An Experience in Kaohsiung as a Conference Participant

From May 15–17, 2026, I—a member of the Wikimedia Banjar Community and a volunteer for Wikimedia Indonesia—had the opportunity to attend the 2026 ESEAP Conference in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, representing the Indonesian Wikimedia community, specifically the Wikimedia Banjar Community. This marked the second ESEAP Conference I had attended, following my participation in the 2024 ESEAP Conference in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia.

En Route to Kaohsiung

The journey to Kaohsiung took an entire day and night. It began on the morning of May 14, 2026, with a flight from Syamsudin Noor Airport to Soekarno-Hatta Airport via Garuda Indonesia. I traveled alongside fellow members of the Wikimedia Banjar Community, Muhammad Faisal Anshari and Muhammad Sibghatullah Mujadidi. From Soekarno-Hatta Airport, we—along with other conference delegates from Indonesia—continued our journey to Taoyuan International Airport aboard a China Airlines flight. Upon our arrival at the airport—by which time it was approximately 9:30 PM local time—we were greeted by the organizing committee in the arrival terminal, where we also met other conference participants from various countries. The final leg of the journey to Kaohsiung was completed by minibus, and we arrived at Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung in the early hours of May 15, 2026.

Day One

On the first day, Friday, May 15, 2026, I attended the opening of the conference, which took place at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center—located not far from the hotel. In addition to the opening ceremony, I participated in several other sessions, including “Community Story: Organizing Wiki Loves Ramadan Campaign in ESEAP Region,” presented by Muhammad Faisal Anshari and Zahirul Nukman (Wikimedians from Malaysia). Furthermore, I and fellow delegates from Indonesia and Malaysia performed Friday prayers at the Kaohsiung Mosque. That evening, I—along with other participants from Indonesia—visited a night market in Kaohsiung to explore the local street food.

I, along with fellow conference participants, on the way to the Kaohsiung Mosque to perform Friday prayers, CC BY-SA 4.0

Day Two

On the second day, Saturday, May 16, 2026, I served as a volunteer notetaker from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM local time. In this capacity, I attended several conference sessions, including “Conversation with the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees” (presented by Nadzik); “The UCoC Ecosystem Five Years On: Insights, Challenges, and Opportunities for ESEAP” (presented by Ramzy Muliawan); “Wikimedia in Education: A Look at Wiki Clubs” (featuring members from the Brawijaya University Wiki Club, the IIUM Wiki Club, and various university-based Wiki Clubs in Japan); “Pioneers of the Future: Youth Initiatives in the ESEAP Region” (presented by Rafliyan Gandhi of the Brawijaya University Wiki Club, alongside fellow Wikimedians from Malaysia and the Philippines); and a “Panel Discussion Reflections ” session led by Chlod Alejandro. Following this, I took a tour of the Hamasen Museum of Taiwan Railway, which explores the history of railway development in Taiwan, dating back to the period when it was a Japanese colony. Afterward, I attended the celebration of Wikipedia’s 25th anniversary at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. In the evening, I participated in a cultural event and gala dinner held at the Hoya Resort Hotel.

I posed for a photo at the Hamasen Railway Museum, CC BY-SA 4.0

Day Three

On the third day, Sunday, May 17, 2026, I was scheduled to present during a short session titled “How did WikiBanua Document Cultural and Natural Heritage in Borneo?“, which ran from 14:00 to 15:30 local time. I met with other presenters from Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and elsewhere. During my presentation, I explained that WikiBanua—a project I lead, supported by grants from Wikimedia Indonesia and the Wikimedia Foundation—has helped bridge knowledge gaps regarding cultural and natural heritage that had previously gone undocumented within Wikimedia projects. I also shared how WikiBanua has showcased the natural and cultural diversity of South, Central, and East Kalimantan by exploring historical sites, landmarks, landscapes, public facilities, and more, with the findings then contributed to Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, Wikipedia, and other Wikimedia platforms. Furthermore, I expressed my hope that WikiBanua might inspire the audience to become more active contributors within their own communities and to initiate similar projects, all in the pursuit of an inclusive, gap-free body of free knowledge.

I was presenting “How did WikiBanua Document Cultural and Natural Heritage in Borneo?”

Following my presentation, I attended the monthly meeting of the Banjar Wikimedia Community, which was held online via Google Meet. During the meeting, I shared my experiences from the conference and recounted the activities I participated in to the other community members. I hope that fellow community members will have the opportunity to attend similar conferences, allowing them to gain experience on the international stage.

On the third day, I also had the chance to meet several individuals. Among them was Heidi Meudt, a Wikimedian from New Zealand who is also a botanist. She delivered a presentation titled “Botanists in the Wikiverse: Planting the Seeds of Open Data Enrichment and Reuse with the Botanical Community.” In her talk, she emphasized the importance of collaborating with subject-matter experts—in this case, botanists—to provide education and enhance their skills in utilizing Wikimedia projects. This, in turn, helps improve the visibility and accessibility of botanical data, research, archives, and collections. She further explained the ongoing benefits of integrating various Wikimedia projects with third-party platforms, such as museum collection management systems, the Biodiversity Heritage Library catalog, and iNaturalist. This topic had been of great interest to me since I attended the 2025 GLAM-Wiki Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, and it has inspired me to explore the use of Wikimedia projects within the field of biodiversity studies.

Returning to Banjarmasin

After the closing session, my colleagues and I traveled to Taoyuan via the Taiwan High Speed ​​Rail (THSR)—a delightful experience, as it allowed me to ride one of the fastest trains in the world. Upon arrival, I spent the night at the Hyatt Regency Taoyuan hotel.

On May 18, 2026, I departed from Taoyuan International Airport, flying to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport with China Airlines. From there, I continued my journey to Syamsudin Noor Airport, traveling with Garuda Indonesia.

Impressions

This conference was a rewarding experience, as it provided many valuable takeaways—including new knowledge and fresh connections. I hope to participate in similar events in the future, allowing me to contribute to the Wikimedia movement and help realize our shared vision: “Freeing Knowledge.”

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