much larger ecosystem.

We introduced visitors to Wikimedia Commons, which hosts freely licensed media; Wikidata, which organises structured data about people, places, and things; Wikisource, which provides access to free texts; and other Wikimedia projects that collectively make knowledge more accessible and reusable.

Stepping into the booth offered visitors a fresh perspective on the world of Wikimedia beyond Wikipedia. Wikimedia was no longer just a website they visited to look something up. It was an interconnected ecosystem of projects, technologies, and communities that anyone could participate in and help build.

There is a place for everyone in Wikimedia

One of the most important things we wanted visitors to take away was that contributing to Wikimedia does not require everyone to be a Wikipedia editor or a software developer.

Developers can work on MediaWiki, build extensions, improve existing tools, and fix bugs. Designers can contribute to user experience and accessibility. People interested in data can explore Wikidata and help improve structured knowledge. Writers, translators, photographers, researchers, and subject-matter enthusiasts can contribute in their own ways.

For India, this also has a significant linguistic and cultural dimension. Indian-language Wikimedia communities help make knowledge available to people in the languages they use every day. Contributing to these projects can help document local histories, preserve cultural knowledge, improve articles, and make information accessible to more people. At our booth, visitors asked most about Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu.

We wanted visitors to see that they did not need to be experts to get started. They could begin with an interest, discover a project that matched their skills, and gradually become part of a global community working to make knowledge freely available to everyone.

A Wikimedia Scavenger Hunt

Explaining Wikimedia projects was only one part of our booth experience. We also wanted visitors to explore them for themselves, so we organised a Wikimedia Scavenger Hunt.

The game invited participants to pick a random number between 1 and 20. Each number corresponded to a set of clues describing a Wikimedia-related page or resource, such as a Wikipedia article or a Wikidata item. Participants had to investigate the clues, navigate the Wikimedia ecosystem, and find the correct link.

For example, one clue described “a chubby penguin sitting down, enjoying some open source fun”, created by Larry Ewing in 1996, and led players to the Tux (mascot) gallery on Wikimedia Commons. Across the 20 clues, players visited Wikipedia, Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, Wiktionary, Wikibooks, Wikisource, Wikiquote, Wikivoyage and Meta-Wiki, often discovering some of these projects for the first time.

Those who found the solution won some cool Wikimedia-themed stickers and bookmarks.

The activity turned exploring Wikimedia into a small challenge. Instead of simply hearing about Wikipedia and its sister projects, participants had to search for information, follow clues, and discover how the different projects worked. It offered an approachable way to introduce visitors to resources they might never have encountered otherwise.

Connecting the FOSS and Wikimedia communities

IndiaFOSS provided an opportunity to connect with people who were already interested in free and open-source software and introduce them to the Wikimedia movement. The conversations at our booth showed us how much there is to discover beyond the projects people already know.

What we learned

Follow-up matters as much as the booth. After past events we sent a single email with our Telegram link. This time, about two weeks after IndiaFOSS, we wrote to each of the 35 people who signed up, sharing beginner guides matched to the topics they had picked on our interest form. One visitor, who had a Wikipedia user page but had never edited until we met at the booth, later wrote to us asking where to start.

Keep the swag simple. The organisers asked community booths to keep swag modest, so we offered only stickers and bookmarks and kept all the clues at the same difficulty, easy enough that players would come back to the booth to collect them.

A Wiki devroom next year. IndiaFOSS is moving towards a wider “digital commons” focus, and the FOSS United team suggested we propose a Wiki devroom at IndiaFOSS 2027. We plan to.

Thank you to Navya Sri Kalli, Punith B Nayak, Harigovind C B, Swayam Agrahari, Rihaan B H, Anushka Sharma, Rohan Kumar and Malavika M for running the booth, to the IndiaFOSS organisers for hosting us, and to everyone who stopped by, played the scavenger hunt and asked questions.

Want to get involved? Join IMDUG on Meta-Wiki and our Telegram group, pick a good first task on Phabricator, or read How to contribute on MediaWiki.org.

Because free knowledge is not built by a handful of people. It grows when more people discover that they, too, can contribute.

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