How we measure contributions and recognise the most active contributors to Ukrainian Wikimedia sister projects

Every year, Wikimedia Ukraine recognises some of the most active contributors to Ukrainian-language Wikimedia sister projects. To do this fairly, we look beyond simple edit counts: different projects involve very different types of work, so the indicators and tools we use depend on the nature of each project. This year, while determining winners for 2025, we also experimented with a new challenge — measuring contributions specifically to the Ukrainian-language layer of Wikidata.

For Ukraine, developing these projects has an additional significance. In the context of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, preserving, expanding and making Ukrainian-language knowledge accessible online is also part of strengthening the visibility and resilience of Ukrainian culture, history and language in the global information space.

We are happy to present the 2025 recipients:

📖 Ukrainian Wiktionary

🥇 Albedo

🥈 Bicolino34

🥉 Almanbet Janışev

🔗 Wikidata — contributions to Ukrainian-language content

🥇 Albedo

🥈 Леонід Панасюк

🥉 Дмитро Боришполець

📚 Ukrainian Wikisource

🥇 Smaxims

🥈 Alexkrakovsky

🥉 Balakun

💬 Ukrainian Wikiquote

🥇 Андрій Гриценко

🥈 Tetyana Vynogradar

🥉 Alice Redhotroof

🌍 Ukrainian Wikivoyage

🥇 Андрій Гриценко

🥈 Assyrian Human

🥉 Тітаренко Михайло

📘 Ukrainian Wikibooks

🥇 Володимир Груша

This year, no award was given for Ukrainian Wikiversity because the overall level of activity was too low to make a meaningful ranking. Ukrainian Wikinews was not included because the project had been closed globally earlier in the year. For the first time, we also included Wikidata on an experimental basis, trying to answer a question that is not as straightforward as it may seem: how can we measure contributions specifically to Ukrainian-language Wikidata?

How we evaluated the contributions

We did not simply rank people by their total number of edits. Different Wikimedia projects involve very different kinds of work, so we used project-specific indicators.

For Wikidata, we evaluated not whether a user was formally part of the Ukrainian Wikimedia community, but their concrete contribution to the Ukrainian-language layer of Wikidata and its connections with Ukrainian Wikimedia projects.

The main indicators included:

new Ukrainian labels added to Wikidata items;

new Ukrainian descriptions;

new sitelinks connecting Wikidata items with pages in Ukrainian Wikipedia and other Ukrainian-language Wikimedia projects;

the duration and consistency of activity throughout the year.

For the most active contributors, we also checked bot status and the technical way in which edits were made. Edit tags helped us distinguish between contributions made through the standard Wikidata interface, links created from other Wikimedia projects, and batch-editing tools such as QuickStatements. The use of automated or semi-automated tools did not automatically disqualify a contribution. However, it was taken into account when comparing sustained manual work with large batches of edits. The SQL queries used for the analysis were developed with the assistance of AI, while the statistical data itself was retrieved directly from Wikimedia databases through Quarry. The final ranking was therefore based on a combination of indicators rather than on raw edit counts. For Ukrainian Wikisource, we used WikiScan statistics including the number of edits, pages created, volume of text added and estimated participation time. Because a large share of meaningful Wikisource work takes place outside the main namespace, we additionally used Quarry to analyse activity in the Page: and Archive: namespaces, including edits, pages created or processed, and added content.

Bot contributions were considered separately. The aim was to recognise different forms of valuable work — proofreading digitised publications, working with archival materials, creating and improving structured data, connecting Ukrainian-language Wikimedia projects, and contributing consistently over time.

💬 Dmytro Boryshpolets, who placed third in Wikidata, says: “First of all, I was interested in filling these gaps. I also believe it is important to add descriptions to Wikidata items connected to existing Wikipedia articles. What I enjoy most is creating new Wikidata items and filling them in.”

💬 Assyrian Human, who placed second in Ukrainian Wikivoyage, says:

“I started contributing to Wikivoyage in the summer of 2023, and since November of that year I have been working on it regularly. What makes Wikivoyage important to me is probably its uniqueness, and this gives it an advantage over other similar websites because anyone can edit it. Whether you are a local resident, a tourist or a business owner does not matter — everyone can contribute their knowledge and suggestions. It is a little sad that the project is not very popular and that there are only a few active contributors. The most interesting article for me to create was the one about Mecca, the centre of Muslim pilgrimage. I created it for Wiki Loves Ramadan 2025, where I made it into the top 25. It was very interesting to learn about another culture and its traditions, and I ended up writing all of the article’s sections. I am also currently expanding the article about Camino Podolico — there is only a little left to finish before the end of the contest.”

Thank you to everyone who contributes to Ukrainian Wikimedia projects, shares knowledge and makes it freely accessible to others.

Congratulations to all the recognised contributors — and we wish you many more inspiring Wikimedia contributions in 2026!

🔗 Detailed results: https://w.wiki/TPUT

🔗 More about the evaluation methodology (in Ukrainian):

https://ua.wikimedia.org/?curid=10783

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