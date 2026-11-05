Digital Ethnography Jember Wins the 2026 Open Education Award for Open Practices

Digital Ethnography Jember (Etno Digital Jember) has received a 2026 Open Education Award for Excellence from Open Education Global (OEGlobal). The winners were announced on September 2, 2026, with the initiative recognized in the Open Practices: How We Share category, which celebrates collaborative practices that expand access to education and open knowledge. From more than 200 nominations representing 49 countries, 16 initiatives were shortlisted as finalists in the Open Practices category. Digital Ethnography Jember was selected as one of four winners for its nomination, Digital Ethnography Jember: Open Cultural Heritage for Education.

Connecting Local Culture with Open Education

Digital Ethnography Jember is a community-based initiative that documents local cultural heritage and shares it through Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, and Wikibooks. The initiative has produced more than 1,900 openly licensed media files covering traditions, traditional attire, museums, historical sites, local cuisine, and various aspects of Jember’s cultural heritage. These resources can be reused as learning materials, research references, and resources for developing open knowledge.

This practice also builds on earlier experiences from WikiMelayu and Bhumika Wikibuku, which encouraged community participation in cultural documentation and collaborative writing. Through these activities, participants not only use open knowledge resources but also learn to become contributors and facilitators for others. This approach shows how community-based activities can expand learning opportunities while encouraging continued participation and contribution.

In its evaluation, OEGlobal recognized Digital Ethnography Jember for connecting local cultural heritage with Wikimedia Commons while empowering community members to create their own educational resources. This award acknowledges the contributions of volunteers, communities, and partners involved in documenting and openly sharing cultural knowledge. We hope that the experience of Digital Ethnography Jember will inspire more communities to document and share local knowledge through Wikimedia projects, giving more people opportunities to learn, contribute, and share knowledge.

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