Highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation and Wikimedia Endowment audit reports for fiscal year 2025-2026

Each year, when the Wikimedia Foundation shares our financial disclosures, we release additional information to explain the numbers more fully. Our goal is to give community members, donors, readers, and other stakeholders insight into how we spend the funds we raise to advance free knowledge.

This post explains key takeaways from the Wikimedia Foundation and the Wikimedia Endowment’s recently-published audit reports (also known as Audited Financial Statements) for fiscal year 2025–2026. These audit reports cover financial activities from July 2025–June 2026, providing a comprehensive picture of the Foundation’s and the Endowment’s financial balances and activities using US accounting standards. Sharing and contextualizing these reports gives us the opportunity to report on how our spending each year aligns with our Annual Plan goals and advances our free knowledge mission.

Key takeaways from the Wikimedia Foundation’s fiscal year 2025-2026 audit report

Clean audit opinion from a new external auditor. BDO, our new external auditor as of this fiscal year, issued their opinion that the Wikimedia Foundation’s financial statements for FY 2025-2026 are presented accurately, marking the 21st consecutive year of clean audits since the Foundation’s first audit in 2006. This unbroken streak of clean audits is a milestone for any organization; a clean audit means that the Foundation has presented its financial statements fairly, alongside reliable internal processes to record, and report its financial data. This year’s report came from BDO, the Foundation’s new independent auditor who replaced KPMG. Following a competitive request for proposals (RFP) process, leadership selected BDO based on competency and lower cost. Key considerations included professional standards, technical expertise, and dedicated nonprofit sector focus.

BDO, our new external auditor as of this fiscal year, issued their opinion that the Wikimedia Foundation’s financial statements for FY 2025-2026 are presented accurately, marking the 21st consecutive year of clean audits since the Foundation’s first audit in 2006. This unbroken streak of clean audits is a milestone for any organization; a clean audit means that the Foundation has presented its financial statements fairly, alongside reliable internal processes to record, and report its financial data. This year’s report came from BDO, the Foundation’s new independent auditor who replaced KPMG. Following a competitive request for proposals (RFP) process, leadership selected BDO based on competency and lower cost. Key considerations included professional standards, technical expertise, and dedicated nonprofit sector focus. An increase in funds towards supporting volunteers and the work they do on Wikimedia projects. We spent 77.4% of our budget on programmatic activities, surpassing the Annual Plan goal of 77%. Programmatic activities cover all activities directly related to supporting the mission, including site maintenance, tool development, events for volunteers, trust and safety, advocacy for policies to protect free knowledge around the world, targeted support for users with extended rights, community grants, and more. In real terms, this means that $6.9 million more went directly toward volunteer support when compared to the previous fiscal year. Our programmatic spend of 77.4% surpasses the 65% programmatic activity standard established by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance and compares favorably with other nonprofit-sector benchmarks, including CharityWatch’s 75% threshold for highly efficient charities. Below is a summary of programmatic spend in key areas.

Net revenue helping to offset rising hardware costs and invest in editors and readership. During the 2025-2026 fiscal year, revenue totalled $245.5 million, an increase of 18% that was primarily driven by higher than anticipated increases in donation revenue, investment income and income from Wikimedia Enterprise. Expenses totalled $216.6 million. This created net revenue (e.g., an increase in net assets) that made it possible for the Board to approve $10 million in additional funding for the current fiscal year to offset significant industry-wide increases in service and hardware costs and invest in combatting trends in readership and editor decline. Net revenue also allowed us to continue to build our reserves to 16.4 months of operating expenses, in line with our Working Capital Reserve Target. Maintaining healthy reserves is critical for the future sustainability of the Wikimedia projects, in particular as we face increasing threats to our model in both the technology and policy spheres.

Key takeaways from the Wikimedia Endowment’s fiscal year 2025-2026 audit report

Clean audit opinion. The Wikimedia Endowment also received a clean audit opinion from BDO. This is the third independent audit for the Wikimedia Endowment, since it became its own 501(c)(3) in September 2023, all of which have been clean audits.

The Wikimedia Endowment also received a clean audit opinion from BDO. This is the third independent audit for the Wikimedia Endowment, since it became its own 501(c)(3) in September 2023, all of which have been clean audits. Sustained growth in direct funding to support Wikimedia projects. During this fiscal year, the Endowment awarded $3.5 million in direct funding to the projects. This amount, together with the allocation for the cost sharing agreement, was 4% of the investment portfolio’s three-year rolling average market value, meeting the target spending rate set by the Endowment’s spending policy. Funding supported key projects aligned with the Endowment’s long-term mandate: $1.0 million to protect Wikimedia infrastructure against scrapers and $1.0 million for AI and machine learning infrastructure. Two additional grants supported specific projects: $970 thousand for Abstract Wikipedia, and $200 thousand for Wikimedia Commons. Together, these investments strengthen the technical resilience of Wikimedia’s ecosystem while supporting projects with the potential to advance our mission, expand the reach of free knowledge and create new opportunities for how people access and contribute to it.

Strong fundraising revenue, limited expenses. Fundraising income totalled $17.4 million. Expenses totalled $5.8 million, made up of $3.5 million in direct funding to support Wikimedia projects and $2.3 million in operational costs, including donation processing fees and administrative expenses under the cost-sharing agreement with the Wikimedia Foundation. Working to limit expenses while growing revenue strengthens our long-term financial independence and ensures sustainable payout streams to fund key annual plan initiatives in technical innovation, site security, and volunteer support for years to come.

Want to learn more? You can review FAQs for the Wikimedia Foundation and the Wikimedia Endowment on Meta-Wiki, and read the audit reports for the Wikimedia Foundation and the Wikimedia Endowment.

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