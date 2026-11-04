What’s new in The Wikipedia Library? (July – September 2026)

Over the past three months, we secured access to two new resources for eligible editors: The Chronicle of Higher Education and Datawrapper. We also raised awareness of the library through community convenings across the globe.

New and continuing partnerships

The Chronicle of Higher Education, a leading resource for independent journalism, career development, and academic analysis, made 100 subscriptions available for Wikipedia Library users (apply here). Thanks to an introduction by Doc James, Datawrapper is offering 100 free accounts for editors to create charts, maps, and tables for Wikimedia projects (apply here).

Adam Matthew Digital is transitioning to the Library Bundle, granting instant access to all eligible editors. Springer Nature has renewed access through the Library Bundle and E-Yearbook has also been renewed for another year (apply here).

Unblocking citations

In an attempt to manage the impact of AI scraping, many publishers have started blocking unknown bot traffic, including Citoid. Citoid is very important to Wikipedia Library users because it generates correctly formatted citations from a given URL, DOI, ISBN, PMID, PMCID or QID. In September, we worked with Reuters and the Library of Congress to allowlist Citoid. You can track our progress with other publishers on Phabricator.

Outreach and collaboration with communities

User:Framawiki was inspired by the findings of our recent survey of Wikipedia Library users to create a gadget that displays a proxied link to The Wikipedia Library resource next to relevant citations. The gadget is on by default for all autopatrolled users on French Wikipedia and we will evaluate the impact of this change.

We updated Wikipedia Library project pages on English Wikipedia and Meta-Wiki and translated the information to French, German, Japanese, Russian and Spanish, making the information accessible to more than 80% of Library users. You can make the Library more accessible to your community by translating these pages, The Wikipedia Library platform (via Translatewiki), and the Books & Bytes newsletter into other languages.

Shyamal at WikiConference India 2026. Gangulybiswarup, CC BY 4.0

We also raised awareness of the Wikipedia Library through community meetings and conferences. We delivered the inaugural training for the Wikipedia and Libraries User Group and presented an overview of the library for Wikipedia:60 Minuten, organised by Wikimedia Netherlands. We co-organised a session at WikiConference India 2026 with Shyamal, a seasoned Wikipedia Library user. That session also featured Marg Magazine, a new partner who joined the conference in Kochi. Finally, we delivered a lightning talk at WikiConference North America in Edmonton and engaged with editors at the CEE Meeting in Cluj-Napoca.



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