Celebrating 14 Years of Wikidata: Learning, Editing and Growing the Community at Kenya National Library Service Buruburu

At KNLS Buruburu Library, Wikidata’s 14th birthday brought together learning, conversations about knowledge gaps, a birthday cake and an unexpected new contributor.

On 24 October 2026, Kenya National Library Service Buruburu Library in Nairobi, Kenya, hosted a celebration of Wikidata’s 14th birthday. The event brought together participants interested in open knowledge, information sharing and contributing to Wikimedia projects.

For me, the day was more than a birthday celebration. As the trainer, I had an opportunity to introduce participants to Wikidata, explain how they could contribute, and explore with them how we can work together to improve the representation of Kenyan and African knowledge online.

The event also brought a lovely surprise: our photographer, who had come to document the celebration, ended up joining the Wikidata team herself!

Starting the day with connections

We began the day with an icebreaker facilitated by Yusuf. The activity encouraged participants to interact, get to know one another and settle into the day’s programme.

Creating a welcoming atmosphere was important because people came with different experiences and levels of familiarity with Wikimedia projects. The icebreaker helped set the tone for a day of learning, discussion and collaboration.

Participants during the Wikidata 14th birthday celebration at KNLS Buruburu Library, Nairobi, on 24 October 2026

Introducing participants to Wikidata

Esther Nganga training the particpant on how they can edit wikidata

I facilitated a training session on Wikidata, focusing on what the platform is and how people can contribute to it.

Wikidata is a free, collaborative knowledge base that stores structured information about people, places, organisations, books and many other subjects. Its data supports Wikipedia and numerous other applications, making information easier to connect, discover and reuse.

During the session, I explained that contributing to Wikidata is not limited to creating new items. Contributors can improve existing entries, add statements, provide references to reliable sources, add descriptions in different languages, correct errors and link related items.

We also explored the importance of properties, values and references in describing information accurately. I emphasised the need to check existing items before creating new ones and to use reliable sources when adding information.

My aim was to help participants see that they do not need to be experienced editors to begin contributing. With guidance and practice, people can use their existing knowledge and skills to help improve this shared resource.

For librarians and information professionals in particular, Wikidata offers an opportunity to extend their work beyond traditional information services by helping make knowledge more visible and accessible online.

What can we do to bridge the knowledge gap?

Beyond the training, we held a discussion in which participants shared ideas on how we can bridge knowledge gaps and improve the representation of Kenyan and African knowledge online.

The conversation encouraged us to consider the role that librarians, researchers and Wikimedians can play in making reliable information more accessible. We reflected on the importance of collaboration and how our different skills and experiences can support the documentation of local knowledge, institutions, publications, culture and heritage.

For me, this discussion was an important part of the celebration. Learning how to edit is one step, but understanding why our contributions matter gives that learning a wider purpose.

Libraries hold valuable knowledge, and information professionals have experience in organising information, evaluating sources and helping people find what they need. By bringing these skills into open knowledge projects, we can help address gaps in online information and improve the visibility of African knowledge.

The discussion reminded us that bridging these gaps is a shared responsibility. Every reliable source added, every item improved and every new contributor welcomed can help strengthen the knowledge available to the world.

Participants during the discussion session on promoting open knowledge and contributing to Wikidata at the 14th birthday celebration at KNLS Buruburu Library, Nairobi,

Participants during the discussion session on promoting open knowledge and contributing to Wikidata at the 14th birthday celebration at KNLS Buruburu Library, Nairobi,

From behind the camera to Wikidata: Our newcomer of the day!

One of my favourite moments was seeing our event photographer become part of the Wikidata community.

She had joined us to capture photographs of the celebration, but as the activities unfolded, she also became interested in participating. By the end of the day, she had joined the Wikidata team and earned the title of our newcomer of the day!

I found this especially encouraging because it showed how participation in a Wikimedia event can open doors to new experiences. Someone may arrive to support an activity in one role and discover another way to contribute.

Her experience was a lovely reminder that growing the Wikimedia community is not only about organising formal training sessions. It is also about creating opportunities for people to observe, ask questions, participate and discover where they fit into the movement.

We had come together to celebrate Wikidata’s birthday, and along the way, we welcomed a new contributor.

Cutting the cake: Celebrating 14 years of Wikidata

No birthday celebration would be complete without a cake! After learning, exchanging ideas and exploring ways to contribute to Wikidata, we took time to celebrate the project’s 14th birthday together.

The birthday cake brought an extra sense of celebration to the gathering. Participants came together for the cake-cutting ceremony, shared smiles and captured memories of the occasion through photographs.

Although the cake was a special part of the celebration, the moment also represented something bigger: a shared appreciation for a platform that makes structured knowledge openly available and connects information across languages and communities.

Celebrating Wikidata’s birthday reminded us that behind every item, statement and reference are people contributing their time and knowledge to a common goal. As we marked 14 years of Wikidata, we also celebrated the people who continue to make the project grow.

Libraries and the future of open knowledge

Holding the celebration at KNLS Buruburu Library highlighted the potential of libraries as spaces for digital learning, collaboration and open knowledge activities.

Librarians already work with information every day. Their experience in organising collections, checking sources, managing metadata and supporting information access can be valuable to Wikidata and other Wikimedia projects.

I believe there is an opportunity for more libraries and information professionals to become involved in the open knowledge movement. Through training, collaboration and continued participation, they can help make information about their communities and institutions more discoverable.

The conversations during the celebration also reinforced the importance of encouraging newcomers. A stronger community grows when experienced contributors share their skills and make it easier for others to get started.

Participants posing for group photo

Taking the celebration forward

Celebrating Wikidata’s 14th birthday at KNLS Buruburu Library gave us an opportunity to learn, exchange ideas and reflect on how we can contribute to a more inclusive body of open knowledge.

As the trainer, I was glad to share my knowledge and encourage participants to explore the different ways they can contribute. The discussion about knowledge gaps reminded me why these activities matter, while our photographer’s unexpected journey into Wikidata showed how even a single event can introduce someone to a new community.

The work does not end with the celebration. We can continue improving Wikidata, sharing reliable information, supporting new contributors and working together to ensure that more Kenyan and African knowledge is represented online.

Happy 14th birthday, Wikidata! May we continue building knowledge together, one contribution at a time.

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