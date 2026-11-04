From Figma to a Working Prototype: Building Wikimedia Morocco’s Website with OFPPT Students in Two Days

On 22–23 October 2026, 20 students from Morocco’s Office of Vocational Training and Employment Promotion (OFPPT) joined Wikimedia Morocco contributors at ISTA Taddart in Agadir for a two-day Mini-Hackathon. Participants were divided into four teams, each working on a technical project related to Wikimedia.

I mentored a team of five students responsible for developing a prototype of Wikimedia Morocco’s official website. Our objective was to build a platform that could present the user group’s activities, projects, and resources while providing a maintainable foundation for future development.

Rather than focusing exclusively on delivering a set of web pages, we approached the hackathon as a complete software development exercise, covering requirements analysis, interface design, implementation, integration, testing, and project presentation.

Day 1: Planning, Task Distribution, and Development

We began on 22 October by identifying the website’s main requirements and defining its core structure.

Our priorities were to organize information clearly, improve access to Wikimedia Morocco’s activities and resources, and provide a responsive experience across desktop and mobile devices.

After establishing the project scope, we divided responsibilities according to each team member’s technical skills. Tasks included UI/UX design, code structure, frontend development, backend implementation, database management, technology research, and preparation of the final presentation.

My responsibilities focused on backend development, GitHub repository management, code review, troubleshooting, and coordinating the technical integration of the different components.

We used a structured schedule to assign tasks, set priorities, and track progress. Given the limited development time, we concentrated on essential pages and functionalities rather than attempting to implement every planned feature.

Technical Stack and Development Workflow

The team worked with several development tools and services, each serving a specific purpose within the project.

Figma was used to design the website’s interfaces and establish a consistent visual structure before implementation.

GitHub served as our collaborative development platform, allowing us to organize source code, track changes, and review contributions.

For backend services and database management, we worked with Supabase. We also explored the integration of Wikimedia technologies, including the Wikimedia REST API for accessing Wikimedia content and the Wikidata Query Service for retrieving structured data.

The development workflow included Cursor, an AI-assisted code editor, to support programming and debugging tasks. Generated suggestions and code changes still required technical review.

Other tools in our development environment included:

Postman: Testing API requests and responses.

Testing API requests and responses. Playwright: Browser-based testing and verification of website behavior.

Browser-based testing and verification of website behavior. Sentry: Error monitoring and diagnostics.

Error monitoring and diagnostics. Vercel: Deployment and website hosting.

As a mentor, I focused on helping students understand how these technologies fit into the overall architecture, rather than treating each tool as an isolated solution.

Day 2: Integration, Testing, and Presentation

On 23 October, we moved from individual development tasks to integrating the components into a working prototype.

This phase highlighted one of the main challenges of collaborative software development: individually completed components do not always work together immediately.

We reviewed navigation between pages, addressed technical issues, checked responsive behavior, and worked on ensuring consistency across the website.

The team also tested the main interfaces and prepared the project for its final presentation.

By the end of the hackathon, we had developed a prototype featuring five main pages:

Home: An introduction to Wikimedia Morocco and its activities. About Us: Information about the organization and its mission. Activities: A section presenting events, initiatives, and community activities. Archives and Reports: A dedicated area for documenting previous work and resources. Contact Us: Contact information and communication options.

The prototype included responsive layouts, structured content sections, and a foundation for further functional development.

On the afternoon of 23 October, the team presented the project to the jury, explaining the development process, task distribution, technical choices, and final results.

What I Learned as a Technical Mentor

Before this hackathon, much of my technical work within Wikimedia involved developing Python scripts, automating repetitive tasks, and maintaining Wikimedia projects.

Mentoring a development team required a different approach.

One of the most important lessons was the value of defining a realistic project scope. With only two days available, we had to distinguish between essential functionality and features that could be implemented later.

GitHub also became more than a code-hosting platform. It was central to coordinating contributions, reviewing changes, and maintaining a shared development workflow.

Another challenge was deciding when to intervene directly and when to encourage students to investigate a problem independently.

Instead of solving every technical issue myself, I tried to support the team in identifying problems, evaluating solutions, and understanding the reasoning behind implementation decisions.

The experience helped me strengthen my skills in technical mentoring, task delegation, code review, collaborative development, and prioritizing work under time constraints.

It also reinforced an important distinction: being able to develop software independently is not the same as coordinating a team to deliver a shared project.

Beyond the Hackathon: Continuing Development

The hackathon concluded with a functional website prototype, but the project remains a foundation for further development rather than a finished production platform.

Future work includes improving content management, refining administrative features, expanding functionality, strengthening testing, and preparing the website for broader use.

The experience also demonstrated how Wikimedia technical projects can provide practical learning opportunities for vocational training students.

By working on an actual community-oriented project, students gained experience with collaborative development tools, technical planning, integration challenges, and presenting their work to an external audience.

For me, the most significant outcome was gaining practical experience in coordinating a technical team while continuing to contribute to Wikimedia’s technological development.

I hope to apply these lessons to future Wikimedia projects, particularly tools and workflows that require collaboration between developers and community contributors.

Project Documentation and Resources

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