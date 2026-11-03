The Virtual Room: How Volunteers Brought Wikimania Paris to the World

From 22 to 25 July 2026, Wikimania Paris featured a room that nobody could physically walk into.

The Virtual Room was a dedicated digital space built exclusively for online attendees, complete with its own dedicated programming and unique content unavailable anywhere else at the venue.

As a member of the Core Organising Team (COT), co-lead of the Technical Committee, and the primary lead for the Virtual Room, I had a front-row seat to this experiment. This is the story of how a small, dedicated group of volunteers brought a digital-first stage to life.

ZacharyB CC-BY-SA

Why Build a Room for Online Attendees?

One of our core commitments on the COT for Wikimania 2026 was to meaningfully engage the global remote audience, not just broadcast physical sessions at them. The Technical Committee pitched several ideas to bridge the hybrid gap, and the Virtual Room was our boldest initiative.

Unlike standard track rooms, the Virtual Room had no physical space where people sat and watched. It existed entirely online, streamed through the live section of Eventyay and broadcast on the Wikimedia Foundation’s YouTube channel.

Our main goal was to solve the problem of scheduled downtime. During coffee breaks or lunch hours, online participants were historically left staring at a blank screen or a static “stream starting soon” graphic. Furthermore, because remote attendees tuned in from every time zone across the globe, a Paris lunch break often coincided with someone else’s morning start or late-night wind-down. We wanted a living, continuous program that kept remote participants accompanied and engaged through those quiet moments.

ZacharyB CC-BY-SA

What Was on the Program?

Each day of the conference was structured around two anchor broadcasts, with localized sessions running between them across the event’s four official languages:

Morning Live: Every day kicked off before the main venue program began. Hosted by Isla Haddow-Flood, this show brought in guests from across the global movement for live, dynamic discussions in French and English covering pressing community topics.

Virtual Room Interviews: During the local lunch break (1:30 PM to 2:30 PM), we brought key speakers from the physical main stages into our virtual studio. Online attendees got up-close access to dive deeper into stage presentations, broader movement work, and visions for the future of Wikimedia.

Multilingual Sessions: To ensure equitable access, dedicated sessions were hosted each day in French, Spanish,Arabic, and English.

A Dedicated Stage for Remote Presenters: Traveling to Paris wasn’t possible for every speaker whose proposal was accepted. The Virtual Room provided a proper, interactive platform for remote presenters to deliver their talks to the global Wikimania audience.

Live Poster Hall Walkthroughs: In one of our most creative formats, we took a mobile camera setup directly to the physical posters exhibition. Online viewers were guided through the hall in real time and heard directly from poster authors via live interviews.

Source: Wikimedia Foundation’s Youtube Channel

Powered Entirely by Volunteers

What made the Virtual Room truly remarkable was its production model: it was 100% volunteer-run.

Without an AV team or external production team behind the desk, a small team of Wikimedia volunteers operated the entire production stack using equipment generously loaned by Wikimedia France.

Operating with lean gear across four packed days meant navigating a few minor technical hiccups along the way, a natural reality for an experimental setup of this scale. Yet, the stream remained resilient, the broadcast stayed on schedule, and the remote audience stayed tuned in throughout.

Source: Wiki in Africa’s Linkedin page

A True Two-Way Conversation

Rather than a passive video feed, the Virtual Room functioned as an active dialogue channel.

The Eventyay chat became our primary engagement bridge. Online participants submitted real-time comments, feedback, and questions, which our team relayed live to interview hosts and guests on screen.

For remote speakers, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. For many community members worldwide, the Virtual Room was the single factor that allowed them to participate as presenters at Wikimania 2026.

Acknowledgments & Looking Ahead

Bringing a project like this from concept to reality required seamless collaboration. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the Virtual Room a success:

The entire Virtual Room operational staff

Michael Barbereau (Wikimedia France)

Geoffrey Kateregga (Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda)

Isla Haddow-Flood (Wiki In Africa)

All event volunteers, the Wikimedia Foundation staff, and the Wikimania Steering Committee

At Wikimania 2026 in Paris, we proved that a room with no walls can be every bit as crowded, vibrant, and connected as a physical auditorium. As our movement continues to evolve, I hope future Wikimania teams will build on this foundation to keep our global community engaged, and especially to keep online attendees as engaged as those attending in person.

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