“Beyond Editing”: a virtual gathering for Africa’s Users with Extended Rights

Most readers never see this work. When a page is vandalised, someone reverts it. When an argument over sources gets heated, someone steps in. When a newcomer makes their first edit, someone checks it and, ideally, says, “Welcome.”

On many African-language wikis, that work rests with a small number of volunteers. They apply community policies, resolve disputes and support contributors, often across several languages and cultures at once, and often without many peers who do the same job.

This week, those volunteers get a space of their own. The African UwERs Virtual Pre-conference runs online on 6 and 7 November, ahead of WikiIndaba 2026. UwERs is shorthand for users with extended rights: administrators, patrollers and other functionaries. The organisers describe it as the first gathering of its kind.

The theme, “Beyond Editing”, is a reminder that writing articles is only one way to contribute. Keeping a wiki healthy, safe, and welcoming is work too. And it needs people.

The pre-conference is built for two groups. If you are a contributor wondering what else you could take on, it sets out to:

show you the range of roles and responsibilities available in Wikimedia communities

encourage you to build skills in patrolling, moderation, administration, community governance and leadership

If you already hold extended rights, it is a chance to:

learn from fellow admins and strengthen your own practice

work through the challenges of administering across languages and cultures

sharpen your safety and conflict-management skills

find ways to recruit, mentor and keep new African administrators

Who you’ll hear from

Most of the speakers are African admins themselves, from Fulfulde, Igbo, Swahili, Yoruba, Hausa, Fante, Twi and Afrikaans Wikipedias. They are joined by global sysops and stewards, and by Wikimedia Foundation staff from Product and Technology, Trust and Safety, and Movement Communications.

Day one is about the role: what it means to be an African admin, how you get there, and how to welcome the people who come after you. Day two is about doing the work well and sustaining it: safety under the Universal Code of Conduct (UCoC), advanced tools, multilingual administration, and building the next generation.

How to join

Register and find the full program here.

On to Abidjan

The pre-conference opens the way to WikiIndaba 2026, the annual conference for representatives of Wikimedia communities and projects across Africa. This year’s edition takes place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from 13 to 15 November, hosted by the Wikimedia Community User Group Côte d’Ivoire under the theme Africa’s Future: Knowledge Equity and Innovation.

Knowledge equity depends on wikis that are safe to work on and open to newcomers. Whether you already hold the mop or are wondering whether you could, this is a good place to start that conversation.

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