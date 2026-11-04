When Heritage Connects Communities

What happens when Wikimedia communities from India and Ukraine come together to explore and collect each other’s heritage? Heritage Across Borders turned this idea into a diverse and multilingual campaign, bringing contributors together from 15 to 24 August 2026, around both countries’ Independence Days.

The core objective was simple: discover another culture, document its heritage on wiki, and make that knowledge available in more languages. To make this objective a reality, Wikimedians from India worked on documenting Ukrainian heritage, while the Ukrainian community contributed to articles about Indian cultural heritage.

Campaign Outcomes

833 articles created

33 articles improved

Ukrainian, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tulu, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil and Telugu

Campaign full Report

Different communities, similar Energy

The Ukrainian community contributed 42 articles through 11 contributors, helping expand the coverage of Indian heritage during the campaign. Assamese Wikimedians reported 175 article submissions from 9 participants, while Kannada contributors worked on 163 articles with 16 participants. The Tulu community reported 90 articles from 13 contributors, and the Hindi Wikipedia recorded 84 articles from 15 participants. The Punjabi Wikimedians recorded 34 submissions from 5 participants, and the Tamil Wikipedia reported 29 submissions from 5 participants. Telugu Wikipedia community reported 244 articles created or improved during the campaign. This included 90 articles created or translated from the worklist about Ukrainian heritage.

More than articles

The campaign was not just about the number of articles created. It allowed contributors to explore histories, places and traditions beyond their own cultural and linguistic contexts. Local review processes in Kannada, Tulu, Punjabi and Assamese also helped communities assess submissions and maintain the campaign’s focus.



“On the whole, it was a good experience for me to run the campaign in the Telugu Wikipedia community, and I was also happy as it provided great learning for me about these heritage sites. I personally feel that our editors, more than in their usual way, responded to the campaign with a lot of interest and high motivation. Such initiatives contribute to the growth and development of Indian regional language Wikipedia projects while providing recognition to Wikipedia volunteers.” – VJ Suseela, Telugu Community



Organisers from the Kannada and Tulu language communities highlighted the enthusiasm of students and newer contributors, as well as the role recognition and incentives can play in encouraging participation.

The campaign also provided an opportunity to test the WikiEval tool, which was recently introduced to Wikimedia communities. Some participating communities used it during the campaign and shared feedback with its developer, Jay Prakash. Based on this feedback, changes were made to improve the tool. A few issues remain unresolved, and the developer is continuing to work on them. The aim is to make WikiEval easier to use, more accessible to editors, and more useful for documenting and managing Wikimedia campaigns in one place.

The campaign was supported by the Embassy of Ukraine in India and Wikimedia Ukraine, with coordination support from the Wikimedia Foundation and Open Knowledge Initiatives (OKI). IIIT-Hyderabad’s Heritage Across Borders showed how Wikimedia can help knowledge travel across languages and cultures.

Heritage does not stop at borders. It connects communities through the stories, languages, traditions and memories that shape who we are. Initiatives like Heritage Across Borders demonstrate the power of collaboration in making this knowledge more visible, accessible and connected across countries. I am grateful to all the participating communities from Ukraine and India who contributed their knowledge, passion and perspectives to this initiative. My sincere thanks also to the Embassy of Ukraine in India, Wikimedia Ukraine, and IIITH-OKI for bringing this collaboration to life and creating a space for communities to connect around our shared commitment to open knowledge and cultural heritage. – Praveen Das, Lead Partnerships Manager, South Asia, Wikimedia Foundation

“We are happy to see communities coming together to collaborate on article-writing initiatives, especially when it comes to cultural heritage — a topic that feels particularly important in today’s realities. The Heritage Across Borders campaign was a great example of how such collaboration can work in both directions. We were delighted to see eight communities from India contribute to documenting Ukrainian heritage, making a meaningful contribution to its coverage on Wikipedia. At the same time, Ukrainian participants were enthusiastic about exploring Indian heritage and shared only a positive feedback about their experience. The campaign gave them an opportunity to discover a new topic, learn more about another culture, and contribute to documenting its heritage. We hope this is just the beginning of more cross-community collaborations and that we will have many more opportunities to work together on exciting initiatives in the future!” – Ilya Korniiko, Chair of the Board, Wikimedia Ukraine



Every article can open a window into another culture. When communities share what they know and learn about others, heritage becomes more than a record of the past; it becomes a way to connect people today.



“Wikimedia is more than a platform for creating knowledge; it is a movement built on volunteerism, collaboration and a shared vision. Campaigns like Heritage Across Borders bring these values to life by encouraging communities to work together, create content in their own languages, and rethink how they can strengthen their projects. At a time when the role of human knowledge and contribution is being widely discussed, such initiatives remind us why communities started this work and why it still matters.” – Nitesh Gill, Programe Officer, Open Knowledge Initiatives, IIIT-H

What’s Next?

Campaigns like Heritage Across Borders create opportunities for contributors to come together, collaborate, learn from one another, and participate in a healthy spirit of competition. They also provide recognition and encouragement to volunteers for their contributions.

At a time when conversations around Wikipedia, particularly local-language Wikipedias, increasingly focus on content quality and sustainability, such initiatives can help communities strengthen their projects through collective efforts. Moving forward, the aim is to involve more communities, languages, Wikimedia projects, and collaborators in similar initiatives, encouraging contributors to improve and expand knowledge in their own languages while exploring opportunities to learn from others.

Heritage Across Borders is one step towards building more connections between communities, and we hope to see more such collaborations in the future.





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