From Documenting Local Vocabulary to Organizing Wikipedia Contests: Two Workshops at WikiCamp Morocco 2026

From 18 to 21 October 2026, Wikimedia Morocco organized the fourth edition of WikiCamp Morocco in Marrakesh under the theme “From Contribution to Initiative: Building a Team of Organizers Together.”

The event brought together Wikimedia contributors from 16 Moroccan cities, with a programme focused on developing organizational skills, sharing technical knowledge, and preparing volunteers to lead Wikimedia activities in their communities.

During the camp, I facilitated two workshops addressing different aspects of Wikimedia participation: documenting Moroccan vocabulary and pronunciation using Lingua Libre, and organizing Wikipedia editing contests, from selecting articles to preparing and managing contest pages.

Workshop 1: Documenting Moroccan Vocabulary and Pronunciation with Lingua Libre

The first workshop, titled “A Word from My City” (كلمة من مدينتي), focused on documenting regional vocabulary in Moroccan Darija, including the pronunciation, meaning, and geographical usage of words and expressions.

Moroccan Darija varies considerably across regions. Some words are widely used in one city but rarely heard elsewhere, while others have different pronunciations or meanings depending on the speaker’s location.

Language also changes over time. Certain expressions become less common among younger generations, new vocabulary enters everyday speech, and existing words may acquire different meanings.

These differences make audio documentation particularly important.

Written documentation can preserve a word’s spelling and meaning, but it cannot always capture pronunciation accurately. Audio recordings provide direct evidence of how words are pronounced by speakers at a particular time.

When recordings are accompanied by reliable information about their date, location, and linguistic context, they can also support future research into language variation and change.

However, geographical differences should not be confused with historical changes. Demonstrating how pronunciation evolves over time requires comparing evidence from different periods, rather than simply comparing speakers from different cities.

Practical activity: From selecting a word to recording it

The workshop invited participants to select vocabulary and expressions commonly used in their hometowns.

We introduced a structured documentation process that included:

Identifying the word or expression in Moroccan Darija.

Explaining its meaning and context of use.

Recording the city or region where it is used.

Providing an example sentence.

Recording its pronunciation.

To organize the contributions, we created a dedicated activity page on Moroccan Darija Wikipedia, with individual subpages where participants could document their selected vocabulary.

This structure made it possible to organize the collected words consistently and prepare them for further review and audio documentation.

We then introduced Lingua Libre, an open-source recording tool developed by Wikimedia France.

Lingua Libre enables contributors to record pronunciations of words and expressions and publish audio files under free licenses through Wikimedia Commons.

During the demonstration, we explained how to prepare word lists, configure a recording session, capture pronunciations, review audio quality, and publish recordings.

We also discussed practical considerations, including microphone quality, background noise, language identification, and the importance of accurate metadata.

The practical activity included recordings of Moroccan words such as “غُدْوة” and “واه”.

The purpose was not simply to produce audio files, but to demonstrate how local linguistic knowledge can become reusable open content for Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia and Wiktionary.

Workshop 2: How to Become a Wikipedia Contest Organizer

My second workshop focused on the organizational side of Wikimedia activities, particularly the process of preparing and managing Wikipedia editing contests.

The session addressed two main components: selecting suitable articles for a contest and building the organizational structure of the contest on Wikipedia.

Selecting articles for a Wikipedia contest

A well-organized editing contest begins with a clearly defined topic and a carefully prepared article list.

One common challenge is producing extensive lists of suggested articles without checking whether they are suitable for Wikipedia or whether reliable sources are available.

During the workshop, I explained how to build article lists based on the contest’s objectives.

The process begins by identifying the subject area, such as history, geography, culture, or another topic supported by reliable sources.

The next step is reviewing existing Wikipedia coverage to distinguish between missing articles and existing articles that could benefit from expansion or improvement.

We discussed several important checks before including an article in a contest:

Confirming whether the article already exists.

Assessing whether the subject meets Wikipedia’s notability requirements.

Checking the availability of reliable, independent sources.

Avoiding duplicate titles and overlapping topics.

Distinguishing between articles proposed for creation and those proposed for improvement.

We also discussed how to organize article lists by topic or priority to make the tasks easier for participants to navigate.

The aim was to show that successful contest preparation is not simply about producing the longest possible list of articles. It involves identifying genuine content gaps and directing contributors toward subjects that can be developed into well-sourced encyclopedic articles.

Creating and organizing contest pages

The second part of the session covered the technical and organizational structure of Wikipedia contest pages.

I explained how to prepare a main contest page containing the essential information participants need before contributing.

This includes the contest’s objectives, start and end dates, participation requirements, editing rules, and evaluation criteria.

We also covered the organization of supporting pages and sections, including participant registration, suggested article lists, contribution tracking, and results.

Particular attention was given to using wiki markup, tables, internal links, and consistent page structures to make contest information accessible and easy to maintain.

Another important topic was the need to define evaluation criteria before the contest begins.

Participants should understand how their contributions will be assessed, which types of edits qualify, and what standards newly created or improved articles must meet.

I also emphasized the distinction between competition scoring and Wikipedia’s editorial requirements.

Regardless of the contest’s points system, submitted articles must comply with Wikipedia’s policies on notability, reliable sourcing, neutrality, and encyclopedic content.

A contest page is therefore more than an event announcement. It serves as the central reference for participants and organizers throughout the activity.

Connecting the Two Workshops

Although the workshops covered different subjects, both focused on turning individual knowledge and experience into structured Wikimedia contributions.

In the Lingua Libre workshop, participants used their knowledge of local vocabulary to create linguistic documentation that could be preserved and reused.

In the contest organization workshop, we explored how contributors can turn an editorial idea into an organized activity with clear objectives, prepared article lists, documented rules, and measurable outcomes.

The two sessions also highlighted different ways to contribute beyond traditional article editing.

Documenting pronunciation involves working with audio files, structured descriptions, and Wikimedia Commons. Organizing a Wikipedia contest requires planning, evaluating content gaps, preparing wiki pages, and coordinating contributors.

Both activities require attention to documentation, consistency, and the quality of contributions.

What I Learned from Facilitating the Workshops

My involvement in Moroccan Darija Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, and the organization of editing contests has given me practical experience with technical and community workflows.

Facilitating these two workshops was an opportunity to share that experience while working directly with contributors from different regions.

One of the main challenges was presenting procedures in a way that participants could apply independently after the camp.

For the vocabulary workshop, this meant moving from a general discussion about language preservation to a repeatable documentation process.

For the contest organization workshop, it meant explaining the decisions required before a contest is launched, rather than focusing only on how to create its main page.

I also gained additional experience in structuring training sessions, explaining Wikimedia tools, and adapting technical information to participants with different levels of experience.

The discussions reinforced the importance of preparing clear instructions and reusable templates that organizers can adapt to their local communities.

Beyond WikiCamp: Applying the Workshops Locally

Both workshops were connected to the broader objective of WikiCamp Morocco 2026: helping Wikimedia contributors become organizers capable of leading activities within their communities.

The vocabulary documentation workshop can be adapted to local events where participants collect expressions from their cities, document their meanings, and record pronunciations using Lingua Libre.

Similarly, the contest organization workflow can be used to prepare smaller editing competitions focused on specific regions or subjects.

My main takeaway was the importance of preparation before launching a community activity.

Whether documenting spoken vocabulary or organizing an editing contest, clearly defined tasks, appropriate tools, and consistent documentation make it easier for participants to contribute and for organizers to review the results.

I intend to continue developing these approaches, particularly through Moroccan Darija Wikipedia and initiatives that encourage contributors to document local knowledge and take on organizational responsibilities.

Links and Resources

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