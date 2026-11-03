Celebrating Community, Progress and Achievements at the Wikimedia Uganda Annual General Meeting 2026

WCUGU members and participants pose for a group photo during the 2026 Annual GM at Hotel Elianah on 5 September 2026

The Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda (WCUGU) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, 5 September 2026, at Hotel Elianah, bringing together 77 participants, including volunteers, Board members, staff and partners. The AGM provided an opportunity for members to reflect on WCUGU’s work, discuss organisational development, share experiences and feedback, review financial performance, and identify priorities for the coming period, guided by four strategic objectives.

Attendance and participation

The AGM was attended by 77 participants, including Wikimedia volunteers, Board members, staff, partners and other stakeholders. Their participation created an opportunity to share experiences and perspectives on WCUGU’s development, strengthening community engagement. Media engagement also increased visibility, with Otage Stephen from Daily Monitor attending and the AGM shared on its social media platforms. The 7 September 2026 Daily Monitor edition also documented progress towards Runyankole Wikipedia going live. Links: Daily Monitor

Opening session

The AGM opened with registration, networking and introductions before the main programme. Michael Kaluba, Executive Director of WCUGU, officially opened the event, recognised all the learners and welcomed every attendee. After the opening remarks, participants went for breakfast before returning to continue with the AGM programme.

Chairman’s communication on WCUGU’s journey

Geoffrey Kateregga, Chairman of the WCUGU Board, took participants through the history of the Wikimedia movement and WCUGU. He highlighted WCUGU’s founding in 2014, its approval in 2018, and the growth of projects such as Wiki Loves Africa, WikiGap, GLAM, Wikidata and Art and Feminism.

Wikimedia Uganda Community Group Chairperson while addressing community members in the 12th AGM held at Hotel Eliana

He also noted that WCUGU is halfway through its 2025–2029 strategy and should continue growing its membership and strengthening governance. He highlighted WCUGU’s goal of becoming a Wikimedia chapter as part of its future direction and growth.

Following the Chairman’s communication, Michael Kaluba, Executive Director of WCUGU, presented the State of the Organization and updates on the 2025–2029 Strategic Plan. He explained WCUGU’s growth, current position, strategic direction, achievements, and areas that still need improvement.

Micheal Kaluba, the ED of Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda giving a recap of the year

He described the 2025–2029 plan as “the floor, not the trophy,” emphasising growth while maintaining the volunteer spirit. He highlighted WCUGU’s growth from two main projects in 2014 to more than 15 active projects each year, with over 500 volunteers across Uganda. This showed the organisation’s growing work in community development and open knowledge.

Panel discussion

WCUGU panel discussion which brought together the Executive Director, Community Manager, project leads, Board representatives and volunteers. The panel provided different perspectives on WCUGU’s progress, achievements, challenges and priorities, giving the community an opportunity to hear directly from those involved in leadership, programme implementation and community activities.

The Executive Director and project leads highlighted progress in implementing the 2025–2029 Strategic Plan through practical projects and activities. They noted key milestones achieved through collective effort, while also recognising areas that require improvement. The discussion emphasised turning strategic objectives into clear results in community growth, content creation and open knowledge.

The WCUGU AGM panel Discussion

The Community Manager, Finance and Board representatives, together with volunteers, highlighted the need for stronger volunteer support, communication, feedback, accountability and leadership development. The panel also stressed financial sustainability, responsible use of funds, stronger partnerships and improved collaboration. Members’ questions and feedback helped identify practical priorities for the coming year.

After the panel discussion, participants went for group photos before proceeding to lunch.

Entertainment and awards

From there, participants took part in a Wikimedia-themed quiz, creating a relaxed and engaging atmosphere before the awards session.

Award winners holding their accolades at the Wikimedia Uganda, Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kampala, Uganda 2026

WCUGU recognised outstanding contributions to the Wikimedia movement in Uganda through the presentation of awards to deserving community members. The winners included Christopher Liberty as Ugandan Wikimedian of the Year; Nabunje Leticia as English Wikipedian of the Year; Denis Kasozi as Wikidata Contributor of the Year; Samson Ssemakadde as Wikimedia Commons Contributor of the Year; Nambogo Catherine as Luganda Wikipedia Contributor of the Year; Naturinda Fortunate as Runyankole Wikipedia Contributor of the Year; Tusasirwe Mackline as Newcomer of the Year; and Christopher Liberty as Project Lead of the Year. Drake Tamale also received an Honorary Award.

Cake cutting and closing remarks

From there, participants came together for the cake-cutting session, marking a celebratory moment at the AGM. Participants shared the moment together as they celebrated the AGM and the work of the Wikimedia community.

Cake cutting during the 2026 Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda AGM

This was followed by closing remarks from Michael Kaluba, Executive Director of WCUGU, who thanked participants and shared details about upcoming events. After the closing remarks, participants interacted and departed at their leisure.

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