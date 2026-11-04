Exploring the Nature, History, and Culture of Kalimantan with WikiBanua

WikiBanua is a documentation project focused on cultural heritage sites, landmarks, natural landscapes, and public facilities across Kalimantan. Following its successful implementation in various locations throughout South Kalimantan—supported by a grant from Wikimedia Indonesia through the “Dana Wiki” program—WikiBanua expanded its reach into neighboring provinces, Central Kalimantan and East Kalimantan, under the initiatives “WikiBanua 3.0” and “WikiBanua 4.0.” Unlike previous iterations, this phase of WikiBanua was managed by a two-person team: Ilham Mufti Laksono (User:Ilham Mufti Laksono) as Project Manager and Arief Rahman (User:Ezagren) as Assistant Project Manager, both of whom are members of the Wikimedia Banjar Community. Nevertheless, the project proved successful thanks to the involvement of local volunteers and contributors to Wikimedia projects across South, Central, and East Kalimantan, who participated in a range of WikiBanua activities, including documentation efforts, workshops, and in-person meetups.

Spreading Wings with WikiBanua 3.0

WikiBanua 3.0 is a project supported by the Wikimedia Foundation through its Rapid Grant program, running from July 2025 to February 2026. In this iteration, the project team has explored and documented a diverse range of cultural heritage sites, landmarks, natural landscapes, and public facilities across South, Central, and East Kalimantan.

The exploration began in July 2025, with the team visiting various locations in Balangan Regency, South Kalimantan. There, they explored and documented sites such as the Al-Akbar Grand Mosque of Balangan, the Paringin Memorial Monument, and the tomb of Datu Kandang Haji—a prominent Islamic scholar in the regency. The following day, the team traveled to East Barito Regency in Central Kalimantan to attend an Ijame (a traditional funeral ceremony of the Dayak Maanyan people) in Murutuwu, while also conducting documentation across East Barito and South Barito over the course of several days. Following the Ijame ceremony, the team visited several other areas—including North Hulu Sungai, Central Hulu Sungai, South Hulu Sungai, Tapin, and Barito Kuala —before arriving in Banjarmasin. Between August 2025 and January 2026, the team continued their exploration and documentation efforts in various locations, including West Kotawaringin, East Kotawaringin, Palangka Raya, Pulang Pisau, Kapuas, Tanah Laut, Tabalong, Kutai Kartanegara, Samarinda, and several other regions. At these locations, the organizers explored the historical footprints of significant events in the region—ranging from the glory days of the Kotawaringin Sultanate and Kutai Sultanate and the development of Palangka Raya as a potential new capital for the Republic of Indonesia to replace Jakarta, to the Sampit Conflict, which once drew global attention.

Documentation of the WikiBanua 3.0 Expedition in West Kotawaringin, Central Kalimantan

Apart from documenting several places, WikiBanua also holds various workshops and meetups. In September 2025, the WikiBanua 3.0 held a workshop in Samarinda, East Kalimantan, in collaboration with the Samarinda Wikimedia Community and attended by dozens of people. In November 2025, WikiBanua 3.0 also held a workshop in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, in collaboration with the Indonesian Language and Literature Education Study Program at Lambung Mangkurat University and was attended by dozens of people. In the period October 2025 – January 2026, WikiBanua also provided several meetups in Samarinda and Banjarmasin.

Documentation of the WikiBanua 3.0 Meetup in Banjarmasin, January 2026

In WikiBanua 3.0, the organizing team—together with local volunteers and contributors from various regions—created and developed 943 files on Wikimedia Commons, 187 items on Wikidata, and 94 articles across the Indonesian and Banjar-language Wikipedias.

Sustainability in WikiBanua 4.0

Like its predecessor, WikiBanua 4.0 is a grant-funded project supported by the Wikimedia Foundation through its “Rapid Grant” program, running from April 2026 to January 2027. In this iteration, the team explored and documented a diverse range of cultural heritage sites, landmarks, natural landscapes, and public facilities across South, Central, and East Kalimantan—locations that had not been covered in previous editions of WikiBanua.

WikiBanua 4.0 differs from earlier editions in several ways. It places a greater emphasis on workshops and in-person meetups—an initiative encouraged by the Wikimedia Foundation to empower local wiki communities. This approach aims to grow the number of contributors and improve the quality of content across various Wikimedia projects. Notably, the organizing team entrusted women with the leadership of these activities, including workshops in Amuntai (North Hulu Sungai) and Alalak (Barito Kuala), as well as a meetup in Banjarmasin. Furthermore, female volunteers participated in documentation efforted across several areas in East Kalimantan, such as Kutai Kartanegara and West Kutai. As of October 2026, WikiBanua 4.0 workshops and meetups have been held in various locations throughout South, Central, and East Kalimantan.

Documentation of the WikiBanua 4.0 workshop in Lamandau, Central Kalimantan

Although WikiBanua 4.0 differed in some respects from previous editions, it continued the established practice of documenting cultural heritage sites, landmarks, natural landscapes, and public facilities across South, Central, and East Kalimantan. In this edition, WikiBanua 4.0 also documented locations associated with the Meratus Geopark—a UNESCO-recognized geopark in South Kalimantan. Furthermore, the project explores significant historical milestones in the region, such as the development of the Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama movements in Alabio, the missionary work of al-Habib Ibrahim al-Habsyi and various Islamic scholars in Nagara, and the founding of regions like Tanah Laut, among others.

Some of the material documented for WikiBanua 4.0 has been entered into the “Wiki Cinta Alam 2026” competition—an initiative by Wikimedia Indonesia focused on documenting Indonesia’s natural landscapes, flora, and fauna (at the international level, it is called “Wiki Loves Earth 2026”). Specifically, the entries for this competition consisted of documentation gathered on Bakut Island and Kembang Island—habitats for proboscis monkeys, other monkey species, and various mangrove plants.

As of October 2026, WikiBanua 4.0 has created or expanded 457 articles on the Indonesian-language Wikipedia and 107 articles on the Banjar-language Wikipedia. Looking ahead, the project aims to create or develop 250 items on Wikidata, 10 articles on the Wikimedia Incubator, 10 articles on WikiVoyage, and 10 articles on WikiBooks.

What have we gained, and what comes next?

Despite various challenges and setbacks during its implementation—including the haze crisis, which forced us to postpone documentation activities in several areas—the project provided valuable lessons for the organizers, local volunteers, and contributors involved. Furthermore, the project’s outcomes exceeded the targets originally proposed by the organizers to the grant provider. The team discovered numerous sites of significant historical importance within the regions explored and documented. We also came to appreciate the breathtaking natural beauty of Kalimantan—a testament to the creation of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, the One and Only God.

It is both surprising and a source of great pride that the project’s concept has been adopted by other communities in Indonesia, such as “WikiRempah,” which documents the natural and cultural wealth of Eastern Indonesia—a region previously underrepresented across all Wikimedia projects. Additionally, “WikiBanua” has been showcased in various national and international forums, including the 2026 ESEAP Conference in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Moving forward, the organizers intend to continue this project to ensure that knowledge regarding the natural and cultural richness of the island of Kalimantan continues to grow across various Wikimedia platforms—specifically Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, Wikipedia, Wikivoyage, and Wikibooks. To this end, we will engage more volunteers and contributors from Kalimantan and beyond, fostering collaboration toward the goal of “freeing knowledge.” This will ultimately lead to the creation of more content concerning Indonesia’s cultural and natural heritage, with a particular focus on Kalimantan.

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